RENTON — Like one of the most famous musicians to ever come out of Detroit once sang, the Seahawks’ task as they head to the Motor City Sunday is to “Turn the Page.’’

But instead of Bob Seger, the real defining voice for the Seahawks this week as they attempt to rebound from last Sunday’s stunning 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams is middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, the only player left from the 2013 team that won the Super Bowl.

Indicative of the urgency the team felt in the wake of a defeat that was shocking not just in its outcome but also in how thoroughly the Rams dominated, Wagner gathered teammates for a fevered talk on the field before Wednesday’s practice.

In his first comments since Wagner’s talk, coach Pete Carroll said Friday he thought it had had the intended effect.

“It was about as well captured of a moment as you could get,’’ Carroll said. “He did exactly what was necessary at the time and they responded to the letter what he was calling on. We had a really good Wednesday, and the week has followed in fashion that we are accustomed to; guys really working hard, working together, focused and concentrated on getting the game-plan in order. He did a great job.”

Certainly, the Seahawks are hoping something — or a lot of things — click this Sunday that didn’t against the Rams, when Seattle was rendered increasingly feeble on both sides of the ball as the game wore on.

After leading 13-7 at the half, the Seahawks were outscored 23-0 in the second half, the Rams scoring on all five of their possessions while holding Seattle to just one first down (and that via penalty) and outgaining the Seahawks 257-12.

The Seahawks managed to convert just two of nine first downs — the first two they faced, each on the first drive of the game — while allowing the Rams to convert 11-of-17.

And they managed no sacks on Rams QB Matthew Stafford and just two QB hits in 39 dropbacks as Stafford riddled Seattle for 334 yards.

Seattle players and coaches spent the week preaching that it was just one game, and that weird things can happen in the NFL.

But they also didn’t try to skirt that while one bad game could maybe be considered a blip, two might start to become a worrying trend.

“It’s good,’’ quarterback Geno Smith insisted of the team’s mindset. “0-1 is not the way we wanted to start but no one is hanging their head. Everyone is looking at ways to improve and really looking forward to going on the road in a tough environment and going out there and trying to get a win. I think everyone is really focused, has a huge sense of urgency, and we’ve been practicing like it.”

The one problem is that on paper this game looks a lot tougher going into it than last week’s did.

The Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winners of nine of 11 dating to last season, including a 21-20 victory at defending Super Bowl champ Kansas City a week ago Thursday.

The Lions are also unveiling a statue of Barry Sanders on Sunday, setting the stage for what figures to be as challenging of an environment as Seattle will have to navigate all season.

“It’s going to be crazy,’’ Seattle safety Quandre Diggs, who played for the Lions from 2015 until the midway point of the 2019 season said this week. “I told the guys, ‘Be ready. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be a freaking madhouse.’’’

Diggs’ advice to his teammates about all that?

“Enjoy the moment,’’ he said.

Certainly, many of the Seahawks can at least hearken back to last Oct. 2 when Seattle overcame the Ford Field noise and a Lions team that put up 520 yards to gain 555 of their own and come away with a 48-45 victory.

That win ultimately proved the difference in Seattle getting a playoff spot when each team finished the season at 9-8.

And while there will still be a lot of season left after Sunday, postseason considerations are already at play.

Historically, an 0-2 start is something of a death knell for a team’s postseason hopes — only 31 of 270 teams to start 0-2 since 1990 have made the playoffs, 11.5%.

It was thought that the move to a 17-game season and a seven-team playoff format in each conference might increase those odds some.

But only one of 23 teams to start 0-2 the past three years since the league went to a seven-team playoff format has made the playoffs, and only one of 12 the past two years since the move to 17 games — the Bengals in 2022, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game (and who, it maybe should be noted, lost one game in overtime and the other on the road at Dallas by three points).

The 2022 Bengals, in fact, are the only team since 2018 to start 0-2 and make the playoffs. Two teams did it in 2018, including the Seahawks.

Seattle also faces the specter that after a home game next Sunday against Carolina it then has two more road games against 2022 playoff games — Oct. 2 against the New York Giants and Oct. 15 against the Bengals — part of a season in which the Seahawks have nine road games and eight at home.

Carroll on Friday acknowledged that it wasn’t initially easy to move past the disappointment of the Rams game, a contest that a few players, such as Smith, said got out of hand because the Rams may have just wanted it more.

But by Friday — on the day that he also turned 72 — Carroll also seemed back to his usual optimistic self, appearing confident that the Seahawks have indeed put the Rams game behind them.

“We had a really good week getting back on track like we needed to,’’ he said. “We had something to overcome, and we did. Now we go into a really tough environment and tough team and a team that’s ready to go and ready to explode. We’re going to have to take all of that on and get through that and put together a great football game and go get a win.”