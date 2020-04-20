The Seahawks made a trio of roster moves Monday to get some players officially under contract.

Here is a look at each:

Joey Hunt signs tender for 2020

Center Joey Hunt signed his restricted free agent tender, which will pay him $2.13 million in 2020 if he makes the team. All RFA tenders are for one year so Hunt would become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 unless he signs another contract beforehand. Seattle had four RFAs who received tenders and three have now signed — receiver David Moore, tight end Jacob Hollister and Hunt.

Hunt started the final eight regular-season and both postseason games last year at center following Justin Britt’s season-ending knee injury at Atlanta on Oct. 27.

Hunt, a sixth-round draft choice in 2016 out of Texas Christian, now is one of 18 offensive linemen the team has officially under contract for the 2020 season with the team having a pretty full set of centers. Despite speculation about his future, Britt remains under contract and the team is optimistic he will be recovered in time for the 2020 season. Seattle also signed free agent B.J. Finney to compete at center.

Seahawks sign free agent OL Khalil McKenzie

Seattle on Monday also re-signed guard Khalil McKenzie, who spent last season on the practice squad but was not signed when the 2019 season ended and became a free agent.

Seattle, though, brought him back to add depth and competition on the offensive line. A sixth-round choice of the Chiefs in 2018, he has not played in an NFL game.

There is some thought teams are going to look increasingly to fill out depth spots on the roster with players who have been with their team before due to the limitations right now because of COVID-19. NFL teams are not allowed to do any in-person work for the moment but can hold virtual meetings with players beginning this week for a period of three weeks to fulfill the usual phase one of the offseason program.

Seattle will begin its three-week phase one period next Monday.

Ryan Neal signs ERFA tender

Also signing a tender Monday to officially stay with the Seahawks was defensive back Ryan Neal.

Neal had been given a qualifying offer as an exclusive rights free agent. He gets a one-year deal worth a non-guaranteed $750,000.

Neal spent much of last year on the practice squad before being promoted to the active roster in December. He played in the final three regular-season games and both playoff games on special teams — with 64 snaps overall — and was listed as the backup right cornerback behind Tre Flowers.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder also played one game for Atlanta in 2018.