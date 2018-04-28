Seattle's pick of Michael Dickson could be bad news for longtime punter Jon Ryan.

The Seahawks made a trade with Denver Saturday to move up in the fifth round of the draft and then selected punter Michael Dickson of Texas at number 149 overall.

Dickson was generally considered the best punter in college football last season, averaging 47.4 yards per attempt, and left Texas with a year of eligibility remaining.

The pick of Dickson could be ominous for the team’s current punter, Jon Ryan, who has been with Seattle since 2008 — the last player on the roster who predates the arrival of coach Pete Carroll.

The 36-year-old Ryan has two years remaining on a contract that includes cap hits of $3.2 million and $3.6 million the next two years, with dead money of $1.2 million and $600,000, which has led to speculation that he could be in danger of being a cap casualty.

Seattle could bring in Dickson to compete with Ryan or simply release Ryan and take the cap savings.

Dickson, a native of Sydney, Australia, memorably said at the NFL Combine that the Seahawks had asked him to engage in a staring contest during a meeting with the team.

The Seahawks traded pick number 226 of the seventh round to Denver to move up seven spots.

It is the seventh time Seattle has drafted a punter and first since taking Ryan Plackemeier in 2006 in the seventh round.