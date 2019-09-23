The film didn’t look much different than the game itself had a few hours earlier.

“It was a hard day, man,’’ Carroll said of Sunday’s 33-27 defeat to the New Orleans Saints during his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Monday morning.

Indeed it was, as the Seahawks made mistake after mistake, falling behind 27-7, then using a last-play touchdown to make the score closer than the game was.

Here are highlights of what else Carroll had to say:

Carson may have to earn back playing time

Maybe the key play was a Chris Carson fumble — his third lost this season, one in each game — in the second quarter, returned for a touchdown that put the Saints up 13-7.

C.J. Prosise played far more the rest of the game — he finished with 46 snaps to Carson’s 37 — with Rashaad Penny due to a hamstring injury.

Carroll said the specific teaching point is for Carson to hang on to the ball with both hands all the way to the ground.

Carroll said Sunday that Carson took one hand off the ball at the last second to brace for hitting the ground, right as Eli Apple punched at the ball.

“He’s got both hands on the ball all the way to the end of it,’’ Carroll said. “The guy hit it exactly on the money again.’’

Carroll said Carson now has to show more than an attempt to do it correctly.

“He’s got to get really, really good at it at this point,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll wishes he had do-over on early fourth-down call

As he did after the game, Carroll took the blame for a number of coaching decisions that didn’t turn out right.

The one he seemed hardest on himself about was a decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the New Orleans 41 with 2:37 to play in the first half with the Saints ahead 13-7.

Carson lost a yard on the play, and the Saints put together their first good drive of the half to move 58 yards for a touchdown and a 20-7 lead at the half.

Carroll said he wishes they’d punted, assuming an ultraconservative Saints offense may not have done much, and the Seahawks would’ve gone into half down just 13-7.

“I would take that back in a heartbeat.’’ Carroll said. “That was a crusher.’’

Seahawks will send Davenport hit to NFL

Another week, another hit on Russell Wilson that the Seahawks will send to the NFL for review.

Sunday, early in the second quarter, New Orleans’ defensive end Marcus Davenport pushed Wilson as he was going out of bounds after a 3-yard gain on a run.

The Seahawks were hoping for a flag for a late hit and argued it was obvious Wilson was going out of bounds. Carroll, though, said the officials told him they thought Davenport “made contact with him at the sidelines’’ and didn’t think it warranted a flag.

That’s at least different than last week, when officials somehow just didn’t see Bud Dupree give Wilson a helmet-to-helmet hit. That play did not draw a flag, but the NFL did later say it should have, and Dupree was fined $21,056.

Al Woods penalty ‘a true turnover’

The other play Carroll heavily lamented was Al Woods being penalized for lining up over the center on a 53-yard Saints field goal early in the third quarter. The penalty gave the Saints a first down at the 30, and New Orleans moved quickly the rest of the way for a touchdown that made it 27-7.

“That’s a true turnover right there,’’ Carroll said of the field goal, which Will Lutz missed.

Carroll said it was the correct call.

Indicative of what kind of a day it was, Carroll said an official walked up to tell Woods he was lined up illegally, which he said “they do sometimes,’’ then backed out of it as the play began, when the flag was thrown.

“It’s a bad miss of an opportunity,’’ Carroll said.

Running game ‘not as clean as we want’

Seattle rushed for 109 yards on 26 carries, a lot of it in two chunks — 23 yards on the play Carson fumbled, 18 more on a Wilson scramble.

Take those out and Seattle had 68 yards on 24 carries. But Carroll said it’s a little hard to judge because Seattle didn’t run a lot in the second half — the Seahawks had just 16 yards on eight carries in the second half, when they resorted to passing almost every down to climb back in the game.

“It’s not as clean a we want but we did have 90 yards at halftime,’’ Carroll said. “We just have stay with it and not put ourselves in situations where we lose that opportunity due to the score.”

Carroll said he thought the pass protection was the best it has been all season, especially considering the Saints came into the game with nine sacks, second in the NFL. Wilson was not sacked Sunday.

The Seahawks are averaging 110.7 yards rushing per game after leading the NFL last year at 160.0. Seattle averaged 4.8 yards per carry last season but is at 4.0 so far this year.

Ansah ‘just getting started’

The Seahawks did not record a sack in the first game with Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney playing together. Ansah, in his Seahawks debut, played 19 snaps but did not record a statistic. Clowney had one assisted tackle but otherwise did not have a stat on 37 snaps.

Carroll said of Ansah: “He’s just getting started. He had some good plays and some good rushes. … He needs the work.’’

Carroll said Clowney, who has one sack in three games, “was active but he didn’t get clean. This is a group (the Saints offensive line) that had given up three sacks coming in, so they are great at it and they were good again.”

Seattle had only two quarterback hits in the game, both by Quinton Jefferson.

Good news on Duane Brown

Duane Brown’s arm injury that caused him to miss the last 23 plays was the most worrisome after the game.

Carroll clarified Monday that Brown has “got a sore bicep.’’ But he said there was good news in that Brown “tested out OK.’’

Carroll said safety Bradley McDougald tweaked his ankle; McDougald returned after missing four snaps, and Carroll noted he did not need a walking boot to leave the stadium.

Numbers left Collier inactive

First-round pick L.J. Collier was a healthy scratch after playing 16 snaps against the Steelers in his debut.

While the move will raise questions considering the investment in Collier, Carroll portrayed it as no real mystery. He said the Seahawks ran out of active roster spots for defensive linemen with all nine healthy — the other eight were active.

Carroll said Ansah’s debut meant Collier, who missed all of preseason with a sprained ankle, had to be inactive to make the numbers work as teams cut from 53 to 46 on game day.

“Anxious to see (Collier) continue to grow into it,” Carroll said. “Again, he’s just starting back, too. That was just the choice at game time.”