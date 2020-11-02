Among the many reasons Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was excited about Sunday’s 37-27 win over the 49ers is that Seattle got the win despite being pretty severely short-handed — and that he knew reinforcements were coming soon.

Monday during his weekly radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle, Carroll said the Seahawks should get back two defensive starters for Sunday’s game at Buffalo — defensive end Rasheem Green and strong safety Jamal Adams.

Carroll said last week that Green would need to wait until this week to return from a neck/stinger issue, and on his show Monday, Carroll confirmed Green is expected back.

He also said of Adams, who has missed four games with a groin injury, that “he’s going to go full practice this week.” Carroll hedged just slightly on Adams for sure playing Sunday, though, noting that he needs to avoid any setbacks in practice. But assuming that happens then Adams should be back.

Seattle should also get another starting-caliber defensive player this week with Carlos Dunlap expected to be eligible to practice by Wednesday assuming he passes the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol.

The news was iffier about starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Carroll said his concussion is no longer a real issue but that his hamstring is. “Got a little hamstring,” Carroll said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Carroll wasn’t asked about nickel corner Ugo Amadi, who also sat out with a hamstring injury, or Benson Mayowa, who was out with an ankle. But if either or both of them can return, the Seahawks could basically add five starting-caliber players to their defense this week.

Both Green and Dunlap will have to be added to the 53-player roster and the Seahawks figure to have some tough decisions over the next day or so.

And they could add another in tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, if they decide to elevate him off the practice squad this week and Mychal Kendricks also remains on the practice squad.

The running-back situation remains murky as Carroll said he didn’t know yet whether Chris Carson (foot) or Carlos Hyde (hamstring) will make it back this week, though he said Carson “feels a lot better already” on Monday.

Carroll said Hyde’s hamstring injury is the kind that “typically takes 10 days” or so to recover from, so he said the team will have a much better idea where he is at midweek.

But Carroll said Travis Homer, who was able to play seven snaps Sunday despite a bruised knee, should be able to play more against the Bills.

Carroll said Homer came out for pregame “like he needed a cane” but that he gutted it out to play some and “saved us a little bit.” (Carroll said the next option at tailback would have been fullback Nick Bellore.)

Rookie DeeJay Dallas got the start with Carson and Hyde out and played 54 of 68 offensive snaps.

Seattle is expected to add 2016 fifth-round pick Alex Collins to the practice squad this week as depth once he clears COVID-19 protocol.

And at some point over the next few weeks the Seahawks could also add Rashaad Penny, their first-round pick in 2018, who remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list recovering from knee surgery.

Carroll said Penny “is really close” but said he is now in “that final push” to show he can perform football moves on the knee such as running and cutting and changing direction. “Just a matter of getting over the hump,” Carroll said.

Here are a few other notes from Carroll’s radio show:

Taking the pressure off led to 49ers’ late points

While the Seahawks blitzed on 23 of 45 dropbacks, their highest percentage since 2010 according to ESPN, Carroll said Seattle played more conservatively during the fourth quarter, when the 49ers drove for three touchdowns, something he regrets.

“Four-man rush has not been effective enough in those situations and that’s an issue,” Carroll said. ” … We need to help them (the defense) more and we will.”

The 49ers passed on all but one play in the fourth quarter with Nick Mullens completing 18 of 25 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

“Guys are throwing the ball every down because they are two scores, three scores behind,” Carroll said. “And we have to help our players more. We are going to do some stuff to help them.”

Figuring out 49ers blitzing smoothed out slow offensive start

As for the offense, Carroll said Seattle’s slow start — punts after each of its first two drives with just 5 total yards — was due in part to a few missed assignments on the 49ers’ blitzes with their defensive backs, and especially from the slot.

Carroll said of one blitz by nickel corner K’Waun Williams that “we just missed it.”

Carroll said things changed when the Seahawks realized that was something the 49ers “were going to feature” and Russell Wilson was making sure “to look for the guy coming off the slot.”

The Williams sack came on the second play of the game and Wilson was sacked just one other time with Seattle then scoring on five of its next six possessions (the only one they didn’t was a three-and-out late in the first half) following the first two.