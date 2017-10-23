The Seahawks' snap counts show how the team used Mark Glowinski and Ethan Pocic at left guard, and more.

Here is a look at the snap counts from the Seahawks’16-10 win over the Rams Sunday as well as some additional thoughts and notes, with some info provided by Pro Football Focus.

OFFENSE

Germain Ifedi, 76 (of 76 total snaps)

Oday Aboushi, 76

Rees Odhiambo, 76

Russell Wilson, 75

Justin Britt, 70

Doug Baldwin, 50

Paul Richardson 49

Jimmy Graham, 49

Mark Glowinski, 48

Tyler Lockett, 40

Ethan Pocic, 34

Nick Vannett, 32

Luke Willson, 30

Thomas Rawls, 30

J.D. McKissic, 23

Eddie Lacy, 21

Amara Darboh, 21

Tanner McEvoy, 17

Tre Madden, 8

Matt Tobin, 8

C.J. Prosise, 2

Austin Davis, 1

DEFENSE

Richard Sherman, 59 (0f 59)

Kam Chancellor, 59

Bobby Wagner, 59

Shaquill Griffin, 59

Earl Thomas, 59

Michael Bennett, 52

K.J. Wright, 50

Frank Clark, 50

Sheldon Richardson, 37

Justin Coleman 35

Jarran Reed, 32

Quinton Jefferson, 20

Bradley McDougald, 17

Branden Jackson, 17

Marcus Smith, 16

Michael Wilhoite, 16

Nazair Jones, 12

(Neiko Thorpe led all players with 22 special teams snaps while Terence Garvin and D.J. Alexander each had 20).

A few thoughts:

— Ifedi is the only Seahawks offensive player to have played every snap this season.

— The Seahawks used a lot of two- and three-tight end sets as evidenced by the high snap counts for all three tight ends — all playing at least 30 or more snaps.

— Glowinski and Pocic simply alternated series, but the fact that some of the series Glowinski played on lasted longer results in his higher snap count. Pocic also got six snaps at center when Britt was out for part of a series.

— Rawls had more snaps as a tailback followed by McKissic and Lacy.

— As noted in the headline, the snap counts show how much the Seahawks used Bradley McDougald in big nickel and dime sets. He had a season-high 17 snaps, with eight as a nickel back and nine when the Seahawks went with six defensive backs. Coach Pete Carroll explained later the point was to have McDougald line up primarily against New York tight end Evan Engram — the Giants have huge injury issues with their receivers and Seattle’s worry was the bigger tight ends and McDougald being a little bigger and having so much safety experience made him a good fit for that.

— Now for a few notes from PFF:

— Russell Wilson was under pressure on 38.1 percent of his dropbacks, which is down from his 2nd-worst in the league mark of 43.5 percent coming into the game. When kept clean in the pocket, Wilson went 19-for-26 for 210 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a 135.1 passer rating.

—Russell Wilson went 6-for-10 on play action passes for 84 yards, a touchdown, and a 120.4 passer rating. For the season, Wilson’s play action attempt percentage is 20.3 percent, which is 18th most in the NFL (out of 34 quarterbacks).

— Left tackle Rees Odhiambo had his best game of the season, grading out at 78.6. He gave up just one quarterback pressure (hurry) on 42 pass block snaps for a pass block efficiency of 98.2, which is the 4th best rate of all tackles this week (min. 15 pass block snaps).

— The Seahawks used a rotation at left guard, and it proved effective in keeping Russell Wilson upright, as Ethan Pocic and Mark Glowinski combined to allow just one quarterback pressure (hit). Oday Aboushi manned the other guard spot and did not allow a single pressure.

— Doug Baldwin was a focal point of the passing game, receiving 12 targets from Russell Wilson, coming down with 9 of those, earning a 124.3 WR rating (WR rating is the passer rating a QB earns when targeting the WR). Six of Baldwin’s receptions came while lined up in the slot, including his touchdown.

— Defensive end Branden Jackson continues to make the most of this playing time, racking up 3 more pressures (3 hurries) on just 13 pass rush snaps, for a pass rush productivity of 17.3, which ranked 3rd best among 4-3 defensive ends in week seven.

—- Defensive tackle Jarran Reed led Seahawks defenders with 6 combined stops. His 4 run stops on 13 run snaps was good for a 30.8 run stop %, which is the best rate of all defensive tackles in week seven.

— Richard Sherman saw 40 snaps in coverage and allowed 1 reception for 5 yards on 3 targets. For the season, he has allowed 0.40 yards per cover snap, and has a cover snaps per reception allowed rate of 23.4, both of which rank 4th best among NFL cornerbacks

— The Seahawks pass defense was stingy when Giants quarterback Eli Manning attempted to throw downfield, allowing just three completions over ten yards in the air on eleven attempts. Manning attempted 5 passes to receivers running slant routes, completing none of them.

— Rookie cornerback Shaquill Griffin was the Seahawks most targeted defender in coverage. Griffin allowed 3 receptions on 7 targets, for just 17 yards and a passer rating against of 50.3. He also added a pass break-up.