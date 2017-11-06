Answering some of the key questions that came out of Seattle's 17-14 loss to Washington Sunday.

You have questions about the Seahawks in the wake of Sunday’s surprising 17-14 loss to Washington, here are some answers, based in large part on coach Pete Carroll’s radio show Monday morning on ESPN 710 Seattle.

Q: Will the Seahawks bring in any kickers to challenge Blair Walsh after he missed all three of his attempts Sunday?

A: Carroll said a simple “no, we will not’’ on his radio show (hosted by Mike Salk and Brock Huard) noting that Walsh was 12-13 on field goals entering the game. Also, Seattle has the shortest prep week an NFL team can have with a Thursday night road game, meaning traveling on Wednesday, meaning little real time for changing much of anything.

Carroll elaborated that he thinks Walsh was struggling to adjust to the elements during the pre-game warmup when the winds were swirling more than they were during the game — wind was officially listed as 11 MPH at kickoff. Carroll intimated Walsh didn’t account for the fact the wind was no longer swirling as much, which is why all three went left, Walsh apparently overcorrecting based on how the wind had been earlier.

“Pregame was difficult kicking to the left,” Carroll said. “Kind of calmed down during the game.”

Q: Will Earl Thomas or Eddie Lacy play this week?

A: Carroll said it was too early to know about either. He said of Thomas that it will go all the way to gameday to see if he can return after sitting out Sunday with a hamstring issue — the Seahawks may be tempted to sit him again since he would then have along rest until Seattle plays again a week from Monday, or 11 days later. “Don’t know about Earl,” Carroll said. “Won’t know until gameday.” Carroll said again Lacy suffered a strained groin but said he had no additional update. Lacy didn’t play after the first quarter with Thomas Rawls handling tailback duties the rest of the game.

Q: What was the deal with all the penalties Sunday?

A: It would take longer than a 20-minute radio show to completely break down what happened on all of the 16 penalties Seattle got Sunday — second-most in team history and most since 1984.

But Carroll offered a few insights. Seattle had 10 offensive penalties, four of which were false starts, all on different players. Carroll said two of the four (on Duane Brown and Ethan Pocic) were due to quarterback Russell Wilson holding a cadence at the line while making a change in the play call or protection.

“There’s a patience issue that’s hard,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll also said linemen, specifically mentioning Germain Ifedi, need to understand that Wilson can often escape pressure and don’t need to hold when they feel they may be getting beaten.

Carroll also noted that Seattle, due to an aggressive style of play, has long been among the NFL leaders in penalties — in fact, the Seahawks had the most in both 2013 and 2014 when Seattle went to the Super Bowl — with usually little correlation shown between penalties and winning, saying “you see us walk that edge.’’

But Sunday, “we weren’t good enough in other areas to offset it as we normally area.’’

Q: Why was Seattle playing man coverage on Washington’s final drive?

A: Washington drove quickly down the field to score after Seattle took a 14-10 lead with 1:34 left, needing just 35 seconds to retake a 17-14 lead. The drive was mostly two passes —- completions of 31 and 38 yards by Kirk Cousins, the latter to Josh Doctson putting the ball at the 1-yard line.

On each, the Seahawks were in bump and run man coverage (with rookie Shaquill Griffin on Doctson on the second pass). That’s an aggressive defense that can lend itself to big plays either way. And the fact that Seattle used it there instead of being in a prevent has drawn criticism.

But Carroll noted Seattle already had a season-high six sacks to that point of Cousins while going against a beat-up Washington offensive line (three starters weren’t active for the game) and was again counting on pressuring Cousins.

“We went very aggressive on it,’’ Carroll said. “We had rushed them very well and we were hoping to get to the quarterback.’’

But Cousins got just enough time each time to make the throw (on the first he took a hard shot from Michael Bennett as he threw).

“They threw two terrific balls and made two great plays,’’ Carroll said.

Q: Why did Seattle go for two after each of its touchdowns?

A: Seattle, recall, didn’t score its first TD until there was 11:48 left, cutting Washington’s lead to 10-8. Carroll said at that point Seattle knew it would need another score to win the game, anyway, and wanted to go for two “to try to put the pressure on them and tie it back up.’’

Seattle’s second two-point try came after the Doug Baldwin TD that made it 14-10 with 1:34 left. At that point, the by-the-book play is to go for two and go up by six and at least force Washington to have to make a PAT under pressure to win the game should it score a touchdown.

Carroll’s bigger regret there was having to call a time out as the play clock was running down. At the time, with Seattle having taken the lead, he thought that was worth it, conceding that as events unfolded he wished he’d saved the timeout for later.

Carroll said there “was no excuse’’ for having to call the time out, though.

“We just got late on it,’’ he said.

Q: Did Carroll have any other really big regrets about the game?

A: Yes. Carroll said he thought Seattle was in position to at least set up a tying field goal when the Seahawks reached the Washington 38 with 15 seconds left. Seattle had no timeouts left but planned to run a play and spike the ball to set up a field goal.

He said as the play began to unfold it looked like the winning touchdown the previous week against Houston when the Texans appeared caught off-guard and left Jimmy Graham wide open with Washington likewise appearing not aligned properly at the snap.

“Was exactly like last week,’’ Carroll said. “They are not ready for the ball to be snapped. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.’’

Indeed, this time Washington’s Terrell McClain broke through to trip up Wilson with Wilson trying in vain to get rid of the ball before his knee touched the ground.

Carroll said Wilson needed to be quicker there to get rid of it, saying “we need to get the ball out. We didn’t get it executed.’’

After a review it was ruled a sack and with Seattle moved back to the Washington 46 had no choice but to try for a final Hail Mary that fell incomplete.

Q: Any other personnel news?

A: Carroll said that running back C.J. Prosise, who has played just two snaps since Sept. 24 while dealing with a high ankle sprain, will play Thursday at Arizona. Prosise was close to playing Sunday but Carroll insisted he will be good to go Thursday.

“He will play this week,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll said it was too early yet to know if defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who missed the game with an oblique injury, will be able to play but said he felt better on Sunday than he had earlier in the week so he appears to be making progress.

He also said it was unclear the severity of the concussion suffered by defensive end Marcus Smith.

But Carroll said there could be reinforcements coming on the defensive line this week as Dion Jordan — who has been on the non-football injury list but has practiced the last two weeks — could be activated by Thursday (that would require moving someone else off the 53-man roster). Jordan hasn’t played since 2014 but the Seahawks seem excited about his potential as a defensive end.