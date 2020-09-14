The Monday after a Seahawks game also means coach Pete Carroll’s radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle.

Here are a few notes, as well as a few thoughts on the snap counts from the game, made available Monday morning:

No new injuries

Carroll said there were no new injuries in the game to report Monday morning. Rasheem Green left briefly with a shoulder injury but returned.

One injury to watch this week is that of receiver Phillip Dorsett II, who was declared inactive on Sunday while continuing to deal with a sore foot.

The Seahawks this week host the Patriots, for whom Dorsett played the last two years. Carroll indicated it was still too early to know if Dorsett will be able to play Sunday saying they’re “hoping to get Phillip back when he’s ready.”

David Moore stepped in for Dorsett as the third receiver playing 33 of 62 snaps (DK Metcalf played 61 and Tyler Lockett 58).

Assessing the rookies

The Seahawks ended up with just three rookies active Sunday — right guard Damien Lewis, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and receiver Freddie Swain.

Lewis, a third-round pick out of LSU, went the entire way, playing all 62 snaps.

He had a tough matchup against Grady Jarrett but seemed to hold his own more as the game wore on. More troublesome in Carroll’s view were two holding penalties — one in the first quarter and another in the fourth.

“He’s got to get better with his hands,” Carroll said on his radio show. “The holding penalties are something that really bother us. It’s something we’ve been harping on. Just got to get him better. But he played good football and was tough and had some really dominating blocks.”

Swain, a sixth-round pick out of Florida, ended up working as the fourth receiver with Dorsett inactive. He played 16 snaps, with another seven on special teams, and had one catch for 17 yards.

“He’s a good football player,” Carroll said of Swain. “And he’s a guy that we really trust in a lot of situations. So you’ll see him play more and more.”

Brooks, Seattle’s first-round pick out of Texas Tech, played seven snaps filling in for K.J. Wright at weakside linebacker for part of two series. He had one tackle.

Carroll said the Seahawks wanted to “break him in and get him going. He’s going to be a great factor.”

Rookie running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive end Alton Robinson were inactive, while defensive end Darrell Taylor and tight end Colby Parkinson remain on the non-football injury list and can’t return for five more weeks.

Offensive pace

Carroll said one of the keys to the offensive success Sunday was going up-tempo a bit more often, getting to the line and getting the snap off quickly, which he said was an emphasis during the offseason.

Carroll said the tempo helped “limit the defense in terms of their timing and their ability to make substitutions and we did it a number of different ways.”

Seattle worked on tempo during Zoom calls during the offseason program, Carroll said, with players standing up in their rooms and going through the paces of it virtually.

“We carried it through camp and it showed up in game one in a big way,” he said.

Atlanta passing numbers ‘deceiving’

The Seahawks won despite allowing Matt Ryan to throw for 450 yards, just shy of the 460 the Seahawks allowed to Atlanta’s Matt Schaub a year ago (the most Seattle had ever given up).

But as Carroll noted, 268 of those yards came in the second half, with the Falcons down by at least two possessions the entire way (Seattle took the opening kickoff of the second half and scored a touchdown to take a 21-12 lead).

Carroll said the Seahawks were content at that point to allow Atlanta some small gains in hopes the Falcons couldn’t get a quick score.

“We’d always love to have great numbers but those numbers are really deceiving,” Carroll said. ” … But we did get beat up top one time (a 44-yard pass to Julio Jones). That’s a play we really messed up and that should never happen. Otherwise we kept the ball in front of us.”

Seattle gave up a touchdown in the fourth quarter when Ryan hit a wide open Calvin Ridley from 18 yards out when Shaquill Griffin and Jamal Adams collided.

Carroll said Adams “was trying to fit between the receiver and the DB and it didn’t work out quite right. But he was making the most aggressive decision he could make, which is in his makeup.”

Indeed, other than that play, Adams was a consistent wrecking ball through Atlanta’s offense.

Via Pro Football Focus, Adams played free safety on 40% of his snaps, with the other 60 spent at strong safety and other positions. Samuel Gold of The Athletic tweeted Adams was used as a pass rusher on 11 of his 79 overall snaps and got pressure four times, including one sack.

“We wanted to just cut him loose,” Carroll said of how Seattle used Adams. “So that’s what you saw.”

