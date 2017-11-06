The Seahawks would have had 14 players sit out practice on Monday if they had held an actual practice.

The Seahawks don’t have much time to recover from Sunday’s bruising loss to Washington with a game on tap Thursday night at Arizona.

More than a few Seahawks will need all the time they can get between now and then, though.

The Seahawks didn’t hold an actual practice on Monday, instead conducting a walk-through.

But the team listed 13 players on its official injury report as those who would have been unable to participate had the team held an actual practice. That would be a season high for most players to sit out a practice.

The 13 are: G Oday Aboushi (shoulder), LB D.J. Alexander (ankle), DE Michael Bennett (heel), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), T Germain Ifedi (finger), G Luke Joeckel (knee), RB Eddie Lacy (groin), CB Jeremy Lane (thigh), WR Tyler Lockett (shoulder), RB Tre Madden (calf), CB Richard Sherman (achilles), DE Marcus Smith (concussion), S Earl Thomas (hamstring)

Of those, Joeckel has already been essentially ruled out with the team saying he will need another three weeks or so to come back from knee surgery.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll also said on Monday that Madden would not be able to play this week saying he suffered “a pretty serious injury.’’ Whether that might require a roster move remains to be seen but the Seahawks typically like to have a fullback and might want to make a move if they think Madden will be out long. One option could be former Husky Marcel Reece who was also signed by Seattle as an injury replacement late last season and was with the Seahawks in training camp this year before being waived in favor of Madden.

Carroll also said Smith could be out for a little while with a concussion saying he was not with the team on Monday as he is in the concussion protocol.

Carroll didn’t have a lot of updates on other players as he had not yet met with many players at the time he held his Monday press conference.

But Carroll said the team would not have any clearer idea on Thomas’ status until Wednesday or Thursday at the earliest.

Carroll also said he did not have any specific update on Lacy, who did not play the final three quarters on Sunday.

In good news, the team listed Sheldon Richardson, who missed the Washington game with an oblique injury, as “limited’’ indicating there’s a decent chance he plays against Arizona.

Listed as a full participant was running back C.J. Prosise, who Carroll said is on track to play this week.

Carroll also indicated there is a chance that defensive end Dion Jordan, who has been on the Non-Football Injury list, has a chance to be activated and play this week. The team would have to waive someone off the 53-man roster to make room, however.