The Seahawks are yet unclear if two injured defensive linemen will be able to return this week.

The Seahawks had just seven defensive linemen active for Sunday’s game against the Eagles, which given the proficiency of Philly’s offense might have seemed somewhat risky.

But thanks to yeoman’s work by the team’s starting front four, it worked out just fine as the Seahawks pulled out a 24-10 win.

Each of Seattle’s four starting defensive linemen played significantly, with defensive end Michael Bennett on the field for 66 of 75 snaps — 88 percent — and tackle Jarran Reed, setting career highs with 57 snaps and 76 percent.

Reed had to play more with rookie Nazair Jones out with a sprained ankle suffered last week in practice while Bennett and Frank Clark (who played 58 snaps, 77 percent, the third-highest percentage of his season) had less backup help with end Dion Jordan missing his second game with a neck injury. Tackle Sheldon Richardson also played one of his higher snap totals of the season, 46 snaps, 61 percent.

Coach Pete Carroll on Monday said it remains unclear if either will Jones or Jordan will be back for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville, though he indicated that Jordan is much closer than Jones. Carroll had said on his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle Monday morning that Jordan would be back for a game that given the locale and going against the No. 1-ranked rushing attack in the NFL the Seahawks figure to need as much depth on its defensive line as it can get. But by the time Carroll met the media Monday afternoon he was hedging things a little bit in terms of Jordan’s return.

“Naz is still a really big question mark whether he is going to make it back or not,” Carroll said. “Dion is a little bit less of a question, but we still have to see him and what he can do. It’s all about him returning to full strength, so as much as I was kind of feeling like he was going to for sure be back this week, I’m not sure until we get to Wednesday. We just have to wait a couple of days to figure that out. They’ve cooled my jets a little bit, so-to-speak.”

Seattle added tackle Rodney Coe to the active roster last week but he was not active for the game, which kept Seattle’s defensive line rotation to seven with Quinton Jefferson, Marcus Smith and Branden Jackson as the backups to the starting four.

But the way the starters played helped the relative lack of depth — teams often have at least eight defensive linemen on gameday — not be an issue.

Carroll said Monday he thought Clark — who had two sacks — had one of his best games and made the interesting point that he may be more comfortable playing almost solely on the right side. Clark moved around more during the time when Seattle also had Dwight Freeney, who plays almost exclusively on the right side, and in the last three games that Freeney played for Seattle Clark had just two tackles with no sacks. Clark has 2.5 sacks and six tackles in the two games since Freeney was waived.

“Terrific performance by Frank,” Carroll said. “He was all over the place. You saw him a lot on the right side where he had been earlier in the year, we had flipped him to the left side for a couple of weeks, and he just seems better and quicker and more productive on the right side. It looks to be pretty clear after this game, so it’s just a good thing going into this stretch here.

“He plays so hard; he’s so fast, his second sack, you can’t see it on the TV copy, but maybe you can get a chance to look at the violent change of direction that he made to get up and underneath on the pass rush, and it was a phenomenal play, and at a critical time too. He’s just getting started; Frank is going to get a lot better. It’s fun to watch him grow and we love the way he plays and the style of his play.”

{Shead could return this week:} Carroll said Monday that it’s possible cornerback DeShawn Shead could return to practice this week and said the team will know by Wednesday.

“It’s really close,” Carroll said. “It may happen, it may not, but it’s really close. We’re talking about it through tomorrow and we’ll see on Wednesday what we’re doing.”

Shead is on the Physically Unable to Perform list while still rehabbing a knee injury suffered in the divisional playoff game against Atlanta last January.

The team can bring Shead off of the PUP list and he can practice for up to three weeks before he then has to either be put on the 53-man active roster or on season-ending Injured Reserve. At this point the team may be mostly looking for Shead to potentially add depth for a playoff run.