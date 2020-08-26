With injuries hitting the receiver spot in recent days, the Seahawks are reportedly set to bring back Paul Richardson, who was the team’s top pick in the 2014 draft and played four years for Seattle before moving on to Washington as a free agent.

Washington cut Richardson in February, and he’s been unsigned since.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that Richardson has been at the Seahawks facility and is undergoing the league’s COVID-19 testing protocol, a five-day procedure necessary before he’s allowed to practice.

Garafolo reported that Richardson “could sign later this week.”

Richardson was the 45th overall pick in the 2014 draft and played in 47 games over four seasons for the Seahawks.

His best year was his last in Seattle in 2017 when he had 44 receptions for 703 yards.

He signed with Washington after that season getting a five-year deal worth up to $40 million with $20 million guaranteed.

But injuries limited him to just 17 games in two years with Washington with 48 receptions for 507 yards and four touchdowns before he was cut in a cost-cutting move after the season.

Seattle played its mock game Wednesday without three injured receivers — Phillip Dorsett, who has been out the last three days with a sore foot; John Ursua, who suffered a leg injury of some sort on Tuesday; and Cody Thompson, who has been out for a week or so with an undisclosed injury.

That had Seattle playing with just seven receivers Wednesday.