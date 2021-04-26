After months and months of talking and mocking, the NFL draft is finally here, with the first round Thursday, rounds two and three Friday and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

That means it’s also time for one last roundup of what the mock drafts are predicting for the Seahawks.

Seattle is hardly at the forefront of draft thoughts, with no pick until 56, only one in the first 129 and only three overall, though the assumption is the Seahawks will do their best to add to that total.

But there are still plenty of guesses out there about what the Seahawks may do. Let’s take a look at some, and as always, including their comments when available, and adding a few of my comments. We’ll also include all the picks for those who did seven-round drafts.

Pick: 56, DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami.

Their comment: “We got one pick for Seattle in the first three rounds. Rousseau’s pro day left a little to be desired, but he had 15.5 sacks in 2019 before opting out in 2020. He just needs some refining.”

My comment: The pick above was made ny McShay in what is his annual duo draft with Kiper. Rousseau has been considered by some as first- rounder. But opting out of the 2020 season has led to some varying opinions on him, in part because he only played 15 college games. Some also think his best fit is as a strongside defensive end in a 4-3 — think where L.J. Collier and Rasheem Green play — as opposed to a weakside rusher (where Carlos Dunlap plays).

Pick: 56, OL Samuel Cosmi, Texas.

His comment: “Three-year starter at left tackle who some see as a better fit inside, Cosmi would give Seattle much-needed youth, flexibility and durability upfront.’’

My comment: Cosmi would make a ton of sense for a Seahawks team that has starting tackles in Duane Brown and Brandon Shell who are each entering the final seasons of their contracts. Cosmi started one year at right tackle at Texas and two at left.

Picks: 56, OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama.

129, DE Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma.

250, WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston.

His comment: “The Seahawks need to upgrade at right tackle and Leatherwood (6-5, 312 pounds) can be a powerful run blocker for them for many years to come.’’

My comment: Leatherwood played one year at left tackle and then the past two seasons at right guard. So, he has position versatility. Some, though, think guard would be his best position, and the Seahawks might prefer either tackles or centers in this draft. Perkins looks like a prototypical LEO in Seattle’s defense and you can never have enough pass rushers. Stevenson was almost solely a slot WR in college but also has experience returning.

Picks: 56, C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma.

129, DE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh.

250, CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma.

His comment: “With (Gabe) Jackson now locked into the interior of the offensive line, keep the party going by grabbing Humphrey. He can not only step in and be a Day One starter at center, but also provides an ability to flex to guard if needed — giving you more depth and competition for starter at two positions (with Jackson having right guard well in hand). Humphrey is a two-time Big-12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and a two-time First Team All-Big 12 talent who would ensure Wilson stays clean even if the Seahawks lose a body atop their interior O-line depth chart. From there, flip the coin to defense and call on an impressive, but often overlooked, pass rusher in Jones to help a pass-rush needy unit. He won’t offer much in the way of a LEO, but he’s a terror with his hand in the dirt. The First Team All-ACC edge beast delivered 17.5 sacks in his final 22 games at Pittsburgh, and the Seahawks would certainly stand to benefit from his presence, as they would Brown — a pick that would be great value in the final round in drafting a turbo-charged, aggressive and physically talented cornerback to a secondary in need of just that.’’

My comment: Humphrey has been a popular player to mock to Seattle, though many wonder if he’d last that long If he does, though, it might be enough to make the Seahawks keep the pick. Ethan Pocic has just a one-year contract, though it includes $3 million in dead money for 2021, so it’d take a little bit for him not to make the team. But adding competition to Pocic makes a ton of sense, as just getting someone who could be groomed for a year before taking over.

Picks: 56, CB Tyson Campbell, Georgia.

129, WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State.

250, OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan.

My comment: Campbell fits the Seahawks cornerback profile measuring at 6-1, 193 with 32-inch arms. He also played all over, being used on both sides as well as almost 20% in the slot at Georgia last season and 42% of the time in press coverage the last two seasons, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Picks: 56, CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse.

129, OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan.

250, WR Austin Watkins Jr., UAB.

My comment: Melifonwu has been a really popular player to mock to Seattle as he’s another who fits the Seattle CB profile (6-2, 212). Moore would be a developmental pick as a tackle on either side. But Seattle may be resigned to that in this draft. Watkins is a cousin of Sammy Watkins and has decent size (6-1, 207) and experience as an outside receiver and in the slot.

Pick: 56, Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF.

My comment: Edwards mocked Husky Elijah Molden with the next pick to the Rams. Molden does not come anywhere close to the Seahawks’ preferred 32-inch arm length, measuring in at 29.5. The 5-11, 190-pound Robinson doesn’t either, at 30 inches. Robinson also was mainly a slot corner with UCF and its 4-2-5 defense (he started his career at Alabama) but analysts think he could play outside in the NFL, as well.

Picks: 56. OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame.

129. DE Josh Kaindoh, Florida State.

250. OL Carson Green, Texas A&M.

My comment: Banks played solely left guard in college, where Gabe Jackson is likely to step in now. So, that may not be the best fit for the Seahawks unless Seattle thought he could play center. Kaindoh projects as a strongside end. The 6-6, 320-pound Green played right tackle at A&M and was a three-year starter. But there are questions about his strength at the NFL level.

Pro Football Focus Mock Draft Simulator

Picks: 56, OT Walker Little, Stanford.

129, LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky.

250, OL Drew Dalman, Stanford.

My comment: PFF’s simulator is a fun one — it comes with five settings for things like speed, positional value and team need that you can move up and down to stress certain characteristics more than others. When I added more emphasis on team need, the three players above were who PFF recommended first at each spot. Little is a former 5-star recruit who has played just one game the past two seasons. But h has 19 starts at left tackle at Stanford on his resume and could be an intriguing heir apparent at one of Seattle’s two tackle spots. Davis projects as a weakside or middle linebacker. And while that may not seem an immediate need for the Seahawks, they could at least add depth and maybe have an option to take over one of those spots down the road. And yep, Dalman would be another Stanford linemen — but hey Seattle has had some success with Stanfod players through the years. Dalman started 20 games at center at Stanford, which uses a lot of pro-style formations. PFF gave this draft a B.