The Seahawks have just three picks in the 2021 draft, and none until the second round at No. 56 overall.

So you have to dig deep to find some mock drafts that mention the Seahawks since most understandably focus on the first round.

But dig I did, finding not only some picks for the Seahawks in the second round (and one making the eyebrow-raising pick of a quarterback), but also a couple daring enough to guess what Seattle might do with picks Nos. 129 in the fourth and 250 in the seventh.

Not all included comments, though, so I’ll add some of my own to each pick in an exercise designed mostly to give you a sense of the kind of players who might be available where Seattle is picking this year.

Lindy’s Magazine

Offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Their comment: With LT Duane Brown aging and RT Brandon Shell on the last year of his deal, the Seahawks plan for their future at tackle.

My comment: Leatherwood started three full seasons at Alabama, but his first was at right guard. Some wonder if he won’t be a better long-term fit in the NFL inside. But taking a gamble on a tackle makes a lot of sense for Seattle (or, if the Seahawks think he could transition to center).

Athlon’s Magazine

Offensive lineman Jackson Carman, Clemson

Their comment: The Seahawks hope to reestablish their identity as a power-running team. Carman has the ability to play right tackle or move inside, where the Seahawks can shuffle their personnel to make room for him.

My comment: In fairness to Athlon’s, that comment was made before the Seahawks traded for Gabe Jackson. At this point, drafting someone with the idea he might start immediately at guard doesn’t make a lot of sense. But Carman started 27 games at left tackle for Clemson, so he’s another who might make sense in trying to find a potential Brown/Shell replacement.

Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

My comment: Reuter also has Seattle taking receiver Amari Rodgers of Clemson in the fourth round. Both are sensible picks in terms of what you’d perceive to be Seattle’s position needs. Melifonwu, whose brother Obi was a second-round pick of the Raiders in 2017 and is now with the 49ers, checks all the Seahawks’ boxes for corners, listed at 6-2-½ and 212 pounds with a 32-1/8-inch arms. He played primarily right corner at Syracuse. Rodgers is a prototypical slot receiver. He lined up there 83% or the time last year according to Sports Info Solutions, and is listed at 5-9, 211. Seattle could use a receiver to add to the competition behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, and this is regarded as a really strong draft at that spot, so a pick of someone like Rodgers makes sense.

Offensive lineman Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

My comment: Banks played a little bit of tackle at Notre Dame but was mostly a left guard and is generally seen as projecting inside (he’s listed at 6-5, 338). With Jackson now in the fold along with Damien Lewis, I’m just not sure an OL who projects mostly as a guard is the way Seattle will go with its first pick this year, unless they think he can make the move to center.

Quarterback Kyle Trask, Florida

His comment: Even with hanging onto Russell Wilson for now, this is too good of a value to pass up.

My comment: Oh boy. It would obviously be really interesting if the Seahawks drafted a quarterback with their first pick. I’m not sure I see it. But this is the Seahawks, so the best advice is to never rule out anything. The 6-3, 240-pound Trask has one stat the Seahawks undoubtedly would find attractive — a 69-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio during his Florida career. But one question about Trask is how much his gaudy numbers were a function of playing with some really elite skill players such as tight end Kyle Pitts and receiver Kadarius Toney. As Sports Info Solutions detailed, Trask completed 70% of his passes and had a 40-4 TD-to-INT ratio when those two played, and was at 63% and 6-6 when they were not. However, SIS also rated Trask as the most accurate passer in college football last year.

129, Pete Werner, Ohio State

His comment: Werner gives the Seahawks another young linebacker to eventually fill K.J. Wright’s spot.

My comment: Werner is projected to be mostly a weakside or strongside linebacker in the NFL. Obviously, a pick of a linebacker would also raise the question of whether the Seahawks would be preparing for life after Bobby Wagner, with the thought that Jordyn Brooks might eventually move to the middle.

Center Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

My comment: The 6-4, 312-pound Humphrey is one of the best pure centers in the draft. He started 37 games there for the Sooners the last three years, had the lowest blown block rate among all centers, according to SIS, and was called for just two holding penalties. With Ethan Pocic signing just a one-year contract, a center who could take a year to develop, if needed, makes a ton of sense. Edwards also had Seattle taking Syracuse cornerback Trill Williams at 129 and Arkansas QB Feleipe Franks at 250. The 6-6, 234 Franks began his career at Florida before playing last year at Arkansas.

Linebacker Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

Their comment: Russell Wilson’s camp has expressed frustration about Seattle not protecting him properly. However, the Seahawks also have no pass rush, so they could address that with their initial pick. Chazz Surratt spent some time at quarterback before breaking out at linebacker. He should continue to improve as he learns the position.

My comment: The Seahawks would undoubtedly take exception to the idea they have no pass rush, especially after signing Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder. And with the hope that Darrell Taylor will be able to contribute this year, the Seahawks may feel they have enough bodies at that spot for now. But Seattle also needs some depth at linebacker. I’m not sure going LB with the first pick two years in a row is the way to go.

Defensive end Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

His comment: The Hawks have almost no draft capital, and this is their only pick in the first three rounds. They pick pass-rusher Rashad Weaver from Pitt here. The Seahawks actually churned out great sack and pressure numbers last season but still finished 26th in team pass-rush grade. That tells you they were able to scheme people to the quarterback but didn’t have enough individuals who could work offensive linemen. They get that in Weaver, who has a lot of mileage on his tires and could come in and play right away. We know he can stop the run and might not be the preferred pass-rushing NFL athlete, but he generated an excellent 21.1% pass-rush win rate in college.

My comment: Well, Pete Carroll does say you can never have too many pass rushers.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

My comment: The Seahawks would probably be thrilled if Eichenberg was still available at 56. Most view him as a likely first-rounder, especially after his Pro Day performance seemed to answer some questions about his athleticism. Eichenberg was a three-year starter at left tackle, but some think he may be a better fit on the right side where Seattle could use a long-term answer. He was voted the best blocker by ACC coaches last year and has given up just one sack in 25 games over the last two seasons.