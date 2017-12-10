Mike Davis got the start at tailback for the second straight week, and for a second straight week set a career-high in rushing, this time with 66 yards on 15 carries.

Mike Davis got the start at tailback for the second straight week, and for a second straight week set a career-high in rushing, this time with 66 yards on 15 carries.

Forty nine of those yards came on four straight runs during a second quarter drive that ended with a missed field goal.

The Seahawks finished with 141 yards rushing against a Jacksonville defense ranked No. 1 in the NFL overall (though 20th against the run, which has been its one problem area this season).

Davis left late in the game after getting hit in the ribs, though indications were it was not overly serious.

“I thought he looked great,’’ Carroll said of Davis. “I thought he ran like crazy. This is the best rushing defense in the NFL. We had 100 yards at halftime. Mike was ripping, and he did a nice job with these guys and that means the guys up front did a nice job too. Russell’s yardage was helpful, but I thought Mike looked really good.”

Davis appears to have sewn up the tailback job as Thomas Rawls did not get a carry and Eddie Lacy was inactive, a move that saved Seattle $62,500 in a pregame active roster bonus.