The Seahawks’ pursuit of a veteran running back may be narrowing in on Carlos Hyde as contract talks with Devonta Freeman appear at a standstill.

One source with knowledge of the situation indicated Friday that Seattle has made a final offer to Freeman that Freeman has indicated he won’t accept, and that means the Seahawks may now be moving on to a more serious pursuit of Hyde.

The Seahawks have been known to want to add a veteran running back to add to a position group that was riddled with injuries at the end of the 2019 season and still has some uncertainty over when Rashaad Penny will be ready to return.

Reports broke earlier in the week that the Seahawks were in talks with Freeman on a one-year deal that could reach more than $4 million with a base value of $3 million.

But Freeman — who in 2017 signed a contract that guaranteed him more than $22 million before being released earlier this year — apparently wants more. A source confirmed to the Times that Freeman was offered a one-year deal in that range.

With Freeman not wanting that offer from Seattle the Seahawks appear ready to move on to Hyde, who rushed for 1,070 yards last season for Houston while playing on a one-year deal that netted him $2.8 million.

That sort of dollar figure may be more in Seattle’s range, especially since the Seahawks aren’t looking for someone to take over as a starter with Chris Carson expected back from a hip injury.

However, that Carson may not do much of anything in training camp as the team eases him back is one reason why Seattle wants to improve its depth, along with the fact that Penny is likely to begin on the Physically Unable to Perform list as he continues to rehab from a knee injury that included ACL damage suffered against the Rams on Dec. 8.

Hyde projects more as an early-down running back, but he did catch 59 passes in 2017 so he would have some ability to handle the third-down/two-minute role if needed as well.

Besides Carson and Penny, Seattle’s running back group also includes Travis Homer, who played significantly at the end of last season as a rookie, 2020 fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas, and undrafted rookie free agents Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr.

The Seahawks have also had talks with the agent of Marshawn Lynch, according to Lynch himself in a recent ESPN interview. But at 34, Lynch may be more of a fallback option who the team knows it can call on if needed, as was the case last season when Carson, Penny and C.J. Prosise all suffered season-ending injuries in December.

Hyde will turn 30 on Sept. 20 and has played for four teams in the last three years after initially being drafted by the 49ers in the second round out of Ohio State in 2014.

Hyde averaged 4.4 yards per carry last season for a Houston team that won the AFC South advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, better than his career mark of 4.1 and the same as Carson.

Freeman earned a contract that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time in 2017 in the wake of Atlanta’s run to the Super Bowl in 2016, a season in which he was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year.

But his production has slid since then as his injuries have piled up — he has played in just 16 regular season games over the past two years and averaged a career-low 3.6 yards per carry last season (656 yards on 184 attempts). Freeman also was used extensively in receiving roles and that may have been one reason Seattle avidly pursued him first among the running backs who are available. He was released by Atlanta in March in a move that saved the Falcons $3.5 million in cap space.

The Seahawks could also still bring back Prosise, a third-round pick in 2016 who became an unrestricted free agent in March and has yet to sign.

Both coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider have said throughout the offseason that adding to the running back depth would be a necessity this offseason and Seattle’s efforts to sign a veteran picked up following the draft.

For now, Hyde may be the most realistic possible addition.