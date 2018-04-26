The Seahawks got a pick in the third round and sixth as a result of moving down nine spots while also adding a running back.

Death, taxes and the Seahawks trading their first-round pick.

As just about everybody figured they’d do, the Seahawks on Thursday traded their original first round pick, No. 18 overall, to Green Bay, getting the Packers’ pick at No. 27 (which Green Bay had just acquired from the New Orleans Saints) as well as picks in the third round (76) and sixth round (186). Seattle also gives pick number 248 in the seventh round to Green Bay.

Seattle then used the 27th pick to take running back Rashaad Penny of San Diego State, a 5-10, 220-pounder who figures to compete immediately at a position of obvious need for the Seahawks.

[ Stone | Seahawks need to embrace running game in draft » ]

SEA DRAFT PICKS Round 1 | Pick 27 | No. 27 overall (via GB) RB Rashaad Penny, San Diego State Round 3 | Pick 12 | No. 76 overall (via GB) Round 4 | Pick 20 | No. 120 overall Round 5 | Pick 4 | No. 141 overall Round 5 | Pick 9 | No. 146 overall Round 5 | Pick 19 | No. 156 overall Round 5 | Pick 31 | No. 168 overall Round 6 | Pick 12 | No. 186 overall (via GB) Round 7 | Pick 8 | No. 226 overall Round 7 | Pick 30 | No. 248 overall

Seattle had one of its worst rushing seasons in team history last year, with just one rushing touchdown from a tailback and ending the season with Mike Davis as the leading rusher among tailbacks with just 240 yards, far behind the 586 of quarterback Russell Wilson.

Penny led the nation with 2,248 yards last season with the Aztecs and also scored 23 touchdowns, though he was generally considered as likely to be taken in the second or third round.

Wrote NFL.com of Penny: “Volume-carry running back who plays with an active running style that rarely sees him slow his feet. Penny has the short-area foot quickness to create yardage for himself, but he doesn’t really have the burst or long speed to be a homerun hitter. His motor gives him a chance to be a productive NFL starter, but he may lack the explosiveness to be a great back.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Penny led the nation last year in missed tackles forced at 86, eight more than the next running back on the list, Stanford’s Bryce Love.

It’s only the third time in team history Seattle has taken a running back in the first round, the others being Curt Warnerin 1983 (third overall) and Shaun Alexander in 2000 (19th).

Seattle entered the draft with just four running backs on its roster — Davis, Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and J.D. McKissic — making the tailback spot a position of obvious need.

Penny was the second running back taken in the draft — Penn State’s Saquon Barkley went second to the Giants. Several running backs who had been projected to go in the first round were still available when the Seahawks picked, notably LSU’s Derrius Guice and Georgia’s Sony Michel.

Seattle has now traded its initial first-round pick every year since 2011 and has also now traded down in the first round to acquire more picks five times in the last seven years (the other two years trading it for Percy Harvin, in 2013, and Jimmy Graham, in 2015).

Getting a third-rounder — and at least one pick on the second day of the draft — was regarded as a goal for the Seahawks as they did not have picks in the second- or third-round entering the day. Had Seattle not traded it could have gone from number 18 to number 120 without making a pick.

Seattle traded the second-rounder last season as part of the defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson deal and the third-rounder for left tackle Duane Brown in October.

“I wish we had a second-rounder and a third-rounder but we went for it,’’ Seattle general manager John Schneider said this week. “So here we are and now we’ve got to figure it out. It’s a challenge, but it’s a fun challenge.”

It’s one the Seahawks have solved, for now, though it’s thought Seattle could still be looking to trade down even more.

Seattle now has nine picks in the draft, with it also thought a goal for the Seahawks was to get to at least 10 or 11 as they are looking to add a lot of young talent to the roster.

Green Bay used the 18th pick to take cornerback Jaire Alexander of Louisville.

Seattle now has eight picks remaining: Round 3 – pick 76 Round 4 – pick 120 Round 5 – pick 141 Round 5 – pick 146 Round 5 – pick 156 Round 5 – pick 168 Round 6 – pick 186 Round 7 -pick 226.

The last time Seattle used its original first-round pick came in 2011 when the Seahawks selected offensive lineman James Carpenter at number 25.