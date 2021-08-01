The Seahawks on Sunday made official the signing of backup quarterback Sean Mannion.

To make room on the roster, Seattle waived backup quarterback Danny Etling.

The moves mean Seattle still has four quarterbacks on its roster — Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Alex McGough and Mannion.

Mannion, a former Oregon State standout, has two starts in a six-year NFL career. He spent four seasons with the Rams, and during two of those worked with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Specifically, Waldron was the passing game coordinator with the Rams in 2018 when Mannion was a backup to starter Jared Goff. Mannion last played with the Vikings in 2019.

Mannion worked out with the Seahawks last week and also worked out for the Vikings before deciding to sign with Seattle on Saturday.

Etling was with Seattle all of last season after being claimed off waivers from the Falcons in August. But he spent the regular season on the practice squad and did not appear in any games for Seattle.