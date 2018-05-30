After the news broke Tuesday, the Seahawks made official their signing of veteran receiver Brandon Marshall, who will wear his traditional No. 15.

The Seahawks made it official Wednesday morning, announcing they have signed veteran receiver Brandon Marshall.

Marshall took the field for the first time as a Seahawk at the club’s organized team activities, one of four OTA practices open to the media.

To make room for Marshall on the team’s 90-man roster, Seattle waived undrafted rookie free agent fullback Marcus Martin.

Marshall will wear his familiar jersey No. 15 with the Seahawks, with Keenan Reynolds — a free agent receiver signed earlier this month — switching to 85.

Marshall himself revealed Tuesday that he planned to sign with the Seahawks. Here’s our original story on the signing.

The waiving of Martin leaves Seattle with three fullbacks on its roster.