While the fate of Jadeveon Clowney remained murky Monday night, the Seahawks made one big move to solidify their defensive line, agreeing with tackle Jarran Reed on a two-year deal worth up to $23 million, according to the NFL Network.

Reed confirmed the deal on Twitter, stating “Seattle is home #UnfinishedBusiness” as did his agent, Andy Simms.

Reed was a second-round pick out of Alabama in 2016 and has been a starter the last three seasons, starting 47 of a possible 64 games overall in his four years with the Seahawks.

He had one of the best seasons ever by a Seahawk defensive tackle in 2018 when he made 10.5 sacks — the only other tackles in team history to have 10 or more sacks in a season were Hall of Famers Cortez Kennedy and John Randle.

But he was then suspended in the spring for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy relating to an allegation of domestic violence in 2017 and he never really found the same form when he returned, recording just two sacks in 10 games.

Still, he remained a steady presence in the middle of the Seattle defensive line and it had been thought all along the team hoped to keep him.

They were able to get it done with a deal that tops the $8-10 million a season that some had speculated was his value – and which Reed had taken to Twitter to say might not be enough – while also not tying the Seahawks into a long-term commitment.

Conversely, a two-year deal also means Reed could again hit free agency when he is just 29 years old.

Reed, in fact, had earlier this year responded “Yikes, that’s disrespectfully low’’ to a tweet speculating his value at $8-10 million per season.

The deal, though, also marks a significant payday for Reed, who had just completed the final season of his initial four-year rookie deal that paid him $4.889 million.

Reed was one of five regulars on the Seahawks defensive line who could have become unrestricted free agents on Wednesday, the others being Clowney, Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson and Al Woods.

The team continues negotiations with Clowney and also is thought hoping to re-sign Jefferson.

Seattle had 18 players set to become unrestricted free agents Wednesday. Two are now accounted for — Reed, and George Fant, who came to an agreement with the New York Jets.