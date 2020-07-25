A day after it was confirmed NFL training camps will start on time, the Seahawks pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring disgruntled All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets.

But it didn’t come without a heavy cost.

To get Adams, who on Friday had been quoted in a New York Daily News story lobbying heavy criticism at Jets coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas, the Seahawks dealt veteran safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 third-round.

Seattle also got back a 2022 fourth-round pick.

The teams quickly confirmed the trade after it was broken by The New York Post, among other outlets.

The trade represents a huge investment to remake a secondary that has been lagging the last few years as the members of the Legion of Boom either retired or headed elsewhere and Seattle will now go into the 2020 season with a safety duo of Adams and Quandre Diggs, who was acquired from Detroit last October for a fifth-round pick.

The 24-year-old Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of LSU and has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was an All-Pro last year.

Adams is under contract through the 2021 season after the Jets recently exercised an option on his initial rookie deal. He is due to make a salary of $825,000 in 2020 (having gotten a bonus of more than $14 million when he signed in 2017 as part of his slotted rookie contract) and a salary of $9.86 million in 2021 per the exercised option, which are part of the contracts of first-round picks.

Adams carries cap hits the next two years of $7.1 million and $9.8 million.

McDougald had a $5.4 million salary cap hit for this season.

Reports in June had stated the Seahawks were on Adams’ list of teams to which he would like to be traded.

The trick now will be for Seattle to work out a new contract with Adams at some point over the next year, if not sooner — Adams had reportedly indicated he would be okay with playing on his current deal depending on where he ended up.

At least one report stated the trade came with no agreement on a new contract for Adams with Seattle.

It will probably require a contract averaging at least $15 million a year to keep Adams for the long-term, and deals of any sort could be somewhat complicated by potential drops in the salary cap over the next few seasons due to expected decreases in league revenue because of COVID-19. Next year’s cap will have a floor of $175 million — it could go higher depending on revenues — while this year’s is $198.2 million.

Adams has been viewed as a rising defensive star due in part to his versatility.

In ranking him as the 32nd best player in the NFL last season, Pro Football Focus wrote this about how Adams was used in 2019 by the Jets: “Jamal Adams has become one of the game’s most versatile weapons on defense. In a league that is trending ever more towards matchup problems on offense, Adams is one of a new breed of defender that can solve those problems on defense. This season, Adams spent significant snaps at free safety (297), in the box (401), in the slot (131), lined up out wide as a boundary corner (34) and even on the defensive line as a legitimate edge rusher (96), and he was one of the most effective defenders in the game. As a pass-rusher, he racked up 25 total pressures from 101 rushing snaps, by far the most pressure and the second-most rushing snaps of any safety.”

Among those taking to Twitter to praise the trade for Seattle was quarterback Russell Wilson, tweeting “Let’s get it!!! @Prez” a reference to Adams’ Twitter handle.

It was Wilson who had said in January he hoped the team would acquire some “superstars” this offseason, and in a spring and summer that some felt was underwhelming for the Seahawks in that regard, Seattle finally made a big move.

The trade means Seattle will now have traded all but one of its original first-round picks from 2012-2022 other than using its 2020 selection on linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

It also is the latest in big trades Seattle has made in recent season, having dealt a 2015 first-round pick for tight Jimmy Graham, in 2017 acquiring defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in 2017 for receiver Jermaine Kearse, and last year dealing for defensive end Jadeveon Clowney,.

The trade comes a day after Adams had criticized Gase and Douglas in an exclusive story in the New York Daily News.

“It’s definitely mixed feelings,” Adams was quoted as saying in the Daily News. “But at the end of the day, my happiness is more important. I know my worth. I’m going to stand on my beliefs. I’m going to stand on who I am as a person. And I’m not ever going to change who I am for somebody who’s judging me. Either you accept me for who I am and you work with me and support me or you don’t. It’s okay if you don’t.”

And of Gase, Adams said: “I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

This post will be updated.