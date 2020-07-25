A day after it was confirmed NFL training camps will start on time, the Seahawks pulled off a blockbuster trade, acquiring disgruntled All-Pro Safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets.

But it didn’t come without a pretty hefty price.

To get Adams, who on Friday had been quoted in a New York Daily News story lobbying heavy criticism at Jets coach Adam Gase and general manager Joe Douglas, the Seahawks dealt veteran safety Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 third-round.

Seattle also got back a 2022 fourth-round pick.

The teams quickly confirmed the trade after it was broken by The New York Post, among other outlets.

The trade represents a huge investment to remake a secondary that has been lagging the last few years as the members of the Legion of Boom either retired or headed elsewhere and Seattle will now go into the 2020 season with a safety duo of Adams and Quandre Diggs, who was acquired from Detroit last October for a fifth-round pick.

The 24-year-old Adams was the sixth overall pick in the 2017 draft out of LSU and has made the Pro Bowl the last two seasons and was a first team All-Pro pick last year.

The 6-1, 213-pound Adams is under contract through the 2021 season after the Jets recently exercised an option on his initial rookie deal. He is due to make a salary of $825,000 in 2020 (having gotten a bonus of more than $14 million when he signed in 2017 as part of his slotted rookie contract) and a salary of $9.86 million in 2021 per the exercised option, which are part of the contracts of first-round picks.

Adams carries cap hits the next two years of $7.1 million and $9.8 million.

But Adams had been lobbying for a new contract and told the Daily News he was unhappy with the fact that the Jets had indicated they would work on a new contract for him this offseason and then did not make an offer.

Reports in June had stated the Seahawks were on Adams’ list of teams to which he would like to be traded.

The trick now will be for Seattle to work out a new contract with Adams at some point over the next year, if not sooner — Adams had reportedly indicated he would be okay with playing on his current deal depending on where he ended up.

At least one report stated the trade came with no agreement on a new contract for Adams with Seattle.

It will probably require a contract averaging at least $15 million a year to keep Adams for the long-term, and deals of any sort could be somewhat complicated by potential drops in the salary cap over the next few seasons due to expected decreases in league revenue because of COVID-19. Next year’s cap will have a floor of $175 million — it could go higher depending on revenues — while this year’s is $198.2 million.

That Seattle made the deal — which still has the one final step of physicals for the two players involved — without having agreed on a new contract with Adams caused some to wonder if the Seahawks had given up to much.

“This is such a huge mistake and so hard to understand,” tweeted former Eagles and Browns president Joe Banner accompanying a story stating that Adams and the Seahawks do not have a new contract in place.

The Seahawks, though, have typically not handed out extensions until a player has only one year remaining on his contract.

Seattle also hasn’t been shy about trading for players with uncertain contractual futures and figuring they will work it out later one way or the other, notably the deal last year for Jadeveon Clowney. Clowney had just one year remaining on his contract and then became a free agent and remains unsigned.

Seattle, though, gave up much less for Clowney than it did Adams (defensive ends Jacob Martin and Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick).

That Seattle dealt its next two first-round picks indicates the Seahawks are confident a deal will eventually get done.

McDougald, who had been a starter at safety for Seattle the past three seasons. has a $5.4 million salary cap hit for this year, and trading him not only clears

Among those taking to Twitter to praise the trade for Seattle was quarterback Russell Wilson, tweeting “Let’s get it!!! @Prez” a reference to Adams’ Twitter handle. Middle linebacker Bobby Wagner also tweeted three “fire” emojis in response to a tweet from former Seahawk Jermaine Kearse praising the trade.

It was Wilson who had said in January he hoped the team would acquire some “superstars” this offseason, and in a spring and summer that some felt was underwhelming for the Seahawks in that regard, Seattle finally made a big move.

The trade means Seattle will now have traded all but one of its original first-round picks from 2012-2022 other than using its 2020 selection on linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

It also is the latest in big trades Seattle has made in recent seasons, having dealt a 2013 first-round pick for receiver Percy Harvin, a 2015 first-round pick for tight Jimmy Graham, in 2017 acquiring defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson in 2017 for a package that included Kearse, and last year dealing for Clowney,.

The trade comes a day after Adams had criticized Gase and Douglas in an exclusive story in the New York Daily News.

“It’s definitely mixed feelings,” Adams was quoted as saying in the Daily News. “But at the end of the day, my happiness is more important. I know my worth. I’m going to stand on my beliefs. I’m going to stand on who I am as a person. And I’m not ever going to change who I am for somebody who’s judging me. Either you accept me for who I am and you work with me and support me or you don’t. It’s okay if you don’t.”

And of Gase, Adams said: “I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land. As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building.”

Adams earlier in the week had also criticized Jets owner Woody Johnson over allegations of racist comments.

In Adams, the Seahawks are getting a player who the team hopes will help reshape its secondary immediately while also serving as a foundational piece for years to come.

Seattle’s defense dipped sharply in most statistical categories in 2019, the first year the team played an entire season without any of the founding members of the Legion of Boom, ranking 22nd in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed, each the worst since Pete Carroll’s first season in 2010.

It was Carroll who quickly built the Seahawks into one of the greatest defenses in NFL history in the early part of the last decade, doing so by forming a legendary secondary, which emphasized his philosophy of the importance of the secondary, and particularly the safety positions.

While many may question what Seattle gave up to get Adams, few doubt his ability, and that at such a young age he should be able to give the Seahawks a star in the back end for years to come.

Adams has been viewed as a rising defensive star due in part to his versatility.

In ranking him as the 32nd best player in the NFL last season, Pro Football Focus wrote this about how Adams was used in 2019 by the Jets: “Jamal Adams has become one of the game’s most versatile weapons on defense. In a league that is trending ever more towards matchup problems on offense, Adams is one of a new breed of defender that can solve those problems on defense. This season, Adams spent significant snaps at free safety (297), in the box (401), in the slot (131), lined up out wide as a boundary corner (34) and even on the defensive line as a legitimate edge rusher (96), and he was one of the most effective defenders in the game. As a pass-rusher, he racked up 25 total pressures from 101 rushing snaps, by far the most pressure and the second-most rushing snaps of any safety.”

PFF also noted in a Tweet shortly after the trade that Adams “has the most sacks (11), hits (11), hurries (27), and total pressures (49) among all NFL defensive backs since joining the league in 2017.”

This post will be updated.