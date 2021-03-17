The Seahawks needed to add a tight end.

And it made sense that throughout the offseason they might want to add some players who are familiar with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

The Seahawks accomplished both Wednesday by agreeing to a one-year deal with former Los Angeles Ram Gerald Everett, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

The contract is worth up to $6 million, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Everett becomes the fourth tight end on Seattle’s roster after Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson and Tyler Mabry.

Everett foreshadowed the news when he tweeted the number 12 followed by seven exclamation points Wednesday afternoon.

Everett has been with the Rams the past four seasons, during all of the time that Sean McVay was head coach and Waldron an offensive assistant. Waldron was the Rams’ tight ends coach in 2017 when Everett was a rookie and is now Seattle’s new offensive coordinator.

Everett, 27, caught 127 passes for 1,389 yards and eight touchdowns in four years with the Rams and has had 33 or more catches each of the past three years.

Pro Football Focus rated Everett the third-best free agent tight end available after Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, who each signed with the Patriots.

In its free agent assessment of Everett, PFF wrote, “Gerald Everett is an athletic move tight end who has taken advantage of his role within the Rams’ offense to put up some solid numbers in a limited workload. He has averaged more than 5.0 yards after the catch in his career and broken 30 tackles on 130 catches in his career. Given his age and upside, as well as his relatively small workload throughout his NFL career, he could be an intriguing option for a team looking to get more athletic at the position and expand its passing game options.’’

Everett is the second free agent Seattle has agreed to terms with, following cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on Tuesday.

Seattle struggled to get much consistent production out of its tight end corps last year as veteran Greg Olsen had just 24 catches and suffered an injury late in the season, while Dissly was used more as an inline blocker and saw his production drop from his first two years with 24 receptions for 251 yards

Jacob Hollister led Seattle’s tight ends in receptions with 25 for 209 yards but is an unrestricted free agent. It’s unclear if he will be back.

Veteran Luke Willson is also a free agent and may not be back.

That could leave Seattle looking at a trio of Dissly, Parkinson — a rookie a year ago who saw little action after suffering a foot injury in offseason training — and Everett, and likely adding another tight end or two to fill out the position this year.