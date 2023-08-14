Why don’t the Seahawks ever hold joint practices? Are the Seahawks happy with their defensive line?

That and more in our latest Seahawks Twitter (X?) mailbag (with some questions lightly edited).

@DanDemale asked: Why does Seattle never schedule practices with the team (they are) going to be playing in (the) preseason like most other teams do?

Joint practices are indeed becoming more of a thing in the NFL. According to this list from CBSSports.com, there will be 19 joint practices this season.

As the question states, the Seahawks have not done any in recent years.

Coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month the main reason they haven’t is that he simply doesn’t think it’s made sense — or at least not yet.

“I think we control practice better the way we do it,” Carroll said. “Look how hard we were running against each other the other day. More than that, we cherish the preseason games. We use the preseason games. I’ve done those practices before, but we feel like we can keep our focus and stay within the stuff we need to do.”

Carroll said the Seahawks have been approached to do joint practices and that the Seahawks are “always open” to the idea, but that so far, there has never been the right mix of team, time and place to do it.

@BrandonRHaddock asked: Do you feel the Seahawks are comfortable with where they’re at DT/NT or is it your belief that we should see some moves upcoming?

Not to seem too wishy-washy here, but I think some of both. I think they are far more comfortable with playing Jarran Reed at nose tackle and moving him there has solidified the base starting line in the 3-4 of Reed at tackle and Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. at ends than may be realized.

I think they like the potential of rookie Cameron Young and know that they can also slide Myles Adams to the nose spot when needed — and that Bryan Mone should be back at some point this season.

That said, as we have seen, I think they will continue to look to add to the interior line — it just may not be a real big, splashy move of any sort.

They will for sure scour the waiver wires come roster cutdown time to see who is available (which they’d do for all positions anyway, but I think they will look particularly for defensive/nose tackles). I think the general perception is that it’s not overly complicated in terms of knowing the playbook for someone to come in and be able to play a base-down tackle role pretty quickly so it’s a bit easier to get someone to play that spot close to the regular season than it would be at some others.

That said, I’ll repeat that it may be a little overlooked that the Seahawks have moved Reed to the nose tackle spot in the 3-4. They expect him to be the primary player at that spot and to play a vital role in improving the run defense from a year ago, as well as Jones, Edwards, Young (who has been out lately with a calf strain) and rookie Mike Morris.

What kind of moves the Seahawks make at roster cutdown time will show how confident they really are in their defensive line. But the feeling is that they are satisfied for now with their starters and that any moves would be more for depth and adding to the rotation. But maybe if something falls in their lap like Sheldon Richardson did in 2017, they’ll take the leap.

@TheRoller59 asked: Why would the Hawks pass on a DL monster they would control 5 years and instead pay a FA to play that spot and then draft a CB at (No.) 5 they plan to play at nickel?

I’m assuming this is a reference to Jalen Carter, who went ninth overall to the Eagles, with Seattle among the teams that passed on him. The Seahawks instead selected cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 5 after earlier signing Jones to a three-year deal worth up to $51 million in their attempt to reshape the defensive line.

Carter had one good play in his debut that is making the social media rounds, a quarterback hit on his first snap against the Ravens on what was one of only two snaps he played. Reports from Philadelphia state he has had some good practices but remains working usually with the second team (he is listed as a backup on Philly’s public depth chart).

But two snaps in a preseason game and a few reports of playing well in camp may not be enough yet to declare that he is doing to be a DL monster for five years.

The Seahawks did their due diligence on Carter, including bringing him in for a pre-draft visit. It’s not as if they didn’t consider him.

But Carter had some well-publicized legal issues before the draft (pleading no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving in connection with an incident in which two people were killed) that undoubtedly contributed to Seattle going in a different direction (and seven other teams, as well).

It also may be worth remembering the glowing reports of Ryan Leaf’s preseason games as a rookie in 1998 and the famous “Leaf outduels Manning” headline when the Chargers beat Peyton Manning and the Colts 33-3 that preseason.

In other words, there’s a lotta ballgame left and it may be risky to read much into a few preseason snaps or games.

The Seahawks and general manager John Schneider will fairly be judged on the decision to take Witherspoon and not Carter — or several others who went after — as the years progress and we see how their careers unfold.

As for Witherspoon, my sense is playing him at nickel now isn’t what the team envisions for him for the long term. I think instead it’s where they feel he can help out the most immediately this season given what the team has at its corner spot overall, while also making use of his tackling and overall physicality while putting him in the middle of the field.

It’s worth remembering that nickel is the base scheme for most teams, and Witherspoon could easily get 70% or more of the snaps this year if he played only nickel.

To be sure, Witherspoon’s NFL career has gotten off to a halting start with what are now two hamstring injuries that have held him out of some of the offseason program and the last week of practices as well as the first preseason game (which as a rookie, you figure he would have played in for at least a few snaps, like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who played 12).

But while I know this isn’t the fun attention-getting answer, the only fair one at this point is “let’s check back on this in a few years.”