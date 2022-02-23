Not that there has really been much down time since the Super Bowl, but things are about to get busy again in the NFL with the combine on tap next week and then the free agent signing period beginning March 16.

So it’s time to reopen the Seahawks mailbag and answer some questions (or try to, anyway) about moves that might be ahead.

RioSFernandes asked: Do they have a plan for life post Duane Brown? Or will they try to replace the best tackle they’ve had since Walter Jones with a day 3 pick?

I think a year ago the Seahawks might have thought they had to begin preparing for life after Brown, which is part of why they told him they wanted him to play out the season and then talk contract (other than adjusting his deal to add a void year and give him injury protection for 2022).

And no question that the flyer the team took on Stone Forsythe in the sixth round a year ago was in part to hopefully give it a left tackle option down the road.

But after Brown played all 17 games in 2021 and bounced back to perform well in the second half of the season, I think Seattle’s plan now is to re-sign Brown, especially with the team appearing in full “run it back” mode.

Interestingly, Pro Football Focus rated Brown as Seattle’s best available free agent, 32nd overall and third among offensive tackles, assessing his value at two years, $20 million and $14.5 million guaranteed.

Advertising

That Brown will be 37 next Aug. 30 makes it worth wondering how many years any team will want to commit to him.

That he stayed healthy last year might reassure teams, and if Brown hits free agency he definitely will have some suitors. Some have speculated the Bengals might make a run at him in an attempt to quickly fix an offensive line that stuck out like a sore thumb during the team’s Super Bowl run.

But maybe Seattle will make an aggressive run at getting Brown signed before the negotiating period begins March 14.

Consider PFF’s estimates of the two free agent OTs it rates ahead of Brown — New Orleans’ Terron Armstead (three years, $60 million) and Kansas City’s Orlando Brown (five years, $105 million).

Jordanofmadden asked: Any chance of KJ (Wright) coming back or has that ship sailed?

I think that ship has sailed. Wright actually made some frank comments about his situation with the Seahawks last week during an interview on “Bussin’ With The Boys” with Will Compton, who was a teammate with the Raiders this year.

Wright confirmed what had long been suspected — that the Seahawks did not make him an offer last offseason.

Advertising

Wright said he was told the Seahawks wanted to go with younger players at the linebacker spots, specifically Jordyn Brooks at weakside and Darrell Taylor at strong, and also noted the team’s different scheme last season, often featuring what were essentially five-man defensive fronts.

“The only way I would have come back is if the guys, if their plan, didn’t work,” he said. “Went to new scheme, went to new people in it.”

He said he was told, “’Essentially, the only way you are coming back is if this plan doesn’t look good.'”

Wright, though, also said he was not willing to come back to Seattle at the veteran minimum, noting that the deal he eventually signed with the Raiders was worth as much as $5 million (according to OvertheCap.com, Wright earned $3.75 million). That number was almost as much as the combined cap hit of Brooks and Taylor ($4.2 million).

Both Brooks and Taylor turned in years that showed ample signs of justifying Seattle wanting to get them starting-type snaps in 2021.

But also a factor was the scheme, in which ideally Seattle has players on each edge who can rush the passer as well as cover. This had the Seahawks wanting to use players at the strongside linebacking spot known more as rushers (the reason Carlos Dunlap became essentially a strongside linebacker for much of 2021).

Advertising

That trend could get more pronounced in 2022 with new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt saying the Seahawks might use more of a traditional 3-4 look going forward.

“It’s part of the 3-4 structure, is you’re gonna have two overhang edge defenders, outside linebackers,” Hurtt explained. “But, obviously, those guys have to be versatile in the stuff that they do.”

That, though, was never Wright’s primary role with the Seahawks — he spent most of his time as the WLB, which Brooks handled last year, making 183 tackles, a franchise record and second-most in the league.

Wright, who will be 33 in July, said on “Bussin’ With The Boys” that he hopes to keep playing. But a player whose career will undoubtedly end with induction into Seattle’s Ring of Honor almost certainly will have to go elsewhere to continue.

chism12thman asked: Cap space is going to go quick, who are some veterans who could be moved or cut to create more space?

Well, speaking of linebackers, the one really obvious way the Seahawks can create a lot of additional cap space is by making a move with Bobby Wagner.

Seattle was listed with $34.8 million in cap space, eighth-most, by OvertheCap.com as of Wednesday afternoon.

Sponsored

But as you note, it could go fast, especially if the Seahawks quickly re-sign the likes of safety Quandre Diggs, cornerback D.J. Reed and Brown.

Releasing Wagner, who has no guaranteed money left in his deal, would create another $16.6 million. One other veteran with a sizable salary and no guaranteed money left is kicker Jason Myers. Releasing him would create $4 million in cap space. But obviously, replacements for each player would then have to be found — would the Seahawks really be comfortable going with an inside linebacker tandem of Brooks and Cody Barton?

Of course, the Seahawks don’t necessarily have to just cut Wagner to save some money — they could work out a new contract.

One thing to note is that they cannot technically do what is commonly termed a “simple restructure.”

The word restructure gets thrown around a lot, but what it technically means is decreasing the cap number for the upcoming season by turning salary into bonus and then spreading out the bonus over the life of the contract. Because Wagner has just one year remaining on his deal there are no additional years with which to spread out the cap hit, Seattle could add a void year or years to his deal, as they did with Brown and Diggs before the season.

But because Wagner has a $16.35 million non-guaranteed salary for 2022, that would mean sizable cap hits in a future year or years when Wagner might not be on the team — a “kicking-the-can-down-the-road” approach the Seahawks usually have tried to avoid, but did a few times last year with the salary cap lower because of the pandemic.

Advertising

Could they do with Wagner what they last year with Carlos Dunlap — release him and then re-sign him to a different contract with a lower cap hit? Possibly, though Seattle hasn’t done that often, generally seeming to prefer to just move on from highly-paid established vets.

Wagner also would have to agree to it, and he indicated at the end of the season he was not inclined to redo his deal — he negotiated his current one as his own agent in 2019.

Given the free agent negotiating window opening March 14, though, if something is to happen with Wagner, it will likely happen by then.