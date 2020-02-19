The Seahawks jumpstarted their offseason Tuesday with the signing of free agent tight end Greg Olsen.

But there remain lots of questions about the team as offseason activity gets ready to heat up even more. So let’s get to some of what readers have been wondering about.

Any recent news on negotiation with Clowney or is he or the team waiting to test free agency? — Jamal Ayyob (@Flare782003) February 18, 2020

A: There has been nothing new of late. But that is not a surprise. I think everyone all along figured that Jadeveon Clowney was going to hit the free agent market — he made that pretty clear when he asked the team to agree not to slap a franchise tag on him this year as part of the conditions of the trade the Seahawks pulled off with Houston to get him.

If Clowney really wants market-setting money — as has been speculated from the start but was further rumored this week in a report from Bleacher Report (and as noted above, his request regarding the franchise tag last fall indicated all along he was going to test the market) — then he kind of has to see what the market is, first.

Sure, Seattle could just blow the market out of the water and keep him. But that’s never been Seattle’s way and isn’t a strategy conducive for long-term success, anyway.

A player who is seeking the kind of deal Clowney is also may want to see how the new Collective Bargaining Agreement develops (there are reports it could be done in the next week), which could particularly impact what he might want in years 2021 and beyond (the current CBA goes through the 2020 season).

Advertising

In other words, I think it’d be a surprise if we hear much about Clowney until the free agent period kicks into gear. Players can begin negotiating with teams on March 16 and can officially sign beginning March 18.

Should the hawks consider trading for Slay? — Charlie Arcese (@cb_arcese) February 18, 2020

A: This is a reference to the story that broke earlier this week that Detroit will explore trade options for cornerback Darius Slay, who is entering the final year of his contract and appears to not be part of the team’s future, especially with his apparent desire to be the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.

Slay’s contract calls for a cap hit this season of $13.68 million which would be a hefty number to take on — only Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner have bigger cap numbers among Seattle players in 2020 (though Clowney obviously would if he re-signs).

But Slay reportedly would want an immediate extension, with one report stating it’d have to be in the $15 million range or so. Such a deal might reduce the immediate cap hit but would obviously tie Seattle to Slay for years down the road, with the extension years starting after he turns 30 on Jan. 1, 2021.

Seattle would also likely have to give up at least a second round pick, Detroit’s reported asking price (the Seahawks have two this year).

Slay has proven to be both good (Pro Bowl nods each of the last three years,) and durable (at least 75 percent of Detroit’s snaps every season since his rookie year in 2013). And Seattle is widely perceived to need an upgrade at the left corner spot after the late-season struggles of second-year corner Tre Flowers (and I say it that way because the coaching staff may not share what has become a pretty dim assessment of Flowers, which is mostly based on how the year ended).

Advertising

But would that much money and that high of a pick be worth it for Seattle? As we know, the Seahawks always want to be involved in everything so I’m sure they will do their due diligence. But that seems like a pretty stiff price, even if the Seahawks have more cap room this time of year than a lot of others of late (about $45 million or so after the signing of Olsen).

My hunch is this would be one that Seattle might keep tabs on and see where it’s headed and if the price drops — both in what Detroit might want and Slay — then maybe they’d get involved.

Could you see the Hawks bringing in a higher profile QB for back up? Somebody like Mariota or Winston who may want a good culture where he can rehab his career for a few years? — The Camel (@SMaresh) February 18, 2020

A: That’s an interesting question, but I don’t think so.

With the way Russell Wilson has played, and what he makes (a cap hit this year of $31 million), and how durable he is, I just don’t think it makes sense for the Seahawks to pay what it would take to get quarterbacks like that, who also each would want a chance to start — or in Winston’s case to be assured of being the starter going in.

So I think this will be another year where Seattle will go with a Geno Smith-type of veteran who is making basically the minimum salary, if not Smith himself, while maybe finding a younger QB late in the draft, or via the undrafted free agent route, as competition.

Will there be an emphasis on obtaining a right tackle? Also will we consider signing top free agent guards? — Sean Courtney (@SeanCourtknee) February 18, 2020

A: There will have to be if Germain Ifedi leaves via free agency, which a lot of observers think is likely.

Ifedi is a free agent and his market might be higher than Seattle fans may anticipate. Arizona’s signing this week of D.J Humphries to a three-year that averages $15 million a year with $29 million guaranteed may only help Ifedi. True, Humphries plays left tackle and Ifedi the right side. But any big new deal for a tackle figures to help them all.

If Ifedi were to leave then Seattle could re-sign George Fant to play the right side. Fant has made it clear he wants a chance to be a starter, and while he indicated he wants to play on the left side, he might be amenable to a clear path to a starting spot on the right side (he won’t get the left in Seattle as long as Duane Brown is around).

If neither stays, the clear people’s choice in Seattle of a free agent to sign is Tennessee’s Jack Conklin, who is just 26. But the Titans will try to keep Conklin, and he’s going to be valued by a lot of teams, meaning it won’t be an easy — or cheap — battle to win.

And the in-house options seemed to have thinned out a bit with Jamarco Jones seeming to have a better future at guard than tackle (he may likely slide in as the starting left guard if Mike Iupati doesn’t re-sign, which seems to be the conventional wisdom).

So yes, just as the Seahawks were able to scratch the tight end position off the to-do list with the signing of Olsen, right tackle could well become one depending on what happens with Ifedi and Fant.

What are the chances the @Seahawks are eyeing any @XFLDragons or other @xfl2020 talent and how do you think the timing plays out with existing contracts the XFL Season vs combine and free agency? — Davis Law Group, P.S. (@DavisLawGroup) February 18, 2020

A: I think like all NFL teams, the Seahawks will scout the XFL and see if there are players worth giving a look. XFL players can sign with NFL teams following the end of their season in late April, or basically following the NFL Draft.

But it’s worth remembering that almost every player in the XFL has been on an NFL roster (or two, three or four) over the last year or so, such as former Seahawks Kasen Williams, Keenan Reynolds, B.J. Daniels and Marcell Frazier of the Dragons, or even quarterback Cardale Jones of the DC Defenders, who has been one of the early stars of the league. Jones was on Seattle’s practice squad for two weeks last fall before being waived.

And one issue with players as they get older is that the minimum they would have to make is more than that of rookies coming into the league, meaning if teams are just looking to fill out the bottom of their rosters, they are going to usually look to the younger, cheaper player whose upside may also still seem far more uncertain.

I’m sure a few XFL players will sign with NFL teams. But the biggest impact to any NFL teams roster this offseason is going to come through the draft and NFL free agency.