Yep, there are lots of questions about the Seahawks in the wake of Sunday’s stunning 17-12 home loss to the New York Giants.

So in this week’s mailbag, an attempt at some answers.

Q: What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

A: That’s an edited version of the most common question asked in a number of different ways by a number of different people since Sunday.

Is he hurt? Well, he hasn’t been so much as even limited during a practice this season.

But didn’t he sound sort of sick on his Zoom call with reporters after the game? Well, he said he’s fine and as noted, he hasn’t missed any practice time or anything.

There’s maybe also some perspective worth recalling here.

While Wilson has undoubtedly had a few un-Russell Wilson-like games the last month, he still has a completion rate of 70% for the season that would be a career high and five percentage points better than his career average. He remains fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game at 289.9, second in touchdown passes with 32, fifth in passer rating at 107.6 and sixth in yards per attempt at 6.0.

Advertising

He’s also rushed for 424 yards, already more than either of the past two seasons, having to take on a little bit more of the ball-carrying load this year with injuries again wreaking havoc to the running back position, with an average of 6.2 per carry that is the second best of his career.

The two numbers that are admittedly out of whack are sacks — he’s taken 40, second in the NFL behind only the 50 of Carson Wentz of the Eagles, who was benched Tuesday in favor of Jalen Hurts; and interceptions. Wilson has thrown 11 picks, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and already has tied his career high for any season.

Wilson has also lost four fumbles this season, all in the last five games.

Of all the stats you can throw around to determine a team’s success, turnovers is always one of the most important. This year, there’s been a simple formula for Seattle — the Seahawks are 8-0 in games in which they have one or fewer turnovers, and 0-4 when they have two or more.

Wilson is obviously the main offender on the turnovers (Seattle has lost only one other fumble this year other than the four by Wilson, the DK Metcalf gaffe against the Cowboys).

But sacks and turnovers don’t happen solely in a bubble.

Advertising

The Seahawks have struggled to get much production of late from receivers other than Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (maybe Greg Olsen’s loss meant a little more than expected) and the offensive line hasn’t been quite as consistent the past few weeks while dealing with injuries of its own.

Seattle started just two offensive line configurations in the first eight games of the year but has started a different one in each of the last four, including three different centers in three weeks at one point, and three different right tackles in the last three games.

Everyone also may have underrated a Giants defense that ranks in the top 10 in both points and yards allowed — it will be interesting to see the Giants play Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield and the surging Browns the next two weeks.

No doubt, Wilson makes $35 million a year — third highest in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — and as such, the primary responsibility to pull the offense out of its recent malaise falls on him, especially in fixing some of the plays Sunday when it appeared he had open receivers and just didn’t pull the trigger quickly enough.

But there’s also no reason to think Wilson has just “lost it’’ and that with a little more help — a bit more of Chris Carson, the line getting back to its usual five starters, maybe — can’t get back on track pretty soon.

Q: All the attention and blame is on Wilson and none on failing to adapt the game plan to react to “receivers are not open.” Giants figured that out and coaches should have shortened the passing game as well as sharpen the running game.

Advertising

A: For what it’s worth, coach Pete Carroll acknowledged after the game that opponents are playing the Seahawks differently than they did earlier in the year — basically, laying back a bit more, willing to give up some small gains and trying to protect against the explosive plays Seattle was getting so many of earlier in the season — and Seattle needs to alter it gameplan some as a result.

“People have changed a little bit the way they’re playing and so we have to adjust and adapt to it,’’ Carroll said Monday.

But the one issue is that Metalf and Lockett are so dangerous on deep routes and Wilson so good at throwing them, you can’t just throw away that part of the offense — ultimately, that’s what opponents would love for Seattle to do. So, the Seahawks have to find that fine line between adjusting to what the defense is giving, but also still trying to do what they do best.

Carroll also agrees with you about running more, saying Monday the Seahawks need to be more balanced, and noting that should be easier to do now that Carson and Carlos Hyde are coming back after their injuries — Carson’s injury and missing four games shouldn’t be discounted too quickly when wondering what’s gone wrong with Seattle’s offense.

Maybe the Seahawks will go to more of a quick passing game in upcoming weeks — and maybe more uptempo, as well. A fully functioning line and Carson back to his usual level would help a lot, too.

Q: What’s going on with Mychal Kendericks? I thought we might see him get some snaps to help the D but he remains on practice squad. I know Jordyn Brooks is playing well, but thought he might be good add.

Sponsored

A: As the questioner noted, Kendricks remains on the practice squad, having been there since he re-signed with the team on Oct. 21. When Kendricks signed, Brooks was still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the third game of the year — Brooks had played just 29 snaps for the season to that point.

Kendricks was obviously a hedge against Brooks not recovering as quickly as hoped or having a setback.

But Brooks made it back on schedule, and over the last few weeks has begun to show signs of why the team drafted him 27th overall last April, emerging as the starter at weakisde linebacker in the base defense.

Brooks tied for the team-high in tackles with 11, on the field for 43 of 56 snaps — 77%, by far the highest of his career — as Seattle stayed in its base defense most of the time to try to combat the Giants running attack (nickel Ugo Amadi played only 13 snaps, with Brooks still coming off the field when the team goes into its nickel or dime packages).

Brooks also got his highest grade of the year from Pro Football Focus, in part due to solid pass coverage — just one of three targets his way was completed, for only nine yards.

“Jordyn Brooks really showed up,’’ Carroll said Monday. “I think this was, by far, his best game.’’

Advertising

Seattle has three backup linebackers. But two, Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven, are two of the team’s core special teamers, roles often reserved for younger, backups. The other is Shaquem Griffin, who hasn’t been playing much on defense (just eight snaps the last six games) or special teams (14 snaps the last three games). But Griffin has a specific skillset (namely, his speed) that the team finds intriguing.

So for now, there’s just been no room for Kendricks on the active roster.

But one injury would change that, and that’s been one of the real strategies this year behind the expanded practice squads and new rules on eligibility, is having some vets who would be available if needed.

The team has not used either of its practice squad elevations on Kendricks yet, so he could still be called up twice, if needed.

Q: Any update on John Ursua?

A: Nothing really new. A seventh-round pick in 2019, Ursua has been on the team’s practice squad all season and has not been elevated for any games. Seattle has gone with Penny Hart primarily as the fifth receiver this season. Hart has hardly played on offense (just 13 snaps) but has been a pretty regular fixture on special teams of late, one of the reasons he’s on the active roster.

With Josh Gordon due to come back for the final two games, Seattle will have a decision to make at receiver, whether to go with six or, more likely, move Hart off to make room for Gordon.

So Ursua, for now, likely remains on the practice squad.