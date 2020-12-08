Yep, there are lots of Seahawks questions in the wake of Sunday’s shocking 17-12 home loss to the New York Giants.

So in this week’s mailbag, here’s an attempt at some answers.

Question: What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?

Answer: That’s an edited version of the most common question asked in a number of ways since Sunday.

Is he hurt? Well, he hasn’t been listed as limited during a practice this season.

But didn’t he sound sort of sick on his Zoom call with reporters after the game? Well, he said he’s fine, and as noted he hasn’t missed practice time.

There’s maybe also some perspective worth recalling here.

Though Wilson undoubtedly has had a few uncharacteristic games the past month, he still has a completion rate of 70% for the season that would be a career high and five percentage points better than his career average. He remains fourth in the NFL in passing yards per game at 289.9, second in touchdown passes with 32, fifth in passer rating at 107.6 and sixth in yards per attempt at 6.0.

He’s also rushed for 424 yards, already more than either of the previous two seasons. Having to take on more of the ball-carrying load this year because of running-back injuries, Wilson has an average of 6.2 yards per carry that is the second-best of his career.

The two numbers that are admittedly out of whack are sacks — he has taken 40, second in the NFL behind the 50 of the Eagles’ Carson Wentz (who was benched Tuesday in favor of Jalen Hurts) — and interceptions. Wilson has thrown 11 picks, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL and tied for his career high.

Wilson also has lost four fumbles this season, all in the past five games.

Of all the stats you can throw around to determine a team’s success, turnovers are always among the most important. This year there’s been a simple formula for Seattle — the Seahawks are 8-0 when they have one or fewer turnovers and 0-4 when they have more than one.

Wilson is obviously the main offender (Seattle has lost only one other fumble this year, the DK Metcalf goal-line gaffe against the Cowboys).

But sacks and turnovers don’t happen solely in a bubble.

The Seahawks have struggled to get recent production from receivers other than Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (maybe tight end Greg Olsen’s loss meant a little more than expected) and the offensive line hasn’t been as consistent the past few weeks while dealing with injuries.

Seattle started just two offensive-line configurations in the first eight games of the year but has started a different one in each of the past four, including three centers in one three-week stretch, and three right tackles in the past three games.

Everyone also may have underrated a Giants defense that ranks in the top 10 in points and yards allowed — it will be interesting to see the Giants play the next two weeks against Kyler Murray the Cardinals and Baker Mayfield and the Browns.

Wilson makes $35 million a year — third-highest in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — so the primary responsibility to pull the offense out of its malaise falls on him. That was especially true Sunday when it appeared he had open receivers and just didn’t pull the trigger quickly enough.

But there’s also no reason to think Wilson has just “lost it” and that with a little more help — a bit more of Chris Carson, the line getting back to its usual five starters, maybe — can’t get back on track pretty soon.

Q: All the attention and blame is on Wilson and none on failing to adapt the game plan to react to “receivers are not open.” Giants figured that out and coaches should have shortened the passing game as well as sharpen the running game.

A: Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that opponents are playing the Seahawks differently than earlier in the year — laying back more, willing to give up some small gains and trying to protect against the explosive plays Seattle was making earlier in the season — and Seattle needs to alter its game plan as a result.

“People have changed a little bit the way they’re playing, and so we have to adjust and adapt to it,” Carroll said Monday.

But the one issue is that Metcalf and Lockett are so dangerous on deep routes and Wilson so good at throwing them, you can’t just throw away that part of the offense — that’s what opponents would love for Seattle to do. So, the Seahawks have to find that fine line between adjusting to what the defense is giving, but also still trying to do what they do best.

Carroll also agrees with you about running more, saying Monday that the Seahawks need to be more balanced, and noting that should be easier to do now that Carson and Carlos Hyde are coming back after their injuries — Carson’s injury shouldn’t be discounted when wondering what’s wrong with Seattle’s offense.

Maybe the Seahawks will go to a quick passing game in upcoming weeks — and maybe more up-tempo. A fully functioning line and Carson back to his usual level would help a lot, too.

Q: What’s going on with Mychal Kendricks? I thought we might see him get some snaps to help the D but he remains on practice squad. I know Jordyn Brooks is playing well, but thought he might be good add.

A: As the questioner noted, Kendricks remains on the practice squad, having been there since he re-signed with the team Oct. 21. When Kendricks signed, Brooks was still recovering from a knee injury suffered in the third game of the year — Brooks had played just 29 snaps for the season to that point.

Kendricks was obviously a hedge against Brooks not recovering as quickly as hoped.

But Brooks made it back on schedule, and over the past few weeks has begun to show signs of why the team drafted him 27th overall in April, emerging as the starter at weakside linebacker in the base defense.

Brooks tied for the team-high in tackles with 11, on the field for 43 of 56 snaps — 77%, by far the highest of his career — as Seattle stayed in its base defense most of the time to combat the Giants’ running attack. Nickel cornerback Ugo Amadi played only 13 snaps, with Brooks still coming off the field when the team goes into its nickel or dime packages.

Brooks also got his highest grade of the year from Pro Football Focus, in part due to solid pass coverage — just one of three targets his way was completed, for only nine yards.

“Jordyn Brooks really showed up,” Carroll said Monday. “I think this was, by far, his best game.’’

Seattle has three backup linebackers. But two, Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven, are two of the team’s core special-teamers. The other is Shaquem Griffin, who hasn’t been playing much on defense (just eight snaps the past six games) or special teams (14 snaps the past three games). But Griffin has a specific skill set —speed — that the team finds intriguing.

So there has just been no room for Kendricks on the active roster.

But one injury would change that, and that’s one strategy behind this year’s expanded practice squads and new rules on eligibility — having veterans available if needed.

The team has not used either of its practice-squad elevations on Kendricks, so he could still be called up twice.

Q: Any update on John Ursua?

A: Nothing really new. A seventh-round pick in 2019, Ursua has been on the team’s practice squad all season and has not been elevated for any games. Seattle has gone with Penny Hart primarily as the fifth receiver this season. Hart has hardly played on offense (13 snaps) but has been a regular fixture on special teams of late.

With Josh Gordon due to come back for the final two games, Seattle will have a decision to make at receiver — whether to go with six or, more likely, move Hart off to make room for Gordon.

So Ursua likely remains on the practice squad.