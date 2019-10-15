Questions about Michael Dickson’s seasons, Jarran Reed’s return and how the defensive line will look now, and more in our latest Seahawks mailbag. So let’s get to it.

What do you think the rotation on the dline will look line now with Reed back? Is L.J. going to be inactive from now on baring an injury? — Nabil Bakhshi (@bakhshiiiiiiiii) October 15, 2019

A: My hunch is that Reed is going to be in good enough shape to basically play in a normal manner from the beginning. Maybe he won’t start this week, but I’d bet he gets used quite a bit this week and then maybe by next week gets the usual snaps.

Recall that Reed played an awful lot last year — 78 percent of snaps, more than anyone else on the defensive line (Frank Clark was next at 73 percent).

And that was because the Seahawks felt comfortable having Reed play both in the base defense and on passing downs, which helped lead to his 10.5 sacks.

I’d think by week two Reed will be back to close to that usage. Poona Ford will continue to start at nose tackle and Al Woods — who has played 52 percent of snaps so far in essentially filling in for Reed — will keep getting regular use.

Quinton Jefferson, who has played a lot of tackle so far this year, maybe won’t have to play as much inside going forward with Reed’s return.

Advertising

And that could impact the chances of Collier to see the field more.

But he hasn’t been seeing the field much already.

Somewhat lost in all the craziness of the Cleveland game is that Collier, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, played just five snaps. And it’s not as if there weren’t snaps available – the Browns ran 61 plays (the NFL average is 63) and there were 69 snaps overall (including penalties), and the Seahawks had only seven active defensive linemen with Branden Jackson sitting out (he’d dealt with a neck injury earlier in the week, though he was not on the injury report heading into the game).

Collier had played 16 and 20 snaps in his two appearances earlier this season.

But the Seahawks gave most of the snaps Sunday to just four guys – Jefferson, with 60, Ford with 58, Jadeveon Clowney with 48 and Woods with 44.

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks went with that line due to wanting to assure they stopped Cleveland’s running game first.

“It was just the way we were rotating and the commitment to the running game we were maintaining throughout,’’ Carroll said. He said that when asked specifically about Ziggy Ansah playing just 27 snaps after playing 46 and 39 the previous two weeks.

Advertising

Rasheem Green also is ahead of Collier in the rotations right now — he played 33 snaps Sunday and has played 30 or more in every game.

Basically, with Reed back, Collier and Jackson are now eighth and ninth (or ninth and eighth, depending on the week) when it comes to which DLs will be active each game, with Seattle having gone with just seven two of the past three games.

So, it certainly won’t be easier for Collier to get on the field much. How much he does will undoubtedly be intriguing to watch.

Pete said Demarcus Christmas and Phil Haynes are ready to come back – who's roster spots are they likely to take and what week do they have to make that decision by? — Tyler (@Ckrawl) October 15, 2019

A: Both Haynes — a guard and fourth-round pick this year out of Wake Forest — and Christmas (defensive tackle, sixth-round, Florida State) can, and will, according to Carroll, return to practice this week.

Once they officially return, they can each practice for three weeks without the team having to put them on the 53-man roster — meaning no other move has to be made now. After three weeks they either go on the 53-man or must revert to Injured Reserve. Seattle technically has a five-week window when the two player can return to practice, but as noted, Carroll said Monday it will happen this week.

What the Seahawks once that three-week practice window ends figure to depend in large part on any injuries that develop and if they think either player can contribute this year.

Given Reed’s return and that the DL has nine players on the 53 and Bryan Mone on the practice squad, the best guess is Christmas likely goes back to IR and gets a de facto redshirt season.

Haynes, who spent a few practices in the spring working with the first-team offense at left guard, might have a better chance of being needed, particularly with Ethan Pocic now on IR and D.J. Fluker continuing to battle a hamstring issue.

But Seattle currently has nine OLs on its 53-man roster and I doubt they’d want to go to 10.

If there’s a ninth OL on the 53-man roster it would be guard Jordan Roos, who was promoted from the practice squad late last week. So the question could be if the team thinks Haynes is better than Roos, basically.

It’s also worth noting that Carroll on Monday said the team hopes it may be able to get Pocic back for the end of the season — he could return for the final three games and playoffs, per the IR rules. So that may factor in, too, in whatever decision they make on Haynes.

what is up with Michael Dickson? His avg. yards per punt seem way down.. — 🕳️ (@_DustinPeterson) October 15, 2019

A: Yeah, it’s definitely fair to say that so far he’s not having the year he did last season, when he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Advertising

Dickson’s average is down to 45.1 percent this year — which is 22nd in the NFL — from 48.2 last year, which was second in the NFL and a team record. And the net punting average is down to 39.4 percent, 30th in the NFL, from 42.5 last year, which was also a team record and sixth in the NFL.

The net punting is obviously heavily influenced by the 53-yard TD return allowed to the Saints (and coaches said his punt wasn’t really an issue on that play).

Still, Dickson hasn’t been as consistent this season, and had a notably bad punt Sunday at Cleveland that led to a Browns’ TD in the fourth quarter, the 23-yarder out of the end zone.

Carroll said after the game it was just a bad kick — no other specific explanation given.

Monday, when asked about Dickson, Carroll again didn’t point to anything specific other than to acknowledge that he hasn’t so far been the same punter he was a year ago.

“I think Mike’s still finding his groove,’’ Carroll said. “I don’t think he’s really nailing it. I think he’s got more consistent, special kicks in him. Placement kicks and stuff like that. I think he’s got all kinds of kicks that he’ll show us. We’ve got a ton of games to play here. That was too bad on that one, he’d do anything to have that kick back. But, it’s too bad.”

Coaches have always lauded Dickson’s work ethic, saying that they have to make sure he doesn’t kick too much. So, it’s not that. But they will hope he smooths out the rough edges that have led to some inconsistency this year.