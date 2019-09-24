A week ago there was excitement over the Seahawks’ 2-0 start (and hey, maybe we’ll get Jalen Ramsey, too?)

This week? Not so much, following one of the more inexplicably played games in recent Seahawks’ history (and as for Ramsey, his story seems to be in a weird holding pattern right now. But the trade deadline isn’t until Oct. 29, which we’ll touch on a little bit below, as well).’

The loss to the Saints, though, left lots of questions. So let’s get to some of them.

DK Metcalf seemed to have fewer targets and snaps vs NO especially early. What did you see as a reason for this? — Frank J. Lane (@ImFrank4u) September 24, 2019

A: The numbers actually show Metcalf was involved the same as ever, even if it make sense to think his snaps and targets might have dropped some with the return of David Moore.

Metcalf played 71 snaps, or 84.5 percent, more than the 78.4 percent in week one and just less than the 88.5 percent of week two.

He had six targets — on pace with the six he had week one and the seven of week two.

But, he did catch only two passes, compared to four in week one and three in week two, one for 54 yards on the ill-fated final play of the first half, which was his only catch of the first half.

I think any reasonable expectation for Metcalf is that there will be some games where he does more than others, so I’d hesitate to read much into anything yet.

Also, Metcalf remains on pace for a rookie season that I think anyone would take — 48 receptions for 1,157 yards and 24.11 per reception (the latter would be a team record, though officially receivers have to have 50 receptions in a season to qualify).

How should we read into the Collier inactive status? We’ve all been frustrated with the teams last few first round picks, so I’m wondering if we’re all overreacting about him not being active. — Rio Fernandes (@RioSFernandes_) September 24, 2019

A: I think I’d read about two-thirds “he’s a young player who missed basically all of training camp with an ankle sprain so it makes sense he may need some time to develop” into it, and about one-third “maybe he’s not quite as ready as everyone hoped he would be to contribute immediately, especially as a first-round pick” into it.

That Collier basically had no training camp due to the injury can’t be ignored. I talked to Collier a little bit last week after he played 16 snaps against the Steelers and he said he felt a little tentative — a first NFL game is a big deal for most guys and even some of the really greats needed some time to get acclimated.

Conversely, there was a little bit of a hint before he was injured that Collier was going to need some time to develop — which maybe isn’t what you want to hear said of a first-round pick.

Seattle fans shouldn’t have bee toon surprised that Collier was inactive, though, since Carroll had hinted at it in earlier comments to the media, saying whether he would be would depend on the team’s rotations each week. Meaning, basically, he’s in a reserve role for now, and like all the other reserves, whether he is active depends on how many they keep up and what their gameplan is that week.

Quinton Jefferson and Rasheem Green are essentially playing the same role the team envisions for Collier — end in the base defense, tackle in the nickel. And it makes some sense Collier would still be behind those guys.

Branden Jackson also plays a similar role and he is moreso the player who on Sunday stood between Collier and a spot on the active roster — other than Ziggy Ansah, Jackson played the fewest snaps of any of the DLs on Sunday with 21.

For now, that’s basically the decision — guys such as Green and Jackson are ahead of Collier on the depth chart so that’s who they are going with. For now, given his status as a rookie and the missed time in camp, I wouldn’t throw up a panic flag. But you’d certainly hope that sooner rather than later, he proves to the coaches he’s too good to keep off the active roster.

Is penny gonna get a shot to start — mig (@Beastmode_36089) September 24, 2019

A: If/when he’s healthy and recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in practice last Friday. I think he would probably start if they knew for sure he would be healthy Sunday — and that he’d have a full week of practice heading into the game at Arizona. But at the moment, the team’s stated hope is that Penny can practice “probably by Thursday, to some degree,” as Carroll put it Monday. “We need to see if he can tolerate it and what that means, but we don’t know yet,” Carroll said.

So, at the moment, not even knowing for sure if Penny can play Sunday it’s sort of hard to name him the starter.

Do you see Seahawks making a big move for an upgrade at Right Tackle? — Eric (@EllerbeEric) September 24, 2019

A: Not in season. I just don’t think there’s anyone they can logically get at this point. But as has been well-documented this is the final season of Germain Ifedi’s rookie contract and the team will have a definite decision to make at the end of the year about how it will go into the future at right tackle.

The Seahawks could go with George Fant or Jamarco Jones, and there is free agency and the draft. But logically, for this year the Seahawks are going to have to go with what they have on their roster, barring a veteran somewhere becoming available.

What offer did Seattle give the Jaguars for Ramsey? — 𝐃 ♛ (@daviddrmf) September 24, 2019

A: I have not heard if they made a specific offer or what it was, and I know there are more recent reports that the Seahawks are no longer interested, possibly having sensed what the market is.

My sense all along on this one has been that they are monitoring the situation and if they think a trade is really imminent then they’ll see if it’s a level where they want to be involved and make a move. At the moment, everything has been trending toward Jacksonville wanting to keep him. Obviously, the Jaguars could be blown away by an offer and just go ahead and make a deal. But I don’t think that’s what Seattle would do now.

How are they not 0-3 instead? — (‘ . ‘) (@justjohjoh) September 24, 2019

A: Because they outscored the Bengals and Steelers in weeks one and two, which remains the point of it all. Look, Sunday was bad, no doubt about it. This is also a team that before Sunday had won 12 of its last 16 regular season games. A team that has seven consecutive winning seasons — consider that only six teams even have a current streak of three consecutive winning seasons. And it’s a team that has the most playoff berths since 2010 of any team other than the Patriots.

I get that Sunday was ugly and nothing has been overly inspiring yet. Conversely, there’s been some really uncharacteristic errors. Consider that last year, no team in the NFL lost fewer fumbles than the Seahawks — 4. Seattle has already lost that many this year. I’d imagine the Seahawks are coaching how not to fumble the same way this year as they did last year. But, things get messy sometimes, especially in the NFL, and what goes right one season sometimes goes wrong the next.

The hope will be the Seahawks have gotten it out of their system.

Two wins by three points, and as ugly a loss as you can have. Is Pete’s concept even relevant anymore? — Lee (@LeeJorgy) September 24, 2019

A: See above. I really think I’d wait a little while longer before deciding that the Seahawks are done for. The Patriots lost in week three last year at Detroit by 16 points.

But also worth remembering for context is just how new and young this team is.

Of the 53 players on the active roster as of Tuesday, 18 are new to the team this year and 30 new since last season. Only five have been with the Seahawks since 2015.

Seattle had some pretty uncommon stability in terms of keeping its main core group together (by NFL standards, anyway) from about 2011-17.

Managing turnover is obviously a big part of Carroll’s job description, so pointing out there are a lot of new and young faces isn’t en excuse. But, it is worth remembering, as is the fact that there are 13 games left to play. The more relevant time for the big picture questions is after we have a little more information about where things are really headed.

