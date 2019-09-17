Let’s get right to the questions following Seattle’s 28-26 win over Pittsburgh Sunday and a 2-0 start to the season.

Q: How much would it take to land (Jalen) Ramsey?

A: As a quick refresher, the current Jacksonville cornerback has said he wants out, leading to the inevitable speculation of which teams might want to get him — and given Seattle’s 2-0 record and history of making trades like the one earlier this year for Jadeveon Clowney, speculation connecting the Seahawks to Ramey was equally inevitable.

But the Jaguars are thought to want a lot – two first-round picks.

It’s hard to see Seattle doing that, especially for a player who will then also want a new contract soon — his rookie deal runs out following the 2020 season, when he will $13.703 million, which is also his salary cap hit for that year.

Seattle has two young cornerbacks it still likes in Tre Flowers and Shaquill Griffin, and has had its most success with defensive backs by drafting and developing its own.

Ramsey wants out in large part because he is said to be at odds with Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone and apparently unhappy he gets asked to play zone a lot.

But the Jaguars are under no obligation or urgency to trade Ramsey. Unlike Clowney, he’s under contract for this year and next. And unlike Miami and Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Jaguars aren’t in rebuilding mode under a first-year coach.

If it’s going to take two first-round picks to get Ramsey, I don’t see Seattle considering that, even setting aside the issue of Ramsey wanting a big contract as soon as next offseason. They’ve made clear they want to be involved in everything. But that doesn’t mean making every move, either. This one seems unlikely at this point.

Q: Is Ed Dickson likely to be back this year and when Jarran Reed comes back who in your mind is most likely to lose their roster spot?

A: Dickson went on Injured Reserve following the setting of the initial 53-man roster. So, that means he can return after the eighth game of the season — or, just before the Nov. 3 home game against Tampa Bay. His knee surgery was considered one that would initially keep him out six weeks or so, so barring a setback or something else unforeseen, the assumption is he will be ready to return then. Obviously, Seattle has two tight ends on its roster playing well, as well as George Fant in his tight end-esque role, so the Seahawks could have a decision to make then. But a lot can change in six weeks in the NFL, too.

As for Reed, he will return after the sixth game, or before the Oct. 20 home contest against Baltimore (which is suddenly shaping up as quite the affair with the Ravens’ hot start behind Lamar Jackson, let alone the return of Earl Thomas).

As noted with the Dickson answer, a lot can change in four weeks, so whatever roster decision has to make to put Reed back on the 53 at that point could easily be made for the Seahawks by an injury or something else.

But at the moment, Seattle has nine defensive linemen on its roster and likely wouldn’t go to 10. As of today, and if nothing changed, the player who would likely be at most risk is Branden Jackson especially as L.J. Collier starts to develop and as Ziggy Ansah starts to play.

Seattle has just three true tackles on its roster in Poona Ford, Bryan Mone and Al Woods, with Quinton Jefferson able to play both inside and out. I think they’d keep Mone around as a fourth DT once Reed comes back, and Jackson might be the most logical of the ends at that time to release to create room, giving Seattle four tackles, four ends and a hybrid player in Jefferson (with ends such as Collier and Rasheem Green also able to play tackle in nickel situations).

Q: L.J. Collier’s debut? Rating?

A: Speaking of Collier, he indeed saw his first NFL action Sunday against the Steelers.

Given that he hadn’t played in the preseason and hadn’t missed basically all of training camp with a sprained ankle, it was expected he’ll need a little time to work his way into things.

Collier played 16 snaps and did not record a statistic.

“He was rusty,’’ coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “He’s rusty, he’s getting going. It’s good that he got started, and no marks, or no pressures or anything like that. But, good start for him.”

I think we may need a few more weeks to make any fair evaluation of Collier.

Q: Evaluation of Michael Dickson so far this year. Getting the same amount of hang time as last year? Stats actually seem a bit better on 2019. Am I already taking him for granted?

A: There is probably a huge risk of everyone beginning to take Dickson for granted. Dickson was the focus of a ton of attention at this time a year ago, when he began a season that saw him end up in the Pro Bowl.

Through two games this year, his stats are almost the same as a year ago.

Dickson is averaging 48.4 yards on 12 punts, which is just above his 48.2-yard average last year that was a team record and second in the NFL (he’s currently seventh in average.) And his net of 42.9 yards per punt is just above his 42.5 of last year that was also a team record.

As I wrote in my review of Sunday’s win, I thought Dickson actually turned in one of the game’s quieter big plays — a 59-yard punt in the third quarter that pinned the Steelers back at their 19.

That punt came following Seattle’s first series of the third quarter, which was a quick three-and-out.

If there was any time the entire day when it felt like maybe the Steelers could take control of the game, that was it, as Pittsburgh led 10-7 at the time.

Advertising

A short punt there and maybe the Steelers start at midfield or so and have a much softer landing to give quarterback Mason Rudolph, who took over on that series for the injured Ben Roethlisberger. Instead, the Steelers took over at their own 19 — Dickson’s punt went out of bounds with no possibility of a return — and three plays later Bradley McDougald intercepted a Rudolph pass, leading to a Seattle touchdown that put the Seahawks ahead for good.

So basically, there’s nothing to indicate Dickson isn’t the same weapon so far that he was a rookie, even if now that he’s in his second year, it’s come to be expected.

Q: Why don’t we rotate RBs more between (Chris) Carson, (Rashaad) Penny and (C.J.) Prosise (and maybe Travis Homer)?

A: The running back rotation Sunday actually was much more fluid than it had been in week one, when Carson got almost all the snaps and the work.

To review, Carson played 39 snaps in week one to Penny’s 14 with Prosise getting none. In week two, Carson played 43 snaps and Penny 26 with Prosise getting 10.

Some of that may have been due to Penny playing most of the final series after the second fumble — Carson came back to pick up the fourth-and-one at the end.

But even to that point, the playing time was spread out a little bit more. And I think what you saw week two is largely how the Seahawks will do it — and the kind of distribution that to me makes sense given that number one running backs are always going to be relied on more than the rest. If Carson is the number one, then the expectation is always going to be that he’s going to get a bit more work.

Advertising

But as Carroll said, the Seahawks also can’t ask Carson to play as much as he did week one — when he got 76 percent of the snaps — every week (Marshawn Lynch usually played about 67 percent of the snaps during his time as a Seahawk).

“It’s great that it’s balanced out,’’ Carroll said. “It just helps us sustain the long haul of this thing.’’

Prosise’s 10 snaps came almost solely during the two-minute drill to end the first half, which was effective until the play when DK Metcalf got two penalties and pushed the Seahawks back. Prosise had three catches for 13 yards and one run for five yards as the Seahawks moved from their own 8 to the Steelers 34 before the penalties.

“C.J. was ready, didn’t get enough action but he got some and he did some good things when he had his chance,’’ Carroll said Monday.

Two-minute drills may remain Prosise’s primary role. But again, teams also always have to think about the big picture of making it through a 16-game season and the potential of injury. And in that view, the biggest positive is that Seattle has three tailbacks it feels good about at the moment (though Carson obviously has to clean up the fumbles).

As for Homer, for now he’s likely to remain mostly as a special teams player — he’s gotten 19 so far. But given the way most NFL seasons go, he’s probably going to be needed at some point.