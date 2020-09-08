The Seahawks are five days away from their season opener at Atlanta. Which is to say, there are still lots of good questions about the team and how the season will unfold. So let’s answer a few.

Q: @CEOofKobeFans asked: Do you think Shaquem (Griffin) gets called up sometime this season?

A: I do. To reset the situation, the Seahawks on Saturday waived Griffin in getting to the regular season roster limit of 53. He went unclaimed and the Seahawks then re-signed him to their 16-man practice squad on Sunday.

But being on the practice squad this year puts you closer to being on the active roster than ever before.

In changes put in place as part of the new CBA between the league and players, two players off the practice squad can be called up to the gameday active roster each week without having to go through waivers — each player can be called up twice. That’s how teams can now have a gameday roster of 55 even though the basic in-season roster remains at 53.

Players called up off the PS on Saturday can then return to the PS on Monday (or whichever is the day before and day after the game). Players who get called up receive a pro-rated share of the weekly NFL minimum salary they would qualify for.

Advertising

On Monday, coach Pete Carroll seemed to hint that Griffin could be called up to the active roster at some point in the first few weeks.

He also said the Seahawks sort of gambled that Griffin wouldn’t be claimed off waivers last weekend in part due to the weirdness of this preseason, with no preseason games and a shortened training camp and the fact that players who change teams have to go through a three-day COVID-19 testing protocol.

In fact, just 17 players were claimed off waivers following the initial roster cutdown to 53 (including Seattle getting linebacker/rush end D’Andre Walker from Tennessee) down from the average of 41 over the past 10 years.

“We want him on our team,” Carroll said. “And so we were fortunate to get that done. You can see that this was not the year that people were claiming (a lot of players) and so it worked out well for us. He’s a good ballplayer, had a really good camp, worked hard the whole time, but just the way that the roster turned out this is where he had to start. He’ll be ready to play in week one, two or three. Whenever we get rolling he’ll be ready.”

Q: @Gregasus14 asked: Does John Ursua get a bigger role on the team this year?

A: The easy answer is yes, in part because he played just 11 snaps last year as as rookie, making one catch — albeit a big one in the regular season finale against the 49ers.

Advertising

But even against that backdrop I do expect Ursua to have a larger role this season, though the wildcard is the Josh Gordon situation.

At the moment Ursua appears to be the fifth receiver after Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, David Moore and Phillip Dorsett, a spot he often held last year, as well. And if/when Josh Gordon is reinstated, Ursua could move further down the ladder.

But Dorsett has been dealing with a sore foot and there’s no guarantee Gordon is reinstated to being able to play immediately anytime soon.

So, Ursua could well find himself on the active gameday roster more often this year than last season and find himself in playing situations.

Moore appears to be the number three heading into the season with Dorsett’s injury situation. Ursua, though, would seem to usually have a place on the gameday roster due to special teams, if nothing else, as he has been used regularly as a returner in camp.

Q: @c_e_sanderson asked: Had there been a preseason, which UDFA had the best chance to make the 53-man roster?

Advertising

A: Seattle’s roster seemed to be so set in so many ways heading into camp that it was going to be difficult for a UDFA to make it even in a regular season. And recall that Seattle has had only one UDFA make the 53-man roster out of camp each of the last three years.

Also, the fact that the Seahawks lost only one player who figured to make the 53-man roster due to injury in the preseason, defensive end Branden Jackson, also didn’t create the openings that sometimes occur.

Due in part to rosters already being cut to 80, the Seahawks had only eight undrafted rookie free agents remaining when they had to cut to 53.

That there were no preseason games makes it harder than ever for us on the outside to assess the young players.

But if I had to pick one who might have been close to making it I think I’d go with defensive tackle Cedrick Lattimore of Iowa, in part because of the position he plays. Seattle has just three players listed as tackles on the 53 — Jarran Reed, Poona Ford and Bryan Mone. And Lattimore was re-signed to the practice squad while two other tackles the team had in camp were not (Demarcus Christmas and P.J. Johnson).

So that indicates he might have been ahead of the other two.

Sponsored

Seattle has also reportedly reached an agreement with former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush to join the practice squad.

Given the team having only three tackles on the 53-man, it won’t be a surprise if Rush or Lattimore find their way onto the gameday active roster sooner rather than later.

One other thought is that a free agent I think would have become a fan favorite had their been a preseason is receiver Penny Hart.

Receivers are often breakout stars of the preseason because somebody has to catch all those passes that are inevitably thrown in the second halves of all those games.

And I think Hart, a 5-8, 182-pounder from Georgia State, would have made a lot of plays and been a lot of fun to watch.

Hart doesn’t strictly fit the UDFA designation since he’s in his second year — he was waived at the cutdown to 53 last year by the Colts and then later signed to the Seahawks practice squad.

Advertising

He’s again on Seattle’s practice squad and depending on need, if Seattle calls up a receiver from the PS at some point this season, Hart might be your guy.

Q: @Paisa7141: How far do we gotta make it to call it a successful season this year?

A: Given that falling in the divisional round — which is the furthest Seattle has advanced the last five years — has begun to feel like a failure, I’d say getting to the conference title game is the minimum at this point.

But then, nothing feels like more of a disappointment than getting within a game of the Super Bowl and not getting there.

So, maybe the real answer is getting to the Super Bowl.

Certainly, at this stage of Russell Wilson’s career — and Pete Carroll’s — I think they are itching to get back to another one and they themselves will probably feel that anything short of getting to that game will feel like a lost opportunity in a year when the Seahawks have made some major moves to get back there and the NFC seems pretty wide open.

Advertising

Q: @SeattleDad Will the Hawks have a 6 OL set this year, like they did with ‘TE’ (George) Fant last year? Who’s likely to fill that roll? What kind of hands does he have….just in case?

A: The George Fant “eligible receiver” role was certainly a fun thing to watch the last few years as he regularly played 15 snaps or more per game in a sixth lineman role.

Free agent Cedric Ogbuehi, who was a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015, was signed with the idea that he could take over that role — he played that same role semi-regularly last year with Jacksonville (Ogbuehi even was given Fant’s old jersey number of 74).

But the Seahawks also have what looks like it could be one of the best tight end groups in the NFL this year with the addition of Greg Olsen and the return to health of Will Dissly and are going to want them on the field as much as possible this year.

So the guess here is that you may see less of the eligible tackle role this year so the Seahawks can use more two tight end sets — and maybe even three at times with Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson also on the roster.

As for what kind of hands Ogbuehi has I have to admit that’s one of the many questions that remains unanswered as this season begins.