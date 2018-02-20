Assessing what the Seahawks might be able to get for Earl Thomas in a trade in our latest Seahawks mailbag.

Our latest Seahawks mailbag begins with one of the more interesting questions facing the team this offseason — what kind of market could there be for free safety Earl Thomas?

Q: @Skinny812 asks: Would a 2nd and 3rd rd pick be realistic for Earl? Love the guy but if he doesn’t want to be here anymore. Maybe he should go with his heart. Or a 1st rd pick? A team like Steelers could pay a lot.

A: Before getting into trade speculation, it may be worth remembering that there’s no evidence the Seahawks WANT to trade Thomas, who since being drafted in the first round in 2010 has turned in a career that would already seem to assure he will someday be in the team’s Ring of Honor — Thomas has already been named to six Pro Bowls, fourth in team history behind only Hall of Famers Walter Jones, Steve Largent and Cortez Kennedy.

And while he’s already played eight NFL seasons, he’ll be just 29 next season (his birthday is May 7) and is at a position where players can have success well into their 30s.

But the crux of the issue is that Thomas is entering the final season of a four-year, $40 million extension signed in 2014 and if the Seahawks follow their usual course then they will try to extend Thomas again sometime this offseason so he doesn’t go into the 2018 season with his future uncertain.

But as may hardly need repeating, Thomas — in obvious reference to the contract negotiations he knows are coming — somewhat bizarrely told Dallas coach Jason Garrett to “come get me’’ following Seattle’s game there in December, said after the final game of the season that “I have no clue’’ if he’ll be back with the Seahawks in 2018, then at the Pro Bowl said he would consider holding out if he doesn’t have a new contract heading into the season.

So what the Seahawks have to weigh here is how much of a challenge it will be to get a deal done with Thomas, who undoubtedly will want to be the highest-paid safety in the NFL (which would likely mean paying him $14 million a year or so) and whether they might be better off cutting their losses and trading him now to maximize the compensation they can get for him.

Thomas’ potential on-field value to a game can hardly be overstated.

But as the Seahawks found out last year when they fielded calls for Richard Sherman, what teams are willing to pay may not always be what everyone thinks.

Teams know that Thomas may well be a free agent in a year, anyway, and they also know that if they trade for them they will then have to immediately begin working on a contract with Thomas to keep him.

While Dallas is an obvious team to think would be interested – and a team it’s clear Thomas would be amenable to work out something with long term — Jason Fitzgerald of OvertheCap.com brought up this weekend that a Thomas trade to Dallas could result in an NFL investigation for potential tampering.

“His actions already open things up for tampering IMO which makes it even harder to trade,’’ Fitzgerald said in a Twitter question-and-answer session.

Tampering is generally more associated with free agency then trades and the Cowboys hardly appear to have initiated any contact with Thomas in the December incident.

But it’s an interesting thought to consider, and Fitzgerald appears to have taken that into account in also speculating that he doesn’t think Seattle could get more than a second-round pick for Thomas and that they wouldn’t take a third or lower.

Indeed, there’s no reason for Seattle to take anything less than a second-round pick since they would certainly get at least a third as compensation if Thomas were to depart in free agency a year from now.

But I’d imagine the Seahawks would want to at least get a first, and then maybe something else thrown in, as well.

The National Football Post published a good list a few years ago detailing 10 years of trades of players for first-round picks, which includes the likes of Randy Moss, Carson Palmer, Jason Peters and Darrelle Revis, and two in which it was Seattle acquiring a player — receivers Deion Branch (2006) and Percy Harvin (2013).

Thomas objectively is as good as any player on that list and would seem to be worth at least as much, though obviously every case has a somewhat different dynamic — age of player, contract status, the situation (or desperation?) of the team making the trade.

But to me, it’s hard to fathom they’d take less than a package that included a first-round pick or what could be regarded as the equivalent.

The suggestion of the Steelers as a potential trade partner makes sense given Pittsburgh’s needs at that spot. But I think there’d be a lot of teams interested in Thomas if the Seahawks really get to the point of deciding they have little choice but to deal him.

The challenge then will be working a deal that would basically be unprecedented in Seahawks history as Seattle has never traded a player the stature of Thomas, let alone during the prime of his career.

Maybe the closest thing came in 2000 when Seattle dealt then-28-year-old receiver Joey Galloway, who had held out for half of the 1999 season, the first for Mike Holmgren as the team’s coach.

The Seahawks got two first-round picks as compensation for Galloway, one of which turned into Shaun Alexander.

The team trading for Galloway?

None other than the Dallas Cowboys.