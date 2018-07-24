Is there any chance the Seahawks could pull the plug on coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider if things go awry early this season?

I asked for some thoughts earlier this week from Seahawks fans wondering what they considered the biggest non-Earl Thomas-related question marks entering training camp

I got so many good questions I decided pull a few out into some separate mailbags. So away we go.

A: Hey Drake! That’s an interesting perspective. The Devil’s Advocate thought on this is that we don’t know for sure they are positive changes until the season begins and we see on the field if there is indeed improvement. And given the way the OL has played the last two years in particular (it’s easy to forget now that in 2015 the Seahawks ranked No. 4 in the NFL in both total offense — or yards gained — and points scored. So it’s not as if the line has been terrible forever) it’s also hard to blame outside observers for being skeptical about the OL until they see improvement themselves.

But you’re singing the same tune we are sure to start hearing from coaches and players once training camp begins Thursday — that even if many/most of the names are the same, this will be a different offensive line in performance in 2018 than the last two years.

The biggest change is obviously in the coaching, with Tom Cable fired and now in Oakland and veteran Mike Solari in his place. To state it at its most basic, the Seahawks will do more man and power blocking under Solari than under Cable, who emphasized zone blocking.

And the thought is that will be a better fit for many of the Seahawks offensive linemen, but particularly recent high draft picks Germain Ifedi (a right tackle taken in the first round in 2016) and Ethan Pocic (left guard taken in the second round in 2017). The thought is also that free agent signee D.J. Fluker will be a good fit at right guard having played in Solari’s system last year with the Giants. And then there’s the hope that having a full year of Duane Brown at left tackle — and no question marks hovering over the left tackle spot going into the season for the first time since 2015 — will add an air of leadership and stability sorely lacking the last few seasons.

Justin Britt also returns for his third season at center with the hope that he might also reach another level under new coaching.

Those five enter camp fairly entrenched as the starters (some, such as Brown, obviously more entrenched than others) with the Seahawks also touting the idea that stability and a full training camp playing together will aid the offensive line immeasurably.

It all sounds good in July, to be sure.

The challenge is for it to look as good in October.

If it does, I don’t think you’ll have to worry about national media shining a little light on what would be one of the NFL’s more interesting redemption stories of 2018.

Do you think the Seahawks will have a short leash with Ifedi if he struggles early again? Also, who will end up with the second most sacks on the team (assuming Clark will be #1)? — Brogan Murphy (@Broganmurphy50) July 23, 2018

A: On Ifedi, yes I do, but with some caveats. As I’ve written a few times now, there is little doubt this is the key year for Ifedi with the Seahawks, as it often is for players entering the third year of their four-year rookie contracts.

In fact, the Seahawks could exercise an option next May to pick up a fifth year on Ifedi’s deal, as can any team who had a first-round pick in 2016. At this point, there’s basically zero chance the Seahawks will do that. But if you’re Ifedi, that should be all the motivation you need, to know that you could be in line for life-changing money with a big year (it’d probably need to be a really darn big year, but still).

The Seahawks, though, are also going to want to make sure they have seen all they need to see out of Ifedi before cutting bait on him. And at the moment, there appears to be only one other realistic option at right tackle, George Fant, who hasn’t played a live action down on a football field since suffering an ACL injury in a preseason game last August. Fant, who a year ago was in line to be the team’s starting left tackle, could well win that job. But it’s hard to predict that just yet.

In other words, a lot has to still happen on that front. But that’s also what camp is for.

As for who gets the second-most sacks, the best guess is Dion Jordan, who was third on the Seahawks last year with four in just five games. Jordan ended last season as a backup at left defensive end behind Michael Bennett. With Bennett gone, the Seahawks’ hope is Jordan this year emerges as the starter at that spot and can play a full season at the same level he played year in five games.

The tricky part is that Jordan has never done that before.

The number three overall pick of the Dolphins in 2013, Jordan had just three sacks in 26 games for Miami in 2013-14 before missing the next two seasons while suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and then rehabbing a knee injury. Finally healthy at the midway point of last season, he had exactly one sack in four of the five games he played last season, including one in each of the last three.

His emergence undoubtedly made the Seahawks more comfortable with the idea of trading Bennett. Now Jordan has to repay that faith. He was tendered as a restricted free agent and will make $1.9 million this season. Jordan turned 28 in March, and like Ifedi, how long he hangs around with the Seahawks rests greatly on what happens the next few months.

Will Pete or JS keep their jobs if Seahawks struggle early? — Sea…Hawks! (@AZNCDN12) July 23, 2018

A: Yes. I can’t envision a scenario where either would get fired during the 2018 season, which the way I read that question is what that question is suggesting. Schneider is under contract through 2021, and as was widely reported, the Seahawks enacted a clause in his contract preventing him from talking to Green Bay about their general vacancy manager last winter. If the Seahawks were unhappy in any way with Schneider, that’s a funny way of showing it.

As for Carroll, his long-term future with the Seahawks is unquestionably at least a little uncertain. He’ll be 67 on Sept. 15 and has two years remaining on his contract. Carroll coached the 2013 season with just one year left on his deal, meaning both he and the team have shown they are comfortable with him coaching into the final year of his deal. But that was at a time when the team was on the upswing and there seemed little real question something would eventually get done.

Now, with Carroll a few years older and the Seahawks a few years removed from their Super Bowl glory, neither side may be as willing to want Carroll to go into the 2019 season with just one year on his contract, which would only elicit more questions about his future.

But if the Seahawks go 5-11 will they want to commit to a long-term deal with Carroll after this season knowing he’d be 68 when the 2019 season begins? And would Carroll want to commit to a rebuilding project at that age and having already coached the Seahawks for nine years (which would be the case after the 2018 season)? Those are questions impossible to answer now.

What I think we do know is that any questions about Carroll’s future — if they are to arise this year — will wait until after the season.

Carroll and Schneider have led the Seahawks to the greatest run of glory in the team’s history, if not the history of any major professional sports team in Seattle’s history. The leash will be long for each, as it should be.