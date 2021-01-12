So what is there to look forward to now that the Seahawks’ season is over?

Here are two key dates — the NFL free agent signing period begins March 17 (with the “legal tampering’’ period on March 15) while the NFL Draft is April 29-May 1.

Seattle’s participation in the draft, though, doesn’t figure to begin until April 30 thanks to the Jamal Adams trade, which sent the Seahawks’ first-round pick to the New York Jets. The loss to the Rams means that pick is 23rd overall in the first round, and means Seattle isn’t set to pick until 56 overall in the second round — and it’s further worth remembering Seattle also traded its third-round pick, meaning as of today the Seahawks would make only one pick in the first 120 selections.

Here’s what else there is to look forward to — a new Seahawks mailbag (something we’ll try to continue to do regularly through the offseason).

This one is a mix of an e-mail question and some from Twitter, with questions edited some for clarity and brevity

From e-mail: “(The Rams’ loss) got me thinking if it was their worst performance in a playoff game. For my money it was probably the sad antics vs the Raiders in the AFC Title game in ’83, but at least that team won a couple games, including beating (Miami) and (coach Don) Shula and (Dan) Marino on the road. (The Rams’ game) was the most disappointing performance I would say.’’

A: And to make clear, the key phrase there is “worst performance.” Obviously, there is no more disappointing or frustrating playoff loss in Seattle history than the New England Super Bowl, and it’s sort of hard to fathom if there ever could be.

Not that it comes anywhere near to the Super Bowl but I’d throw the divisional playoff loss to Atlanta following the 2012 season as another really disappointing loss in the playoffs — I think there’s a feeling among some close to the team that the 2012 squad was better by that point of the season than the team a year later that won it.

But as far as worst performances you may have a point.

Seattle is now 17-18 in the playoffs all-time. That includes a 12-3 record at home, and home losses are especially disheartening since what teams work for all year is to get the chance for homefield advantage at any point in the playoffs.

Seattle’s only other two home playoff losses also came in the wild-card round — following the 1999 season against Miami (20-17) and following the 2004 season against the Rams (27-20).

But those were each 9-7 teams that didn’t have the same kind of expectations this year’s squad did (with the 2004 Seahawks also having already lost to the Rams twice).

The biggest margins of defeat in Seattle playoff history are a 42-20 loss at Green Bay in the divisional round following the 2007 season and a 31-10 divisional loss at Miami following the 1984 season. But each of those games came after winning a game the week before, and Seattle was an underdog in each (7.5 points at GB and 5.5 points at Miami).

The conference title game loss in 1983 came at the end of a Cinderella run to even get to the playoffs, that then featured post-season wins against Denver and Miami. Seattle had beaten the Raiders twice that year but LA was 12-4, was a seven-point favorite, and would win the Super Bowl in a rout two weeks after beating Seattle in the midst of one of the most dominant playoff runs in NFL history — LA won its three playoff games that year by a combined 73 points.

In the Carroll era, Seattle also basically got routed on the road in the divisional round at Chicago (2010), Carolina (2015) and Atlanta (2016). But each came a week after a win, with Seattle an underdog in all three, and twice against Super Bowl-bound teams.

Put another way, Seattle’s loss Saturday was the fourth time it has lost a playoff game as a favorite, the others coming in the aforementioned home losses to Miami and the Rams (3.5 and 4-point favorites, respectively) and also at Houston (2.5 points) following the 1988 season, a game the Seahawks lost in overtime,

Seattle was a 3-point favorite Saturday and lost by 10 against a team it had just defeated 13 days earlier that now had a shaky quarterback situation.

I think given all that context that Saturday’s loss is right there with the most disappointing playoff performances in team history.

Q: xnoapologiesx asked via Twitter: “What is your feeling on K.J. (Wright’s) return? Are one of (Cody) Barton or (Ben Burr-Kirven) actually being looked at to be full time players or will they bring back KJ on the cheap?’’

A: It’s worth reiterating that this is a really hard-to-predict free agent year because the salary cap is likely to be less than this year due to COVID-19-related loses in revenue. The cap could be as low as $175 million compared to this year’s $198.2 million. Every team has to deal with that, obviously, but lowered cap could really compress the market for some players.

It might also make some players more amenable to taking offers before free agency hits, and maybe particularly a veteran such as Wright who would seem predisposed to want to stay as long as the offer is in the general ballpark of what he would expect to get.

Wright did play well at strongside backer this year in the base, and weakside in the nickel. Barton and Burr-Kirven would again be pretty bargain backup options at the LB spots who have proven to also be pretty reliable on special teams.

Keeping Seattle’s linebacking corps together for another year makes a lot of sense, and given that Wright probably doesn’t want to start over in his 11th NFL season if he doesn’t have to, I’d think keeping him is something the Seahawks should be able to work out.

Q: tylahss asked via Twitter: “What do you think the odds are that we bring (Shaquill) Griffin back?’’

A: I’d put those odds at far less than keeping Wright, and maybe most of Seattle’s other notable free agents.

Griffin just ended his four-year rookie contract, which paid him $3.25 million, and at the age of 25 is undoubtedly hoping to now strike it as rich as possible.

The Seahawks have just over $17 million in cap space for 2021, according to OvertheCap.com, so some tough decisions will have to be made.

Seattle has two corners remaining under contract who have started significantly —- D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers. Also a free agent is Quinton Dunbar, who is coming off what was a tough first year in Seattle that ended in knee surgery. But that might also make Dunbar a cheaper option, and maybe a really viable one if the Seahawks think he can return to how he played in 2019 with Washington if he is again healthy.

There are also quite a few veteran cornerbacks set to hit free agency (and yes, Richard Sherman is one of them, though I’m not sure I’m willing to think yet that reunion could be possible). And while Seattle hasn’t had a ton of luck adding veteran cornerbacks in the Carroll era, signing one who is cheap to compete would make sense.

A trio of Dunbar/Reed/Flowers as the outside cornerbacks with Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair (who is expected to be ready for camp) as the nickels and then adding a relatively inexpensive free agent might seem attractive enough to Seattle, depending on how the market turns out for Griffin, who I would expect will want to test it.