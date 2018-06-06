Will the Seahawks make a Tyler Lockett contract extension a priority this offseason? Seahawks beat writer Bob Condotta answers that and more in his latest reader mailbag.

Time for another round of your questions and my answers.

How’s our long snapper looking? — Jason Pritchard (@Pritchis5) June 5, 2018

A: Maybe it’s gotten lost in the shuffled, but there actually are two!!! — holdover Tyler Ott and undrafted rookie free agent Tanner Carew. And their competition shapes up as one of the more intriguing position battles in camp in its own way (and as Times columnist Larry Stone has pointed out, it has the added distinction of featuring two players who share names with Major League Baseball Hall of Famers. So there’s that).

Ott was Seattle’s snapper all of last season and retained in the offseason.

Carew was the snapper at Oregon the last four years — he was good enough that he got invited to the Senior Bowl and the Combine and some draft analysts thought there was a chance he could be taken — and he was also regarded as one of the best snappers in high school before singing on with the Ducks. Along the way Carew earned some pub for his unique ability to solve Rubik’s Cube and for playing in the national title game following his freshman season with a torn ACL.

So Carew sounds like legit competition for the job, and given that he’d be a little cheaper and under team control for three seasons he might be the favorite for the job.

I haven’t really seen anything in OTAs to base much of an opinion on yet, though — every snap I have seen has looked fine, but the media also only sees four of 10 total OTAs so you never know what’s happening behind closed doors. But Seattle at least appears to have two pretty legit options.

Does Tyler Lockett attending all of the Seahawks OTAs put him as a higher priority to sign to an extension than Frank Clark who chose to hold out? — Dylan Latting (@DylanLatting) June 5, 2018

A: First, officially it’s not a “hold out” when a player is skipping voluntary workouts, which is all Clark, Earl Thomas and Byron Maxwell have done so far. And it’s worth noting again that Michael Bennett skipped most of them the last four years or so and Marshawn Lynch always did. The team would prefer all players be there for the offseason training program, but I have yet to sense it’s something they’ve held against anyone.

Obviously, Clark is in a little different position in his career than those guys and appears to be trying to make a specific point about wanting an extension sooner rather than later (I wrote a little about Clark’s situation here).

You’re correct that Lockett is likewise entering a contract year, finishing up the final season of his initial four-year rookie contract, due to make $1.9 million this season. Like Clark, I’m sure Lockett would love to get a deal done quickly.

But I think Clark is the priority of those two and I don’t think Clark sitting out OTAs will factor into anything — I don’t think teams make significant financial decisions based on something like that.

As for Lockett, I think the Seahawks may not rush into anything. Lockett had a nasty injury in 2016 that the team felt contributed to some struggles last season. They may want to make sure he’s what they think he can be when fully healthy and they also may want to see how some of their other young receivers evolve this season, notably 2017 draftees Amara Darboh and David Moore, to get a better sense of how much they would need to invest in Lockett.

They also might want to see how the new kickoff rules change the importance of that play — Lockett’s value is obviously tied in part to his kickoff and punt return skills. But it’s a little hard to know yet how the new rules will impact the kickoff, and also if those rules will remain in play beyond 2018. Seattle’s first-round pick this year, Rashaad Penny, also comes with a significant history as a kickoff returner (tying an FBS record with seven kickoff returns for touchdowns in his career at San Diego State).

That’s all a maybe too-long way of saying I think the Seahawks may well let Lockett’s future decide itself on the field in 2018 and the team may not feel compelled to rush into anything now.

Hi Bob. Do you have the full list of training dates for the rest of the summer. What dates are mandatory? What dates will be open to fans to attend? Thank you. — Ed Kenny (@edjkenny) June 5, 2018

A: I do not. The team usually releases that sometime in the summer, after the mandatory mini-camp. But logic dictates that training camp will start July 26 or so and the team usually has most of its open dates in the first two weeks, if you are trying to do some early planning.

As for what is mandatory for players, it all is. The only thing in the NFL that is ever voluntary is the offseason training program, other than mini-camp.

The former Rams SS they picked up in free agency, hows he doing? — Ride on my pony (@cdf71990) June 5, 2018

A: You are referring to Maurice Alexander. I actually haven’t seen him do anything as he has been there, but not taking part, in the OTAs open to the media. But Alexander had surgery to repair an injury that ended his 2017 season with the Rams and I’d imagine the team is probably just being careful with him to make sure he gets to training camp healthy.

He’s there, so he can do all the learning in the meeting rooms and all of that.

But his absence has contributed to the safety position looking a little thin at times with Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor also not taking part. Bradley McDougald and Delano Hill have been running typically as the starting free and strong safeties. Alexander would seem likely better suited to strong safety and he could be insurance there for Hill, and also just overall if something were to happen with Thomas.