Should the Seahawks try to get anything for Thomas before he likely leaves as a free agent?

The ramping up of the NFL offseason means lots of questions worth answering out there about the Seahawks. So let’s get to it.

Q: @ianrolfe asked: Assuming (Frank) Clark is not tagged, could Hawks tag and then trade Earl (Thomas) instead of losing him to FA (free agency)?

A: Theoretically yes, practically no. I wrote about this last month, as well, but at that time neglected to mention one key fact of this — tagged players don’t have to sign the Franchise Tag.

That was something former NFL agent Joel Corry, who now writes about salary cap issues for CBSSports.com, reminded me when I asked him about this scenario this week.

As Corry noted, unsigned players can’t be tagged.

Seattle could tag Thomas with the hope of then trading him. But if Thomas doesn’t sign the tag then he can’t be traded.

That, Corry said, “would give him veto power.”

Indeed, Thomas surely would not sign the tag immediately, and then maybe never if he didn’t like where he might be headed.

And as I wrote last month, Thomas likely wouldn’t fetch all that much in that scenario, anyway, with just one year on his contract and a new team needing to deal with re-signing him (I also think the Seahawks may well need to use the tag on Clark, sort of making this all moot anyway).

Corry said the above scenario makes it not worth even bothering to think about trying to tag and trade Thomas.

“Just take the 2020 compensatory pick and move on,” he said.

Which brings us to our next question. …

Q: @BertramDewell asked: When Earl leaves in free agency is there compensatory pick (s)?

A: That’s the hope.

But this may be a good time to recall how that works. Teams are awarded comp picks based on a formula of net gains in free agency vs. net losses. Teams that lose more than they gain, essentially, are awarded picks — up to 32 are awarded each year (and this is only for players who become unrestricted free agents when their contracts run out, such as Thomas, and not for players who are cut).

So it’s not a strict one-for-one, that losing Thomas means a third-round pick or something.

Seattle last year saw some big-name free agents leave, such as Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson. And the thought going into free agency is that the Seahawks would play the game of trying to accumulate a few comp picks, as they have often done in the John Schneider/Pete Carroll era.

But then Seattle signed the likes of Ed Dickson and Barkevious Mingo and that canceled out the players they lost, and the Seahawks ended up without any comp picks for the 2019 draft, one reason Seattle has just four at the moment.

Seattle has roughly $52 million in cap space at the moment so the Seahawks would seem to have some room to make some signings if they want, though re-signing their own players may take up a lot of that (as well as precedence in what they want to do). So that may well equal getting a comp pick for Thomas. But it will take some time to sort that out. Officially, the comp picks for 2019 haven’t been awarded yet, though that should happen soon. But OvertheCap.com, which does the best job at figuring out the calculations each year, has Seattle not getting any

Q: @Weavingthrulife asked: Where will the Seahawks looks for a new (accurate) kicker?

A: The same places as always — the ranks of the rookies who are entering the league this year and veteran free agents.

I mentioned some of the best candidates in each class in my overview earlier this week at the special teams.

As noted there, Seattle has already signed Sam Ficken, who played at Penn State and spent parts of the last two seasons with the Rams, for 2019. The Seahawks will almost certainly keep looking, though, as they did last year when they signed Jason Myers shortly after the season and then signed Sebastian Janikowski in April after he became available.

The Seahawks probably should have just kept Myers, which shows how tricky this can all be even if it seems like it should be easy to find a reliable kicker.

Myers hadn’t made better than 80 percent of his kicks in his two previous seasons with Jacksonville, which led to him getting released. Then he up and hit 33-36 with the Jets to earn the spot on the AFC Pro Bowl as the place kicker. But I can’t imagine any Seahawks fan really thought the team was releasing a Pro Bowl kicker when they waived Myers halfway through the preseason.

Just as I don’t think anyone really thought much of it in 2011 when the Seahawks signed Stephen Hauschka, who had been been waived by five different teams before signing with the Seahawks, and then suddenly seeing the light go on and turning into one of the best kickers in franchise history. Maybe Seattle should have just kept Hauschka. But he had missed a few key kicks down the stretch in 2016 and the Seahawks were trying to save a little money (Blair Walsh in 2017 was about $2.4 million cheaper than Hauschka was with Buffalo).

Janikowski wasn’t THAT bad — he hit 22-27 overall and three last-play game-winners. But his age and the injuries he had down the stretch point to the Seahawks continuing to keep looking this year and hoping this time they strike it rich the way they did with Hauschka, even if no one knew at the that time that’s what they’d done.

Q: Bob Bryan @seabryan asked: What’s the plan to improve Special Teams? So many breakdowns last year, has the time passed for a coaching change?

A: There’s no apparent coaching change coming — that likely would have happened by now and it hasn’t. Brian Schneider has been Seattle’s special teams coach since Carroll arrived in 2010 and overall the special teams have been more than fine.

And it sort of depends on your perspective if they were bad in 2017. Pro Football Focus rated the Seahawks seventh in its final special teams ratings for 2017 writing: “Sebastian Janikowski’s tackling notwithstanding, the Seattle Seahawks were very good on special teams in 2018, in large part due to outstanding play from All-Rookie performer Michael Dickson and star receiver Tyler Lockett, the latter of whom averaged almost 26 yards per kickoff return, with a long of 84.”

But as you note, the Seahawks did have a few breakdowns at the end of the season, notably the kickoff return for a TD against the 49ers, the blocked punt for a TD against the Cardinals and the long punt return against the Cowboys.

Carroll mentioned that he thought one reason for some of the breakdowns was young players who had been primarily special teamers having to play more in other roles as the season went on. “Just a little negligent technique-wise,” he said the Monday after the Arizona game of what he thought the biggest issues had been.

So the obvious solution to that is to improve the depth so there are other younger players who are backups but can concentrate and play well on special teams.

Q: @EricHansman asked: Which former Seahawk is likely to return in free agency, Golden Tate, Jermaine Kearse, or James Carpenter?

A: Of those three I think I’d say Carpenter. Tate is going to get a decent salary and likely more than Seattle is going to want to pay when it already is paying Lockett and Doug Baldwin quite a bit at the receiver position. And Carpenter may fill a bigger need than Kearse could of being able to play guard and do so in the kind of style that Mike Solari preaches and teaches.

Q: @shhhmoney12 asked: Bob, are the Seahawks gonna sign Le’Veon Bell? Are they gonna tag Clark and then trade him for AB?

A: No and no.