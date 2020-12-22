It’s the most wonderful day of the week. Yep, time for another Seahawks mailbag, with questions on Pro Bowl voting, which returning players may make the biggest contribution and playoff scenarios.

Q: https://twitter.com/tweetsareduuumb asked: “Did (Seahawks punter Michael) Dickson miss out on the Pro Bowl due to (Detroit’s) Jack Fox just getting a lot more opportunities to punt?’’

A: There is no doubt Dickson was fully deserving of another Pro Bowl nod — he also made it as a rookie in 2018.

In fact, all of Dickson’s numbers are better than they were then — 49.4 gross average (it was 48.2 in 2018); 44.1 net average (42.5 in 2018); and 27 punts on 51 attempts downed inside the 20 (he had 28 of 78 in 2018).

But it’s hard to say voters got it wrong with Fox.

For better or worse, fast starts to seasons tend to leave pretty lasting impressions, and for the first two months of this year, Fox was on pace to break the record of 51.4 yards per punt by Sammy Baugh in 1940 (hard to believe that record still stands) at 53.4. That number has since dropped a little bit — he’s at 49.3, third in the NFL behind Dickson and leader Corey Bojorquez of Buffalo (50.1).

But, Fox’s net is still better than Dickson’s at 45.3. Fox has also downed 21 punts inside the 20, which is fewer than Dickson. But he actually has two fewer attempts — 49.

And Fox had a gross punting average better than Dickson’s before last week — voting concluded Thursday.

Also, Detroit’s overall special teams units this year have been regarded as among the best in the NFL — the Lions have allowed just 76 punt return yards, fewest in the NFC (Seattle has allowed 152).

Seattle got two of the other four special teams non-return slots — snapper Tyler Ott and special teamer Nick Bellore. There might have been a little bit of a thought here of spreading the wealth around some.

To make clear — Dickson was fully deserving of a Pro Bowl slot. But Fox was, too, and there is only one punter named. It was a tough call. The good news is Dickson is still just 24 years old. I imagine he’s got a few more Pro Bowls ahead of him still.

A case could obviously also have been made for kicker Jason Myers, who is 20-20 on field goals and has made 31 straight overall. But it’s likewise hard to argue with Atlanta’s Younghoe Koo, who is 35-36 (each has missed three PATs — Myers 45-48, Koo 28-31).

But the good news there is that Seattle legitimately could have filled all four special teams Pro Bowl kicking battery/coverage slots. That speaks to how well those units have performed this season.

Q: https://twitter.com/pkamani asked: “What are paths to No. 1 seed besides Seahawks winning both games, Green Bay losing both, and New Orleans losing at least one? What’s the probability?’’

A: Well, there is one.

But, first let’s recap where things stand.

Despite getting a win Sunday while New Orleans lost, Seattle’s odds of getting the number one seed didn’t really improve, still listed at just 4% by FiveThirtyEight.com.

Green Bay currently holds the top seed in the NFC at 11-3 while New Orleans and Seattle are each 10-4. But the Saints currently hold the number two spot due to a better overall conference record (8-2 to Seattle’s 7-3).

As noted, in any scenario for getting the number one seed Seattle has to win its final two games against the Rams and 49ers.

Via the FiveThirtyEight.com simulator, a Seattle loss in either of its next two games eliminates any chance at the top seed.

The good news is Seattle doesn’t need Green Bay to lose both games.

But what it does need is Green Bay to lose to Chicago due to the conference tiebreaker. A Green Bay loss at home to Tennessee doesn’t do any good unless the Packers also then lose to the Bears (which, at least, is on the road).

That Green Bay has the best record at the moment, has beaten New Orleans to give it the head-to-head on the Saints, and has a better conference record at 9-2 is why the Packers are the overwhelming favorite for the top seed — 79% via FiveThirtyEight.com.

But if Seattle wins out while the Packers lose to Chicago and the Saints lose at least one of their next two games (each NFC games against the Vikings and Carolina) then the Seahawks will have the top seed as Seattle would win a two-team tiebreaker with Green Bay at 12-4 thanks to a better record in common games. Seattle went 5-0 against Minnesota, San Francisco, Atlanta and Philadelphia while Green Bay went 4-1 (Green Bay lost once to the Vikings). But again, this assumes a Green Bay loss to the Bears, not Tennessee. Also, Seattle cannot win a three-time tiebreaker at 12-4 with the Saints and Packers.

Obviously, Seattle can also still just finish with the best record in the NFC if its wins both and the Packers lose both and the Saints — who host the Vikings and play at Carolina — lose at least one. That’d be the cleanest way to do it, if not the easiest.

Q: https://twitter.com/CraigMarker asked: Assuming Seattle beats the Rams and 49ers, who is the odds on favorite (for the Seahawks) to play first in the playoffs and where?

A: As noted above, Seattle does have a remote shot at the number one seed and a first-round bye.

But more logically, if Seattle does win the division, is being the two or three seed (the Seahawks won’t be the four as that is signed, sealed and delivered to whoever survives the NFC East).

FootballOutsiders gives Seattle 19% odds of the two seed and 36.5% of the three. The two seed would host the seven in the wild card round, which at the moment would be Arizona. As the three Seattle would host the six, which as of today would be Tampa Bay (no fun story lines there or anything).

But, the scenario of winning the division includes handing the Rams another loss, which would push LA down — in fact, FootballOutsiders gives the Rams the best odds of being the six at 30.7%.

So, the most likely scenarios right now for Seattle winning the division mean then turning around and hosting a division rival on the first weekend.

If Seattle does not win the division, it will then have to go on the road the first weekend as the five seed (which would mean a game at the NFC East), six (probably playing the Rams) or seven (probably at the Saints).

Advertising

Q: https://twitter.com/jhmont asked: Which returning player will have the biggest impact down the stretch and in the playoffs: Rashaad Penny, Josh Gordon, or Greg Olsen?

A: Hmm. It feels like you could put these three in any order and turn out to be right.

But I’ll give it a shot:

1, Penny. Penny got his feet wet with his return Sunday with two carries for six yards in his first action in 54 weeks. Now he should be ready for more regular work. I don’t think Penny is going to suddenly have double-digit carries or something with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde healthy — and it may be worth remembering Penny has had 10 or more carries only five times in 25 NFL games. He’s always been sort of a spot player. But in that role he has made some big plays — of his six career touchdowns, five are on plays of 13 yards or longer including four rushing TDs of 18 yards or longer. Even in only a handful of touches Penny could make a significant contribution with a big gain at the right time.

2, Gordon. Since he hasn’t played or practiced in more than a year, it’s a little harder to read where Gordon is in things. But like Penny, he has the kind of big-play ability that could mean that even if he only gets 15-20 snaps or something he could turn in a few really pivotal plays. And Seattle obviously needs more out of that in its passing game right now.

3, Olsen. The 35-year-old is making a pretty miraculous recovery from a plantar fascia injury suffered Nov. 19 and coach Pete Carroll said he looked good in practice last week. But it’s worth remembering that at the moment he is not on the active roster — if he makes it through a few more practices Seattle will make a move to get him on it. That, at least, means the team still has the option of not activating Olsen this week should he have a setback or not look ready. Seattle also has gotten good play out of Will Dissly and Jacob Hollister in Olsen’s absence, meaning the Seahawks can ease him back in some and maybe mean he’ll have a somewhat more limited role than before he was injured. Olsen, though, could be a key target on third downs, and as with Penny and Gordon, simply adding a big play or two here or there could be critical these next few weeks.