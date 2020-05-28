NFL offseason activity never really stops, nor do the questions about the Seahawks. So let’s get right to it in our latest Seahawks mailbag with questions about Jadeveon Clowney, the backup QB spot, which veteran may have the most to lose in the preseason, and more.

Any update on clowney? And any update on free agent signings — Michael impellizzeri (@Nbfd0224) May 27, 2020

A: On Clowney, there’s no real specific news other than a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter this week that he has turned down an offer from the Browns. That’s not a huge surprise given it’s been known Cleveland was interested in him and since Clowney hasn’t signed he has obviously so far turned down any and every offer he has received.

The report leaves it unclear exactly when Clowney turned down this offer (or what the offer was other than to say it was the richest he has received) and whether Clowney got it after he gave an interview to a Houston TV station in early May that seemed designed at reigniting interest in him around the league by illustrating that he’s healthy.

But Cleveland.com reported Thursday that the Browns remain interested in Clowney and he is still weighing his options, so the door may not be closed on Cleveland for Clowney.

Seattle remains interested in Clowney too and has been all along, but — say it with me now — only at the right price. And Seattle doesn’t have as much money to throw around now as it did in March when it was first talking to Clowney — realistically, the Seahawks would have to make a serious cut or two from the roster to create the cap space to fit in Clowney. Seattle is listed as having $15.9 million in cap space as of Thursday by OvertheCap.com, but that does not include the contract of running back Carlos Hyde, whose signing has yet to be made official, and Seattle will also need some to pay bonuses for draft picks and while also keeping some in reserve.

As for other free agents, as of Thursday there doesn’t appear to be anything new specifically brewing. There were lots of rumors last week about Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown. But until the NFL decides anything on possible suspensions for either, nothing is likely happen (Gordon remains indefinitely suspended while Brown’s case is under review, with no timeline set for a decision on either).

And if there’s a slow time of the year in the NFL, we’re about to reach it with offseason programs wrapping up in the next few weeks. Once teams break for the summer in mid-June there probably wouldn’t be much activity until training camps begin in late July. Of course, there will be lots of league activity in sorting out how things will work due to the pandemic. But in terms of signings, those typically slow to almost a halt once teams break for the summer.

So the Seahawks may well make another move or two over the next few weeks. But things like Clowney’s situation may not be resolved until right around the time camp begins (which for Seattle is likely to be July 29 or so this year).

Is Darrell Taylor our LEO? — Jackson Cordray (@CordrayJackson) May 27, 2020

A: He’s A LEO, that’s for sure. But you need more than one, and Benson Mayowa is going to play there, as may Bruce Irvin at times, as well as fellow rookie Alton Robinson.

But no doubt, Taylor could emerge as the starter. Seahawks GM John Schneider has said the team considered taking Taylor in the first round, so they obviously view him as a big talent and he’ll get every shot to win that job.

And at the least, Taylor appears in line to play significantly, though I’d doubt any player holds the position this year with quite the same grip as Cliff Avril did in his heyday, such as 2015 when he played 79 percent of the snaps in 2015 as the team’s primary LEO. I’d doubt Seattle is necessarily planning on anyone playing that much this year, so depth and mixing and matching is going to be important, too.

With the roster seemingly close to finalized, which vet do you think is most at risk of being absent from the week 1 roster? — Gord Randall (@GARandall) May 27, 2020

A: The most obvious big-name vet who may have direct competition for a job and would present some significant salary cap savings is linebacker K.J. Wright.

Wright’s contract situation, though, isn’t real cut-and-dried in terms of foreshadowing any kind of decision. The team could save $6.5 million releasing him, but the Seahawks would also take a $3.5 million dead cap hit, and Wright got a $1 million roster bonus in March — you’d assume if the team was really thinking of cutting Wright they would have done so before that kicked in.

Still, since then the team has drafted a linebacker in the first round who could contend immediately for the weakside linebacking spot (Jordyn Brooks), and revealed that Wright not only recently had shoulder surgery but also could be tried at strongside linebacker, a spot he also played earlier in his career before basically settling in for good at WLB in 2013.

That spot already will be pretty competitive with Bruce Irvin expected to be tried there, and Cody Barton also in the mix after having started four games in place of an injured Mychal Kendricks last season.

Still, that the Seahawks say Wright could be used at strongside as well as weakside indicates they will look for ways to get Wright involved even if Brooks were to emerge as a player who shows he deserves to play immediately.

But if Brooks shows he can help immediately, Seattle will get him on the field, hoping to upgrade a defense that last year was 26th in the NFL and 22nd against the run, with Seattle specifically thinking it needs more speed going forward.

Wright, who is entering his 10th NFL season, has already created a legacy as one of the most important players of the greatest era of Seahawks football and an almost-certain Ring of Honor honoree someday. But we’ve seen the Seahawks make lots of tough moves before, and if the season rolls around and the team doesn’t think Wright is going to play then that cap savings could prove tempting.

Considering Anthony Gordon isn’t in all likelihood competing. for the backup QB position, what are the chances Seattle brings in another guy to compete with Geno Smith? — Land of the Coffee (and Hawk Talk) (@MilesDaily) May 27, 2020

A: I’m going to respectfully disagree on the need to add another QB.

I think Seattle likes this setup a lot. In Smith, they have a veteran on hand to back up Wilson, one who now also knows the system well having been in it for a year, which is more important than ever this season with the lack of any ability to do on-field work during the spring.

Assuming camps open as usual in July, teams will have to hit the ground running quickly without having had the benefit of the 13 on-field fullteam workouts they could have had during OTAs and minicamp.

That makes Smith’s knowledge of the system and experience more valuable than ever, and among the reasons I think most people always figured he’d be back.

But that then allows them to begin grooming Gordon, who I think will undoubtedly end up on the practice squad unless he were to make the 53-man roster out of camp, though you wouldn’t think Seattle would feel the need to keep three QBs, especially with the added flexibility this year of moving players up and down off the practice squad (I went into detail on those changes in this story, but in general, any practice squad player can be promoted to the gameday roster twice during the regular season without having to clear waivers).

If Gordon plays exceptionally well in the preseason then Seattle might have to worry some about getting him through waivers and onto the practice squad. But, the relaxed rules on practice squad eligibility means if they wanted they could keep Gordon, cut Smith and actually re-sign Smith to the practice squad, assuming Smith would go along with that (in past years, players with as much experience as Smith were not eligible for the practice squad, but now teams can have two players with any amount of experience on the PS).

So, I think Seattle has a three-QB situation it likes and hopes to keep throughout the season, assuming no real hiccups/surprises along the way in either performance or injury.