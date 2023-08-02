The Seahawks were off Wednesday, following six training camp practices in seven days. They’ll be back at the VMAC on Thursday and hold their mock game Friday at Lumen Field at 5:20 p.m.

Until then, you can pass the time with our latest Seahawks Twitter (or X if you want to call it that) mailbag, with readers understandably showing a lot of curiosity about how some of the team’s 10 draft picks are doing. Let’s get to it.

FoxHollowFilms asked: How does Mike Morris look in camp so far? Does it look like he will carve out a role in the D-Line rotation?

A fifth-round pick out of Michigan, Morris has consistently been working with the second team defense as an end, behind veteran starters Dre’Mont Jones and Mario Edwards Jr. Logically, that’s where he’ll be when the season begins — not a starter but in the rotation.

Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt on Tuesday said Morris has gotten passing grades so far on something the team felt could be an issue given his 6-foot-6-inch height — keeping his pad level low enough to consistently win battles at the line of scrimmage. That was the main concern NFL teams had about him entering the draft and the reason he fell where he did. It played into why Morris initially tried to lose weight before the draft trying to show teams he could play on the edge, where those concerns wouldn’t be the same issue, before the Seahawks convinced him to bulk back up to around 300 pounds and play inside.

“Mike has been rock solid, steady,” Hurtt said. “Just playing with low pad level which is a challenge being 6-6, but good pad level and physical. I wanted to see when the pads got on how he was going to respond and he’s done a really, really nice job. Super smart kid, so he understands the playbook real well.”

Rockymtnrejects asked: Is Drew Lock a lock for the backup QB job?

Yep. I think it’s fair to say Lock is, well, a lock for the backup job behind Geno Smith. The only other QB on the roster is undrafted free agent rookie Holton Ahlers of East Carolina and there’s nothing to suggest Ahlers is pushing Lock. And worth noting again the Seahawks are paying Lock up to $4 million this year, which is not insignificant.

As that dollar figures indicates, the Seahawks are still high on the potential of Lock, and it’s expected he will get a lot of action in preseason games after not having played in the regular season last year and playing in just two preseason games. The preseason is what it is, but the Seahawks hope to see good performances from Lock to reinforce the faith they have in him.

As for Ahlers, at the moment he projects for the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers, and serve as the third quarterback.

But the Seahawks have brought in a few quarterbacks for tryouts recently — no big names, but guys who would projected more as a potential third QB such as former Cal starter Chase Garbers, who re-signed with the Raiders. That indicates the Seahawks are still open to adding competition for the third QB spot.

The top two of Smith and Lock appears set in stone.

JasMartin91 asked: Could (Olu Oluwatimi) win the starting center job? And if so could (Evan) Brown and (Anthony) Bradford compete with Haynes at rg (right guard)?

Oluwatimi, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan, certainly could beat out Brown for the job. The two have rotated the first six practices of camp working with the starters — Brown on Days One, Three and Five and Oluwatimi on Days Two, Four and Six. That Brown worked with the starters the first day suggests he is atop the depth chart at the moment. His experience — 24 starts for Detroit the last two years, including 12 at center in 2021 when he was ranked as the fifth-best center by Pro Football Focus at the end of the season — also seems to give him an edge.

Oluwatimi has been dealing with a left wrist injury (not his snapping hand).

But, officially, the job is wide open.

“I can’t call it right now,” coach Pete Carroll said earlier this week. “I don’t know. We’re just logging reps right now and seeing what’s going on.”

I think Haynes’ spot at right guard is pretty set — Bradford has gotten no reps with the starters, and when Damien Lewis missed one practice, the Seahawks moved Haynes to left guard and had Jake Curhan working at right guard with the starters, further suggesting that for now, Bradford is not in the running for a starting spot.

If Brown loses the job, I would envision he would be a swing backup on gameday, able to play if needed at center and both guard spots, unless for some reason the center spot got called early enough to allow him to compete at guard. But so far, Brown has played no guard snaps.

salvatrucho503 asked: What’s the word on Derick Hall. How’s he looking so far?

Hall, a second-round pick out of Auburn taken 37th overall, has been working consistently with the No. 2 defense as an edge rusher/outside linebacker.

Logically, that’s where he’s going to enter the season as Seattle appears set with its starters at the two edge spots with Uchenna Nwosu and Darrell Taylor.

But teams like to have deep rotations at those spots to keep guys fresh for as long as possible — Carroll mentioned earlier this week the heavy workload Nwosu had last year, playing 78.2% of the snaps, by far the most of any front-line player, implying they’d like to bring that down some this year.

So there will be surely be lots of opportunities for Hall and second-year player Boye Mafe, who has generally paired with Hall as the edge players on the second unit.

“Derick Hall has been really physical and violent on the edges, great motor and exciting,” Hurtt said Tuesday. “The outside linebacker room is a deep and talented room.”

ReubsDaddy asked: I’ve seen a few clips where (offensive tackle Jalen) McKenzie and (tackle/guard Greg) Eiland have had some great reps. What’s your thoughts on them so far?

They have had some wins in the one-on-ones with defensive linemen that we’ve seen the past two days since pads went on. And each has been working consistently with the second team — Eiland, who has been on the practice squad the last two years, usually at guard and generally on the left side from what I’ve seen, and McKenzie, who was on the PS all last season, at the tackle spots, usually on the right side.

But it might be tough for either to break onto the 53-man roster. Seattle has four sure things as starters on the OL — left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abraham Lucas and Haynes at Lewis at guard. As noted earlier, Brown and Oluwatimi are battling at center, and whoever loses that job logically sticks on the roster. That’s six spots for the 53.

I think third-year player Stone Forsythe projects as the third tackle right now — he’s seen time on both sides — and Curhan I think also makes it due to his ability to play both guard and tackle. That’s eight. And I think Bradford makes it as well. Nine is a pretty usual number of OLs on the 53. But I think the other four OLs — McKenzie, Eiland, center Joey Hunt and undrafted free agent guard Kendall Randolph from Alabama — all have a chance to stay on the practice squad.