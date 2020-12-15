Another week — a happier one for Seahawks fans after a 40-3 win over the Jets Sunday — another Seahawks mailbag from my Twitter followers. Here we go.

Q: How does the secondary shake out with everyone healthy? Is D.J. Reed the third corner and Tre Flowers the fourth? Ugo Amadi? Seems like it could be a strength soon.

A: The team believes Quinton Dunbar — who had been the starting right cornerback before he was given time off let his knee heal — could return for Sunday’s game at Washington. Dunbar returned to practice last week, which opened a 21-day window for him to practice before he must be activated or go back on injured reserve.

Once he returns, the assumption is it will be as the starting right corner with Shaquill Griffin on the left side. Flowers is on injured reserve and must remain there for at least one more week.

Reed has played well filling in for Griffin and Dunbar, and he has filled in at nickel for Amadi. But Amadi has played well, also.

In fact, Amadi is the highest-rated of any of Seattle defensive back by Pro Football Focus. He’s 34th among all NFL corners this week and has allowed just nine of 15 targets to be completed against him in the past four games for just 63 yards.

Advertising

“I’ve really liked the way Ugo’s playing,” coach Pete Carroll said Monday. “He really understands. Really a complex position, there’s so much that goes into playing that nickel spot, run and pass-coverage, pressure, everything, all kinds of stuff he has to do. And he’s really embraced the job and really knows it well. He could coach it and teach it right now — he’s way out there as far as his understanding of it, and it shows up. He makes plays all the time. He missed a sack last week, and so we’ve been hard on him about not having a plan for sacking the quarterback, but he’s doing really well.”

I think that means they will leave Amadi as the starter at nickel and Reed probably goes back to being a jack-of-all trades backup who also will continue as a returner. He may get a series or two rotating in with Dunbar, who may be eased in. Dunbar hasn’t played since Nov. 8 and played 100% of the snaps only once this year in his six games.

Reed could also play in some dime packages, (especially with Ryan Neal dealing with a hip injury). Flowers likely goes back to a depth role once he returns. And it’s worth remembering that Linden Stephens remains on the roster as a cornerback and could be swapped out for Flowers once he comes back.

Q: What can fans expect from Josh Gordon and Rashaad Penny in the waning weeks of the regular season?

A: Potentially quite a bit.

Penny could return this week — like Dunbar, he returned to practice last week, which started a 21-day window in which he can practice before having to go on the roster. And once he’s back I think they could use him a lot, rotating in with Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde but also maybe getting some work as the two-minute/third-down back. Rookie DeeJay Dallas has had that role some of late but hasn’t played a whole lot — just 27 snaps the past four games.

The team has always regarded Penny as potentially being able to make a big contribution receiving — he had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings last year.

Advertising

I could see him getting 15-18 snaps out of the gate in both roles — rotating in on early downs and in the third-down/two-minute role.

Gordon is not eligible until the Dec. 27 game against the Rams.

Seattle hasn’t seen much of him, because he was suspended and not allowed in the building until last week. So assessing how game-ready he is will be a big factor, and he can start practicing Monday.

Seattle has used David Moore and Freddie Swain as the third and fourth receivers of late. They hadn’t done a whole lot recently — and fair to note, both have dealt with some nagging injuries — until Sunday when they both had touchdown.

Penny Hart is the fifth receiver. He hasn’t played a lot on offense, but he has carved out a special-teams role. That shouldn’t be ignored, because the Seahawks typically need at least one player from each position group to play special teams.

But there’s room for Gordon.

I wouldn’t think he’d be more than a 20- to 25-snap player for a week or two, if that — and having his first game back be against the Rams and their top-ranked pass defense is the opposite of a soft landing back after sitting out for more than a year. He played at least 20 snaps, but no more than 37, in his five games with Seattle last year.

Advertising

But even with 20 snaps or so, Gordon could make a significant impact, especially once he shakes off the rust.

Q: Bob, what is your favorite Seahawks-related holiday memory?

A: Interestingly, the Seahawks have never played a game on Christmas Day — they are one of 13 teams that have not, as the NFL usually tries to avoid a full slate of games on that day.

New Year’s Day is another matter. The Seahawks have played three regular-season games on that day, most recently to end the 2016 season.

Probably the most fun holiday-related Seahawks memory is the first playoff run in team history, in 1983 under first-year coach Chuck Knox.

It may be easy to forget that the Seahawks were 7-7 entering its final two games and had to have several things go their way to reach the postseason. That included winning their final two games against the Giants and the Patriots.

Seattle barely stayed alive to the final week, needing a holding call drawn by Jacob Green to nullify an apparent Giants touchdown with 31 seconds left (a game in which New York outgained Seattle in total yardage, 440-183) to win 17-12.

Sponsored

The next week, Seattle got two big breaks before kickoff — a Denver loss to Kansas City that assured if the Seahawks beat the Patriots they’d host a playoff game, and the Patriots being eliminated from playoff contention. With nothing to play for, the Pats were easy pickings for Seattle, which won 24-6 to clinch the first postseason berth in team history.

That set up a Christmas Eve game with Denver. The teams had split during the regular season, both winning at home. But on this Christmas Eve the Seahawks were by far the better team, giving their fans an early present with an stunningly easy 31-7 win. Dave Krieg had a perfect passer rating of 158.3, going 12 of 13 for 200 yards and three TDs.

That set up one of the most famous games in team history — a New Year’s Eve clash at Miami in the divisional playoffs. Miami, which had gone to the Super Bowl the year before, was an eight-point favorite, having won nine of its past 10 games behind a rookie QB named Dan Marino.

The game kicked off at 9:30 a.m. Seattle time. By 1 p.m., the Seahawks had pulled off what remains one of the biggest upsets in team history, a 27-20 win to advance to the AFC title game, setting off what in my hazy recollection was one of the more festive New Year’s Eves in city history.

According to The Seattle Times, more than 15,000 fans greeted the Seahawks at the airport that night, back when that kind of thing was allowed. Knox even gave a little speech, as did a few players.

The party ended a few weeks later against the Raiders in Los Angeles. But it was fun while it lasted.