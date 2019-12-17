What will the Seahawks do to replace Josh Gordon’s snaps at receiver? And how do playoff seedings work?

That and more in our latest Seahawks mailbag.

Q: @Nathanrees7 asked: “If we were to get the 2 seed is it still possible to play both divisional and NFC Championship at home?’’

A: Yes. And this may serve as a good way to remind everyone that the NFL seeds the teams heading into the playoffs and does not reseed them by round, so once you have a seed that’s what you are.

There are six seeds in each conference — the four division winners based on record (or tiebreaker, if two or more have the same record) — and then the two wild cards.

The first round is simple — the top two seeds get byes while three hosts six and four hosts five.

In the second, or divisional, round, the lowest remaining seed plays against the one seed, and then the other surviving team plays at number two.

Then, the remaining two teams play for the conference title, meaning the two seed would host if, say, the five seed beat the number one seed in the divisional round.

So yes, Seattle could easily host two playoff games if it is the two seed.

And it rarely happens, but even a three, four or five could host the conference title game (but in the case of the four or five, only if the six seed gets there).

Arizona in 2008 was a four seed and hosted the number six seed Eagles, beating Philly to get to the Super Bowl.

Q: @MiltomoBros asked: With Josh Gordon out, is Malik Turner the next logical third receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett?

A: It kind of looked that way Sunday, didn’t it, as it was Turner who got the fourth-most snaps of any receiver in the game with 20, ahead of the 11 of Jaron Brown and the 10 of David Moore.

But it was Moore who was basically the number three receiver before the team acquired Gordon.

Moore had played from 41 to 54 percent of the snaps in the three games before Gordon arrived. Since then, he hasn’t played more than 28 percent, and the 15 percent of the snaps he played against the Panthers was his second-lowest of the season.

Jaron Brown also has seen a pretty drastic drop in his snaps since the start of the season but his falloff began before Gordon arrived.

Basically, Moore took Brown’s spot as the number three receiver the week of the Atlanta game, and then after Gordon arrived, Brown was inactive for two games.

He returned to being active the last three games basically because of injuries elsewhere opening up spots, but his playing time has lagged greatly.

Consider that Brown played 73 percent or more of the saps the fist three games of the season. He played 16 percent against Carolina.

But while Turner played more than Brown last week, I think for more of a “true’’ number three receiver that the guy whose snaps will most go up now will be Moore.

That’s mostly a guess on my part as Moore has struggled this year to build off the momentum of last season, which was his second in the NFL — he has 14 receptions on 30 targets this year, a catch percentage of 46.7 that is the second-lowest in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference, of the 196 receivers with enough receptions to qualify.

But he also has big-play ability, as we saw three weeks ago with the 60-yard TD that helped break open the game against the Vikings — still Seattle’s longest play of the year.

But Turner and Brown are also going to play more without Gordon around. And the Seahawks will also let production help sort things out.

Rookie John Ursua could also again be active and maybe get in the game more on offense — he had two snaps Sunday. But for now it remains hard to see him as much more than a spot player.

Q: Is (Marquise) Blair hurt or does coach just not like him? We know (Lano) Hill is not the answer.

Advertising

A: Blair is not hurt — he played five defensive snaps and 17 on special teams Sunday.

But he is clearly at the bottom of the safety depth chart for now, as was clear Sunday when it was Hill the team turned to once Quandre Diggs left with a high ankle sprain.

And with Diggs maybe out a week or two, it sounds like it’d be Hill who Seattle will continue to pair at safety with Bradley McDougald.

Your assessment of Hill, though, I don’t think is shared by Pete Carroll, who it’s worth noting has a pretty good track of what it takes to put together a good secondary.

So if he has one player ahead of another, I think it’s fair to say he has a pretty well-thought-out reason for it.

When it comes to playing Hill instead of Blair, I think the answer can be found in Carroll’s answer of how Hill played Sunday:

“He tackled well, was in position,’’ Carroll said. “Was not out of position at any time. Was on the deep end for the most part and did fine with all his chances.”

Basically, he just did his job as the coaches wanted.

Blair has shown a flair for the spectacular, there’s no doubt about that. And that gets fans excited.

Coaches like that, too.

But what coaches also like are players who simply are always where they are supposed to be — that they can trust them to be where the coaches expect them to be. I think that remains the reason for siding with Hill over Blair right now.

Q: Is Cody Barton the only option at MLB if Wagner isn’t available?

A: No. Seattle could also go move K.J. Wright over from the weakside and then go with Barton at WLB.

But one of those two options is basically it unless I guess they wanted to try Mychal Kendricks there and put Barton at strongside linebacker. But that doesn’t seem to make sense at this point with Kendricks coming off a hamstring issue that has his status still uncertain and that he hasn’t played in the inside for the Seahawks this year.

Barton is obviously ahead of Ben Burr-Kirven on the overall linebacker depth chart and there isn’t anyone else.

Seattle has only six LBs on its roster — Wagner, Wright, Barton, BBK, Mychal Kendricks and Shaquem Griffin (who has played only the strongside spot this year and of late has spent most of his time as a rush end).

For what it’s worth, NFL teams have to declare three players to wear the “green dot’’ helmet through which they can get the calls in their helmet headset from the coaches to relay to the rest of the team.

The three defensive players for Seattle are Wagner, Wright and Barton.

Q: @lighthousegulls asked: Why can we not play a complete game?

A: Here’s one thought — because the Seahawks, despite their glittering record, may not really be a complete team.

With just two games left, the Seahawks are 21st in the NFL in points allowed and 27th in yards allowed.

At this point, I don’t think those numbers mask anything. Seattle has some flaws, especially on defense, where it has struggled to get a consistent pass rush, has had to go with a few different secondary combinations throughout the year, and has battled injuries to many of its key players.

Sunday probably would have looked like a complete game had Seattle not lost two of its best defensive players to injury — Wagner and Diggs — after beginning the game with four other key defensive players out.

It was 30-10 when Wagner went out. Maybe it ends 33-17 if he doesn’t get hurt and it looks like more of a complete game.

Ultimately, what matters is they are 11-3. Once it goes in the W column, how you got there isn’t that big of a deal.

Get in the playoffs, then try to get home field — which Seattle still can — and anything is possible.

Just hang on for the ride.

It doesn’t figure to be boring.