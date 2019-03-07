In his latest installment of the Seahawks mailbag, Bob Condotta also enlists the help of a former agent to determine the impact on the Seahawks of Washington's lack of an income tax, and much more.

The questions kept on coming, so it’s time for another Seahawks mailbag.

The first arrived via email, the rest Twitter (and as always, we are accepting more at bcondotta@seattletimes.com or @bcondotta).

Q: Because the state (of Washington) doesn’t have an income tax, does that make it (a) more attractive state for a professional athlete to work in?

A: I’m going to confine my answer to the Seahawks, if that’s OK.

As background, Washington is indeed one of four states that have NFL teams that have no state income tax, the others being Texas, Tennessee and Florida (Nevada will be a fifth once the Raiders move there).

It’s also worth remembering that drafted players have no choice where they go, and in the current CBA also have no real negotiating power with all rookie contracts determined via the CBA. So when it comes to the NFL and decision making about contracts, you’re really talking only about decisions players can make once they are free agents.

As I often do when seeking advice on NFL financial matters, I asked former NFL agent-turned-CBSSports.com writer Joel Corry if he thought state income tax — or lack thereof — played a role in players’ decisions.

“It can matter in really big deals,” Corry said. “We had John Randle’s tax guy run net projections for Minnesota versus Florida when he flirted with the Dolphins before returning the Vikings in 1998 as transition player (Randle later signed with the Seahawks in 2001 and played in Seattle through 2003). Ndamukong Suh’s people did the same thing with interested teams when he was a free agent in 2015.”

So does that mean players make sure that, basically, the offers come out equal?

“Yes,” Corry said. “The gross for an equivalent deal after taxes in California would be greater than anywhere else since the tax rate is 13.3 percent with that kind of money.”

But as Corry said, it’s only “really big deals” where this might come into play.

Many players don’t have a ton of choices, anyway, or they get one that stands out way above the rest of the pack either in money, playing time opportunity and fit, or both.

And for veterans who have been with one team for a while and already made a lot of money, sometimes they’d rather just stay put if all things are equal, or close enough. Also, players get paid in weekly installments during the season, and have to pay taxes on their base salary based on the state in which that week’s game was played (SI.com had a really good story last year on how complicated this can all be, with where a team trains also factoring in, meaning if the team holds training camp in a state that is different than where it plays).

The Seahawks also haven’t been really huge players in free agency of late, anyway. The last outside free agent signed to a contract of more than $5 million a year was Cary Williams in 2015.

Every little bit helps, to be sure. But my sense is also that if a team really wants a player — and/or a player really wants to play for a certain team — they’ll find a way to make it work, state income tax or not.

Would you trade Russell Wilson for top 3 pick this year = Kyler Murray plus one future first round pick — NiCallero (@SalmonElkHead) March 5, 2019

A: No. Wilson is an established top-tier NFL QB in the prime of his career — maybe the hardest thing to find in all of American major, professional team sports.

If you can win now, do it, and worry about the future later. For all the talk of Wilson’s contractual future, the Seahawks still have most/all the leverage — if they want to keep him, they can. Pete Carroll is 67 and has three years left on his contract. I don’t think they are in rebuilding mode right now.

J. Martin seemed to come on a little as a pass rusher in the last few games of the season. What were the coaches saying about Martin's year? Reed, as a DT, took a few years to really get going. Martin improved, it would be great to see that trend continue. — Rogervanoo (@Rogervanoo) March 5, 2019

A: Yeah they were definitely happy with the progress of Jacob Martin as the year progressed. A sixth-round pick out of Temple, Martin had three sacks to finish tied for third on the team, all coming in the last seven games of the season when he saw the majority of his playing time (he saw 109 of his 225 snaps for the season in the last five games, via ProFootballReference.com).

“I think you could see Jacob Martin helped us a lot,” Carroll said at the end of the season.

Reed no doubt took a big step last season with 10 sacks. But Reed and Martin play pretty different roles and positions so I’m not sure how much I’d make a comparison there other than that many NFL players need a year or two to really find their way in the league. Martin’s play at the end of the year was no doubt promising and I think he factors heavily in Seattle’s plans going forward.

Are they satisfied with their running back core? — Hi (@MrSandmangsxr) March 6, 2019

A: Yeah I think they like it quite a bit. Chris Carson is coming off a 1,000-yard season and for all the discussion about Rashaad Penny, he had the best yards-per-carry average on the team at 4.9. True, you can argue “small sample size” and all that since he had just 85 carries — he needs to show he can be durable. But he had a nice stretch in the second half of the season when he gained 267 yards on 39 carries spread out over five games, 6.8 yards per carry, before again being hurt when he suffered a knee injury.

The Seahawks like that as a 1-2 punch heading into next year, and with each on rookie contracts, it helps the salary cap greatly to have those two guys at the top of the depth chart.

In fact, Carroll referred to it as exactly that last week at the NFL Combine when asked about Carson and Penny and what he expects in 2019.

“A one-two punch,” Carroll said. “And I don’t know who’s one and who’s two, it doesn’t matter to me. I thought both guys did a really good job this year. Chris had a fantastic season. It’s the first time Chris has had the opportunity to play a whole season all the way through, and it showed what he’s all about. It was exhilarating to watch him have that opportunity and to see him play. The style was great. We love the way he played. Rashaad did a really good job. He got banged up a little bit and it kind of slowed his start. But once he got going, he showed the explosiveness and the speed and the dynamics. Those two guys, they’re good football players and we love what they bring. They’re not the same, their running style are different, but there’s plenty of room for both of those guys, so I’m excited for both of them.”

The Seahawks also signed Bo Scarbrough late last season and he projects to factor into the running to be the third tailback. C.J. Prosise is also back for the last year of his rookie deal and if he can stay healthy — an admittedly big if — could be the third-down back. J.D. McKissic could, as well, if he is re-signed. He’s a restricted free agent but likely not to be tendered and then become a UFA. But you’d imagine he’d be back if Seattle wants him. So that’s five right there.

Mike Davis will be an unrestricted free agent and I’d doubt he’d be back — he made $1.237 million last year and if he were to get that much or more this year he’d be the highest-paid running back on the team while being ticketed to likely be the third tailback or the third-down back. My sense is he will get that much or more on the open market and Seattle won’t match it.

Still, Carson/Penny/Scarbrough/Prosise/McKissic makes five heading into the season, at the least. I’d imagine the Seahawks would add an undrated free agent or two — and maybe a cheap veteran if one is available. But I don’t see them making a big splash to add to that group this year.

As most fans know its very likely we trade back for more picks but if Montez Sweat is still there at 21 (maybe unlikely now) do we take him? — El Bufalo 🐃🇨🇴 (@BritishSeahawk) March 5, 2019

A: Great question. I’d imagine there will be a few players the Seahawks will have on their list that if they fall to 21, they might want to take. But they may all be players they don’t really anticipate actually falling there. I can’t say I know if Sweat — who played at Mississippi State — is one of those, but he certainly fits the profile of what they need as a five-technique defensive end you could pair with Frank Clark. “As quick off the snap as any edge rusher in this class,” writes the Lindy’s Pro Football Draft about Sweat. Seattle can use that.

But this is also regarded as a really deep year for edge rushers in the draft. Pro Football Weekly gave this year’s class an A in its draft preview — which along with defensive tackle was the only position group to get an A — writing “this year could be one of the better bounties in recent memory.”

So this is a good year for Seattle to have a need up front and also hoping to move down and get more picks. The Seahawks may well see that they can get an edge rusher maybe just as good as who they could get at 21 but do so by moving to 28 or something and then getting an extra pick or two in the process. Knowing what we know of their roster today, anyway, I’d bet on that scenario over others.

Will Bruce Irvin be back? — Michael O'Hara (@MichaelOHara54) March 5, 2019

A: I sort of doubt it. The Seahawks have always shown a willingness to bring back players from the past. But last year also felt like a year when they began moving on from the core group that got to the Super Bowls. Seattle offered Irvin a deal when he was released at mid-season last year. But that was when Seattle had immediate needs for pass rushing of any kind and figured maybe Irvin could help out in a pinch.

Irvin will be 32 in November. While Seattle will add some veterans in free agency, my hunch is that ship may have sailed. But we’ll see. Free agency will be interesting no matter how big of a player the Seahawks are.