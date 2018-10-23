Arizona cornerback Patrick Peterson wants to be traded. Might Seattle make a move? And what can we expect from David Moore and the receiving corps the rest of the season?

The NFL trade deadline arrives on Oct. 30. Will the Seahawks be active?

That and other questions were asked in our weekly Tuesday Seahawks chat.

I’ve taken a few of the questions that seemed to draw some particular interest and edited them and delved into them a little more deeply here.

Q: Will the Seahawks make a move at the trade deadline? Could they specifically get involved in the Patrick Peterson sweepstakes?

A: With Arizona headed for a disaster of a season and the Cardinals’ star cornerback Patrick Peterson wanting to play for a winner, Peterson wants to be traded. Reports Monday stated that the Eagles, Patriots and Saints might be the frontrunners for Peterson. But the Saints are likely out of it now after trading Tuesday for cornerback Eli Apple of the Giants.

Could the Seahawks get involved?

I wouldn’t think so, for a few reasons.

One, the Cardinals will likely want a lot — recall it’s Peterson who wants out, not the Cardinals necessarily wanting to get rid of him, so it’s not like they are going to give him away.

Not that Arizona would necessarily want only 2019 draft picks. But the Cardinals might prefer those and they’d probably want a first-rounder. That seems like a lot, especially since Seattle already has only four picks next year at the moment, having dealt the second (for Duane Brown), sixth (for Brett Hundley) and seventh (for Shalom Luani) away in the past year.

Two, Peterson has a huge cap number — $14.9 million for this season (obviously pro-rated for the final 10 weeks but still pretty massive) and $11.8 million and $13.1 million 2019 and 2020.

The Seahawks are listed as having $3.09 million in cap space for the rest of this season. So hard to figure how that would work out (I know, I know — there’s always a way. But still. …)

Three, Seattle I think is pretty happy with its cornerback situation at the moment with Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers as the outside corners, each either in the first- or second-year of their rookie deals, and Justin Coleman as the nickel.

Not that teams aren’t always looking to improve themselves, but I don’t think Seattle views cornerback as a big position of need at the moment, certainly not at the cost of what it would take to get Peterson both in picks and salary (setting aside the cap challenges).

As for making any move?

You never know. But the lack of picks in 2019, and the fact that Seattle is unlikely to get any picks as compensation, seem to point against it.

Seattle also seems pretty happy with much of its roster at the moment — a pass rusher might be the biggest need, but those are obviously not all that easy to find (people have thrown out Bruce Irvin’s name due to his obvious ties and Oakland’s obvious desire to blow things up. But he has a salary cap number of $8.25 million, so that’d seem hard to figure out how to take on, as well, without sacrificing the future — and who knows if they think that’d be worth it at this point for Irvin).

Seattle made a big move last season at the trade deadline to get Brown. But that was in the works for a long time. The move resulted from George Fant’s injury and Seattle’s desire to try to fill a position that had been an issue since the departure of Russell Okung following the 2015 season.

Seattle also was in a different mindset last season. The Seahawks still felt they were in the midst of a Super Bowl window and had already made big moves (Sheldon Richardson) to try to maximize that.

Not that Seattle isn’t playing for this season — the wild card is still right there to be had — but I don’t think the desire to play for the present at the sake of the future is quite what it was last season.

In other words, it doesn’t seem like a year to expect anything big.

Q: Is Doug Baldwin still healing and is that the reason he hasn’t been a big factor thus far this year? And what do you expect out of him the rest of the season?

A: To recap the situation, Baldwin missed the preseason dealing with a sore left knee and then suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee in the first half of the opener that caused him to miss two games.

The MCL appears healed enough. The other knee, of which both Baldwin and the Seahawks have been vague about the exact details, may be a little more of an issue. Recall that Baldwin said when he returned in late August: “The truth of the matter is, is that it won’t be 100 percent. It’s something I’ll have to deal with for the rest of the season.”

Baldwin has since taken to playing it coy when asked about his health, and said the week before the Oakland game that he felt fine and health wasn’t why he was held to one yard on one catch against the Rams the week before.

But even if he obviously felt good enough to be out there, it’s hard to imagine the knees — and also just missing all that time in the preseason — did not factor into the slow start he had upon his return from the MCL sprain in week four against Arizona.

Baldwin, though, finally broke out in the second half against the Raiders to finish with six catches for 91 yards — solid numbers that would extrapolate out to 96 receptions for 1,456 yards for an entire season.

Seattle would take that production every game any day.

The bye week should also help Baldwin heal up further, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if we see pretty typical Baldwin production the rest of the season.

The caveat to that? Seattle’s improved running game and commitment to it means a lot fewer passes to go around to receivers — the Seahawks threw it 43 percent of the time the last three games compared to 59 percent last season.

Seattle will likely throw it a bit more than that going forward. But the overall attempts are likely to be down this season, meaning the totals for receivers will decrease too.

Q: Do you expect David Moore to become a bigger part of the offense going forward after being productive with the targets he has gotten?

A: Moore has indeed been a revelation the last three weeks, with seven receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

In the process, Moore has played substantially the last three weeks, essentially becoming the team’s No. 3 receiver after Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

Moore got 43, 31 and 30 snaps the past three weeks. Those snaps have come at the expense of Brandon Marshall and Jaron Brown, whose playing time has dipped greatly the last three weeks (which also coincides with Baldwin’s return).

After playing 37, 53 and 43 snaps the first three games Marshall has played just 24, seven and 25. And after playing 33, 47 and 50 snaps the first three weeks, Brown has played just 15, nine and 22.

To me, those seem like fairly reasonable and equitable distributions of snaps going forward to keep everyone fresh and also maximize matchups.

So as far as Moore playing more, he certainly could depending on the game. But the way Seattle has used its receivers the last three games might also be a pretty good template for the rest of the season.