Some fun and interesting questions after a 17-9 win Sunday over the Eagles that saw the Seahawks improve to 9-2 or better for only the fourth time in franchise history. So let’s get to it.

Q: @UKSeahawks asked: Biggest takeaway from Sunday’s game?Aside from (Rashaad) Penny, D Line?

A: I’d say two other individual defenders — safety Quandre Diggs and defensive end Ziggy Ansah.

There are some caveats to assessing defensive line play in considering how much the Eagles’ offensive line struggled. Guard Brandon Brooks pulled himself out of the game early on due to issues with anxiety while rookie right tackle Andre Dillard — who was filling in for starter Lane Johnson — was benched at halftime.

But Ansah looking for the first time this season like the player the Seahawks were hoping to get when he signed a one-year contract worth up to $9 million in the spring was by far the most encouraging sign that emerged from Sunday that maybe was somewhat unexpected.

Coach Pete Carroll a few weeks ago mentioned that Ansah had fallen into the 250s weight-wise because he couldn’t lift for a while following shoulder surgery last winter. But he’s now apparently closer to his listed 275. And that, and maybe just further getting healthy and strong during the bye week, appeared to make a big difference as he had one-and-a-half sacks against the Eagles after having just one all season previously.

As for Diggs, his acquisition at mid-season is proving to be as pivotal as any in-season trade the team has ever made (though the addition of Marshawn Lynch in Oct. 2010 will always be hard to top).

Diggs had an interception in his first game and a fumble recovery in his second as Seattle has forced eight turnovers in the two games he has played — which as I noted yesterday is the most in any two-game span for the Seahawks since the end of the 2013 season.

And as Times columnist Larry Stone noted, Diggs’ ability to play free safety allows Bradley McDougald to play almost solely at strong safety, and allow the Seahawks to do more single-high safety looks.

That fit well Sunday against an Eagles team against which Seattle wasn’t really worried about the speed of the receivers given all the injuries the Eagles have there. We’ll see if Seattle continues to use that look more as they play some better passing offenses down the road.

Regardless, what we’ve seen out of Diggs so far is that Seattle can pair him with McDougald in ways that makes the defense a lot sounder (the Eagles had only three players of longer than 13 yards Sunday while Seattle had nine).

Q: @AyAyRON206 asked: Looks like @hollistre_jacob is the starter at TE for the remainder of the season?

A: I don’t know if I’d go that far. I think Luke Willson will be back eventually and he’ll always have a significant role, too.

Carroll said Monday that Willson is “not counting himself out of this one,’’ meaning Monday’s game against the Vikings.

Hollister is also battling a sore foot of which Carroll said “that was a nasty play for him right there.’’

I think the bigger picture is really that once Willson gets healthy Seattle will again have a two-man tight end combo it knows it can rely on.

The Seahawks like to use two tight ends quite a bit so they’ll each see the field regularly once Willson can return.

But no doubt that Hollister has proven he can play tight end in whatever role the team asks after coming to Seattle with a skillset and size that initially seemed to indicate he might be more of a receiving tight end.

“Jake has been a stud,’’ Carroll said Monday. “He’s taken a lot of hits — he’s delivered a lot them.’’

Q: @samnasser78 asked: What’s the reason (Akeem) King played nickel instead of Ugo Amadi?

A: This was in large part a matchup thing with the thinking that King — who is listed at 6-1, 215 — would fare better against an Eagles’ team that regularly has two tight ends on the field (Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert) than Amadi, who is listed at 5-9, 210.

In fact, Carroll said exactly that after the game, saying “we liked him for the matchups.”

So that leaves the assumption that Amadi could get used at nickel in the future

But the Vikings also go with two tight ends a lot — Kyle Rudolph is their starter and has played 87 percent of snaps this season while rookie Irv Smith, Jr., has seen increasing playing time of late (82 percent of snaps in Minnesota’s last game against Denver).

The biggest takeaway from the use of King is that the Seahawks continue to be willing to mix-and-match with their secondary, in particular, based on what they feel will give them the best chance each week.

Q: @TruthisTold2U asked: What does Seattle need to get back on track offensively? And @SeattleNRD asked a version of the same question, inquiring: “Why is it when the offense plays well, the defense struggles, but when the defense plays well the offense struggles?”

A: There’s no question that aspects of the offense last week were frustrating — seven penalties, three on one series and two in a row following the Quinton Jefferson fumble return that helped kill the ensuing drive (Russell Wilson threw an interception on a third-and-25 play).

And there were the two really obvious missed opportunities — Wilson’s overthrow of Hollister in the end zone and DK Metcalf’s drop of a potential touchdown.

So for sure, there’s some cleaning up to do there.

But the last two weeks, when the defense has played well, Seattle also has played against what were two of the top nine rated defenses in the NFL, and that has to be considered. As we saw the 49ers show again against Green Bay, their defense is playing at an historically high level and the Seahawks at least moved the ball some against SF the previous game when it really mattered.

The Eagles came into the game ranked ninth in defense but also were a bit healthier on that side of the ball than they had been. Seattle’s 174 rushing yards were the second-most allowed this year by an Eagles team that has allowed more than 100 only three times, which was a real key on a day when the wind played some havoc to the passing game.

It understandably frustrates fans to see the Seahawks leaving points on the table as they did last week. In the locker room, the feeling is that they are 9-2 and still have some room to grow, and once they do, look out.

Q: @Maybe_YesSir asked: Is (Ethan) Pocic eligible to return from IR (Injured Reserve)? Or have they used all their IR return transactions?

A: Seattle has one more player it can call off IR to return this season and Pocic is the only real candidate left.

Pocic was placed on IR on Oct. 12 with a mid-back injury, and the rules state he has to sit out eight games before he can return. So that means he can return for the Dec. 15 game at Carolina and that he could definitely be a late-season addition to add depth on the OL for the stretch run of the final three regular season games and postseason.