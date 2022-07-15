We’re now just 12 days until the Seahawks begin training camp on July 27, with players set to report the day before.

Not that there’s ever a bad time for a Seahawks twitter mailbag, but the nearing of the season makes this the perfect time.

So let’s get to some questions (some of which have been lightly edited for clarity).

jrlafont asked: Using only Loverboy and Styx songs, describe the five main feelings about the Seahawk season you have.

Hmm, tough task, but I’ll give it a go. For the possibly confused here, the questioner is referencing that I tweeted about having gone to the Loverboy/Styx/REO Speedwagon show Tuesday at the White River Amphitheatre.

And, A, yes I’m old; and B, for any critiques of my musical taste, please refer to A.

Anyway, here we go …

“When It’s Over,” Loverboy: Obviously, the defining storyline of this season is the ending of the Russell Wilson/Bobby Wagner era, and that there are now no players remaining from the team that won the Super Bowl in 2013. But as another famous classic rock song stated, every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. The Seahawks are hoping that this new beginning can turn out as well as the last one.

“Blue Collar Man,” Styx: That’s what it feels like the Seahawks mostly are now — blue collar men. Not that there aren’t stars in DK Metcalf, Jamal Adams, Tyler Lockett and Quandre Diggs, with the Seahawks hopeful a few others will quickly emerge to be seen in that same light (Jordyn Brooks? Rashaad Penny if he can do it for a full season? Charles Cross?). But this is a Seahawks team that is going to have to maximize its potential to accomplish much in 2022.

“Nothing Ever Goes as Planned,” Styx: It’s probably safe to say that a few years ago, Seahawks fans didn’t envision the team being where it is now — without Wilson and a pretty unclear future. Trading Wilson was a hell of a notion, indeed.

“Turn Me Loose,” Loverboy: For one of Geno Smith or Drew Lock, this will be their best — maybe last? — chance to prove themselves as an NFL quarterback. But first, one or the other will have to earn the trust of Pete Carroll to get turned loose and let it rip.

“Crystal Ball,” Styx: Don’t we all wish we had one to know how this is going to turn out?

SeahawkNerd asked: What’s the status of the competition for the starting right tackle job?

To keep with the classic rock theme, it’s sorta like the Tom Petty song “Into The Great Wide Open.” Right tackle may be the most up-for-grabs spot on the team between third-round pick Abraham Lucas and second-year players Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe. The assumption is Lucas has the lead due to his draft status, if nothing else — certainly, the Seahawks would like to see some early validation that they made the correct call taking him 72nd overall.

But it was interesting that late in the offseason program Forsythe — a sixth-round pick a year ago out of Florida who had been playing strictly on the left side — was switched to the right. Maybe that was simply because Charles Cross has a lock on the starting left tackle spot so they want to give Forsythe a chance to play somewhere. And backups also need to know how to play both sides.

It was also interesting that Curhan got some time at guard as well as tackle during the offseason program. An undrafted rookie free agent a year ago out of Cal, he was one of the surprise players of 2021 when he started the final five games at right tackle after an injury to Brandon Shell.

Entering camp, I think the depth chart there will read Lucas/Curhan/Forsythe. But Lucas and Curhan may be best-viewed at the moment as 1A and 1B with a long way to go in that battle.

afoxer1 asked: Why haven’t we heard anything about Chris Carson?

There’s really just nothing to have heard yet with it being the middle of summer and camp still 12 days away.

But there will be news one way or the other by July 27 as Carson, who had disc fusion surgery last December, will either pass a physical and be able to practice, or he won’t and he’ll end up on the Physically Unable to Perform list, or depending on the prognosis, maybe something even more definitive happens.

Carroll’s pessimistic comments about Carson in June and that the team had hoped he would have been able to take part in the offseason program obviously painted a pretty dire picture. But for now, the waiting game continues.

Longest_Odds asked: Any insight how the RB reps will be split up? Is Penny the workhorse or will it be split between him and Ken Walker III?

As long as Penny stays healthy, he’s going to be the starter and the primary back. But obviously that’s a bit of a question as Penny has never had more than 119 carries in a season. And he has 280 he has in his four-year career — consider that Marshawn Lynch had 280 or more every year from 2011 to 2014. So the jury remains out on Penny making it through a full season.

The 17-game regular season makes it even more challenging for a running back to make it through the whole year, anyway — of the top 15 rushers last year, only four played all 17 games.

With Carson’s situation uncertain, Seattle needed added depth at running back, and while you can debate using a second-round pick to get it, I don’t think you can debate that adding a running back made sense — especially with both Penny and Carson also having just one year left on their contracts.

Saying exactly how the RB touches will be divided is hard to know until we have clarity on Carson’s situation. But if Carson can’t play, I think a realistic projection is Penny gets 20 carries or so a game — he averaged 20.25 in the four 100-yard games he had at the end of last season, games that are definitely the template for how Seattle wants to play this year — and Walker gets most of the rest (with Travis Homer and/or DeeJay Dallas getting a few in the third-down/two-minute back role, which seems most likely to go to one of them at the moment).

Q: WasEinHumburg asked: Will Seattle add another veteran in the next weeks, and at which position?

Seattle has two open roster spots, so something will happen between now and July 26/27 to fill those. But I’m not sure it will be anything overly significant. Seattle does have a little bit of cap space to do some things — $16.3 million.

But the Seahawks like to keep some flexibility going into the season. I think what’s more realistic is Seattle making some moves later in camp as players become available, or at the cutdown date, especially after they’ve had some time to assess their current roster in a camp setting, and also as injuries happen, which is usually the biggest dictator of roster moves as the season gets going.

As far as positions. I think the Marquise Goodwin signing in May shows that Seattle thinks it can still use depth at receiver. I know some have thrown out inside linebacker as a spot of need, but I think the Seahawks are far happier with the Jordyn Brooks/Cody Barton tandem this year than people on the outside may assume.