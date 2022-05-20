Could the Seahawks still be interested in Baker Mayfield? And what’s at stake for Seattle coach Pete Carroll this season?

That and more in our newest Seahawks Twitter mailbag, so let’s get to it (with questions lightly edited for clarity).

Win_Now11 asked: If the Browns release (Baker) Mayfield, which they likely will be forced to do, do you think the Seahawks would be interested not having to absorb the $18.8 million contract?

Sure. I think the consensus all along has been the Seahawks would be interested if Mayfield is released and available for the league minimum, or close to it. As has become clear, no one wants to pay the $18.8 million Mayfield is guaranteed this season to trade for him (and probably also why coach Pete Carroll has been comfortable saying publicly they don’t intend to trade for a veteran).

Recall that what were apparently pretty serious trade talks between the Browns and Panthers about Mayfield broke down over Cleveland’s unwillingness to pay as much of Mayfield’s salary as Carolina wanted. With teams knowing that Mayfield may be released at some point, there’s not much urgency to trade for him now and pay more than needed.

But it remains unclear when the Browns will release Mayfield.

And with the status of Deshaun Watson also somewhat unclear as the NFL continues to investigate sexual assault and harassment allegations with the potential that he could be suspended, there’s also the chance — if remote — the Browns could keep Mayfield if they are going to need him.

Several reports stated the NFL was scheduled to meet with Watson this week with a thought that could mean a decision is coming soon.

Advertising

Once that decision comes, there figures to be more clarity on Mayfield’s status. That’s obviously the hope of Mayfield, who doesn’t want to have to think about reporting to training camp. He’d be subject to fines if he doesn’t, though the NFL Network speculated this week that if Mayfield really were still on the roster, then he and the Browns could work something out to avoid a potentially awkward situation.

The consensus is that Carolina remains Mayfield’s most likely destination if he is released. The Panthers have twice as much cap space as the Seahawks and have been aggressively pursuing quarterbacks all offseason. The guess here is that Seattle wouldn’t get involved in a bidding war for Mayfield.

But if Mayfield is there for the taking for basically nothing, then sure, I can see the Seahawks being interested.

All along, though, the Seahawks have made it clear they want to give Drew Lock a real shot at proving he can be a legitimate NFL quarterback. Bringing in someone else making a hefty salary would logically make that person the de facto leader at the position. Bringing in someone for basically nothing wouldn’t, which is why I wouldn’t rule that out.

Jordanofmadden asked: Is there any outcome this season which results in Pete (Carroll) getting a pink slip?

Sure. It’s the NFL, as cutthroat of a business as there is, and anything can happen.

And while many around the league have portrayed Seattle as in a rebuilding mode, Carroll has gone out of his way to say that’s not how he sees it.

Advertising

“Just like every year, we are trying to build a championship football team right now,” Carroll said on the day the Russell Wilson trade was officially announced. “There is no future where we will do it somewhere down the road. We don’t think like that, we have never thought like that, and we aren’t going to think like that now.”

So that right there sets an expectation that the organization isn’t expecting to have a bottoming-out season, and if one happens, then sure, change of any sort is possible.

But Carroll has a contract through the 2025 season said to be worth $11 million a year and likely guaranteed (unlike with player contracts, those for coaches and GMs are not guaranteed).

NFL teams may be basically printing money these days, but at that amount, Carroll’s contract would be something the organization would have to think about.

Also, there have been some strong signals sent that the Wilson trade and what the team received in return has created something of a two-year window for Carroll and GM John Schneider to restock the team.

Seattle will have Denver’s first- and second-round picks next year as well as its own. The Seahawks also have their own in the third, fourth and fifth rounds next year as well as Pittsburgh’s fifth, thanks to the Ahkello Witherspoon trade. In other words, that’s eight picks in the first five rounds next year, four that will be in the top 64.

Advertising

And with Wilson’s contract coming off the books next year, the Seahawks will have more cap space than they’ve basically ever had. Seattle is listed as having $72 million in cap space in 2023 by OvertheCap.com, second-most in the NFL behind only the Bears with $93 million.

So I think organizationally there may be a feeling that the goal is to be as competitive as possible in 2022 but to really have the team back where it wants to be with a strong roster and a QB of the future by the end of the 2023 season.

Schneider, who is under contract through the 2027 draft, in March referred to the ammo and cap flexibility Seattle will have in 2023 saying, “It’s really big, especially next year when the majority of the cap space comes into effect with Russell’s contract, and then the draft capital next year with the two first-round picks and two second-round picks,” Schneider said. “Four picks in the first two rounds.”

It’s the NFL, and anything can happen. And if the 2022 Seahawks decide to replicate what the 1992 team did 30 years ago, everything is on the table. But the sense I get is this may be most accurately viewed as a two-year process to get things back in order and take it from there.

SimonettiSays asked: Best guess at our starting three (R/L/SL) corners for week 1?

For now, I’ll stick with what would probably be the betting line trio of Tre Brown on the left side, Sidney Jones on the right and Justin Coleman as the nickel. Brown started three games on the left side last year before his injury, the last one alongside Jones on the right a pairing I think Seattle liked a lot. And Coleman appears set to return to the slot spot he played well in for Seattle in 2017 and 2018.

But rookie Coby Bryant could definitely factor in. He played left corner during the rookie minicamp, but played all over in college at Cincinnati and if the Seahawks really view him as a potential starter as a rookie, I’d imagine they’d try him on the right side and see what happens, as well. Fellow rookie Tariq Woolen lined up on the right side in the mini-camp. But I think he’s maybe a little more of a project at the moment.

The wild card may be Artie Burns, a 2016 first-round pick of the Steelers. He was listed as a starter at left corner for the Steelers in 2016 and then on the right side the next two years, then played some of both with the Bears last season. So it will be interesting to see where he fits in and how serious of a run he will make at playing time.