INDIANAPOLIS — Once the Seahawks contingent returns to Seattle after spending a week at the NFL combine meeting with agents and generally assessing the landscape heading into free agency, the team will begin making what coach Pete Carroll called “decisions that are difficult at this time of year.”

The most difficult could be what to do with middle linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has a year remaining on his contract but no guaranteed money, meaning the Seahawks could save $16.6 million against the cap and in cash.

During their sessions with the media here Wednesday, neither Carroll nor general manager John Schneider committed to Wagner staying with the Seahawks in 2022 while saying they hope there’s a way it happens.

“We expect to play with Bobby,” Carroll said. “We love playing with Bobby. He’s been a great player, another great season. At this time of year, there’s a lot of guys that are in the position where we got to figure out where everybody fits together, and Bobby’s been such a steady part of it. We’d love to be able to play with him, so we’ll work towards that. If we can do that, we’ll do it.”

But the only way for that to happen may be if the team works out a new, cheaper deal with Wagner, who is his own agent.

Wagner, though, indicated when he talked to the media before the final game of the season against Arizona that he didn’t want to do that. Schneider also said Wednesday the team was not likely to restructure deals to push salary-cap money into the future, nor likely to use void years (the only way it could happen with Wagner since he has just one year left) to also push cap spending into the future.

Schneider said the information the team gathers this week about where the market is at each position will help them make decisions on players such as Wagner.

“We learn a lot this week when we meet with everybody’s agents and we will come around next week and kind of reset, like kind of recalibrate where we are at, what does that look (like),” Schneider said. “… Obviously got to evaluate every position. He’s an amazing player.”

Metcalf has foot surgery to fix old surgery

Carroll confirmed that receiver DK Metcalf recently had surgery on his left foot, which bothered him all year but specifically after he injured it before the fourth game of the season against the 49ers. The NFL Network reported Metcalf had a screw removed from the foot.

“They fixed the surgery that he had had in his foot a couple years back,” Carroll said. “They just had to go in there and adjust some stuff in his foot. It bothered him all year long. That’s why I told you that he was not able to practice. He practiced one day a week, a couple walk-throughs, and always had to be guarded just to maintain his progress, which is not what was best for him. He needed to be working, he needed to be out there. It would’ve helped us and helped himself too. He knew it, we all knew it. There was just nothing we could do about it. He did everything he could. He did admirably, remarkably well, but you can only get so much done. He’s still a young player. He’s still a developing player, and he’ll get better.”

Diggs doing well after leg surgery

Carroll said “I don’t think there is any doubt” that safety Quandre Diggs will be ready for training camp after he suffered a dislocated ankle and broken fibula in the last game of the year at Arizona.

“That’s all he’s thinking about,” Carroll said. “He’ll be back before then, I would think.”

The question now is whether the Seahawks will be able to re-sign Diggs, who will become an unrestricted free agent on March 16.

“We really want to get him back,” Carroll said.

And that will likely take a lot of money, as general manager John Schneider said he doesn’t think Diggs’ market will be lessened by the injury.

“I don’t think it affects his market, as bad as it was and as awful as everybody felt for him,” Schneider said. “I think my impression is that he’s going to recover well, and I hate saying clean break or whatever about people because everybody just felt awful for him, but he’s doing great.”

Seattle could use the franchise tag to prevent Diggs from becoming a free agent and guarantee him a one-year deal worth a projected $13.5 million. Seattle has to make that decision by Tuesday. The team could then still work out a long-term deal with Diggs by July 15.

Seattle has used the tag just twice in Schneider’s previous 12 years as a GM. But when asked Wednesday if it could be an option this year, Schneider didn’t rule it out.

“I don’t know that yet,” Schneider said. “Again that’s one of those things we’ll have to (get back to Seattle) and go through all your notes and then we’ll get together and have our reset next week.”

Chris Carson, Jamal Adams updates

Carroll also said running back Chris Carson and safety Jamal Adams are progressing well after having neck and shoulder surgery, respectively. But he stopped short of saying Carson will for sure be back, noting the seriousness of a neck issue.

“His workouts are going well, he’s in good spirits, and he’s looking forward to playing and getting back,” Carroll said. “Anytime you have a neck surgery, it’s obviously very intricate and all. We’ve got to see how that works out. You know how much I’ve always loved Chris; I’d love to get him back if we can get him back.”

As for Adams, Carroll said: “He sounds great. He’s just champing at the bit. He just, he wants to get going right now. He feels like he left too much out there. And also, his attitude is great. I just communicated with him Monday.”

Notes

— Defensive back Marquise Blair and cornerback Tre Brown each had knee surgeries last season and Carroll expressed optimism about their progress.

Of Blair, Carroll said: “Sounds great. It sounds great. He’s had a long time to work this recovery, so he’s in good shape right now. And he’s hopping around pretty good.”

Of Brown, Carroll said: “Tre is doing well. He’s working hard at it. He’s active already and going. He’s pushing himself hard, so there’s always going to be some struggle in there, but he’s really optimistic and really positive. He’s been around the building a bunch, so we’re looking for him to be a big part of what’s going on next year.”

— Carroll said the team hopes to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith. Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI in January but has not been charged. Asked about the arrest and if it would impact the team’s thoughts on bringing Smith back, Carroll said: “I think it’s going to run its course and everything should be worked out.”