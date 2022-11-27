Inexcusable. No, that’s not the word.

Indefensible. That’s more like it.

That’s the encapsulation of the Seahawks’ 40-34 loss to the Raiders at Lumen Field on Sunday. That’s the characterization of the overtime defeat that came against a team entering the game 3-7.

Fans can point their fingers at a number of plays that went awry. And plenty of players — as quarterback Geno Smith said he would — can point their thumbs at themselves.

But the “L” Seattle suffered Sunday stemmed primarily from a “D” that was feeble at best and nonexistent at worst.

“I thought we fixed it,” Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs said of his team’s defense, which was the worst in the NFL through Seattle’s first five games, among the best through the next four games, and impotent over the past two. “We fixed it for a little bit, but it showed its head again. At the end of the day, if we don’t stop the run, we’re not going to be able to do anything.”

The Seahawks (6-5) allowed an astounding 283 rushing yards by the Raiders, who ran the ball 40 times. Josh Jacobs accounted for 229 of those yards on 33 carries.

It was the second straight game in which Seattle was manhandled by its opponent’s ground attack, as the Buccaneers — who entered the contest as the least productive running team in the NFL — racked up 161 rushing yards in their win two weeks earlier in Munich.

But this most recent loss went beyond the Seahawks’ inability to quiet the run. Las Vegas added 293 passing yards Sunday en route to gaining 576 total yards — the third most Seattle has given up in franchise history.

Sure, 123 of those yards came in overtime — including Jacobs’ 86-yard touchdown run on first down to win the game. That does nothing to assuage the Seahawks’ sinking feeling, though.

The Raiders dashed their way to an upset victory and, for now, dislodged Seattle from the playoff picture. No telling whether the Seahawks can claw their way back in it.

“I think the biggest thing is you just have to make a decision,” said Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett when asked how Seattle gets back on track. “It sucks to see what just took place, but everything that we want is still right there in front of us. It’s not going to be something that’s easy.”

True. Although the opening few minutes Sunday indicated that it might, in fact, be quite easy.

On the first play from scrimmage, Diggs intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which set up a touchdown two plays later. And even when the Seahawks weren’t taking over due to turnovers — which they did twice Sunday — they were moving downfield with little resistance for most the afternoon.

Smith finished with 328 yards on 27-for-37 passing while tossing two touchdowns and posting a passer rating of 106.6. It was a stat line reflective of the storybook season that has him as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year frontrunner.

But there were mishaps on the offensive end, too — monumental mishaps. The first came when Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman intercepted Smith on first down midway through the second quarter and returned it to the Seahawks’ 30, setting up a touchdown on the next play. The second came when Smith fumbled due to a miscommunication with running back Kenneth Walker III on second-and-four from Vegas’ 23, taking what should have been at least three points away from Seattle when the score was tied early in the fourth.

If either of those giveaways don’t take place, we’re probably again singing Smith’s praises as the season’s savior. But they did. So now we’re talking about the Seahawks’ porous defense, a running game that produced just 65 yards on 23 carries (up from 39 yards on 14 carries in Germany) and Seattle’s inability to put up points in either of its last two possessions.

You can chalk the loss up to football being a “game of inches” if you want — but this didn’t come down to inches. It came down to Josh Jacobs’ feet and the Raiders’ near 600 yards.

“They outplayed us and got their win,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “But it’s really frustrating because the game was there to be won.”

A playoff-caliber team shouldn’t host a team such as the Raiders and play a game that “was there to be won.” They should send them back to Vegas like a ripped up sports-book ticket.

No defense for that result Sunday. No defense anywhere at all.