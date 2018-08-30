Right tackles Germain Ifedi and Isaiah Battle both left the Seahawks-Raiders preseason game due to injury and illness Amara Darboh was not cleared to play.

Two of Seattle’s right tackles left the Seahawks’ 30-19 preseason loss to Oakland on Thursday night with apparent injuries, most notably starter Germain Ifedi.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Ifedi “turned his ankle’’ but said he also didn’t know if it was serious. He said he didn’t think it was too bad and noted that Ifedi was walking around later.

Backup offensive tackle Isaiah Battle battled illness all week and that it “caught up to him’’ during the game, Carroll said.

Battle was taken out during the first series when he was called for two holds and also gave up a sack.

The loss of the two led to center Joey Hunt playing the fourth quarter at right tackle. Hunt also played guard in the game and Carroll volunteered a shoutout to him during his opening statement given that Hunt had never played tackle in a game for the Seahawks — he’s been almost exclusively a center — and rarely in practice.

“Yeah, not too many (practice snaps) at that position,” Hunt said. “You play O-line you’ve got to go out there and block people. So they threw me out there and I tried to do the best I could.”

Carroll said receiver Amara Darboh didn’t play because doctors just didn’t clear him. Darboh has been dealing with a clavicle issue. However, Carroll indicated Darboh would be ready for the season assuming he makes the team.

Guard J.R. Sweezy also didn’t play after suiting up and taking part in pre-game warmups.

“Just not enough practice time to put him in,’’ Carroll said. “He’s ready to go next week and he’s ready to play.’’

That sounds like Sweezy has made the roster.