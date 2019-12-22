Seahawks star running back Chris Carson will miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury he suffered in the first half of a 27-13 loss to Arizona on Sunday.

Coach Pete Carroll also announced that backup running back C.J. Prosise will miss the remainder of the season after he broke his arm in the first half Sunday. In other injury news, veteran left tackle Duane Brown will likely be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Prosise had served as the Seahawks’ backup running back the past two weeks after Rashaad Penny was lost earlier this month to a season-ending knee injury.

Carson, a 2017 seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State, has been one of the most productive backs in the NFL the past two seasons.

Carson’s rookie season was cut short because of a broken leg in October 2017. He returned in 2018 and emerged as the Seahawks’ featured back, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was even better this year, rushing for 1,190 yards and seven TDs and becoming the first Seahawks running back since Marshawn Lynch (2013-14) to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons.

Carson also had a career-high 36 catches for 246 yards and two TDs this season.

“He’s had an amazing year. It’s pretty tough on him, tough on us,” Seahawks QB Russell Wilson said after Sundays’ game. “He’s been a great player for us. He’s been the epitome of toughness, epitome of workhorse with all the things he’s been able to do.” He’s been really, really special.”

The injuries to Carson, Penny and Prosise meant the Seahawks were left with Travis Homer, a little-used and little-known rookie, as their only healthy running back for the second half against Arizona.

Homer, who had his first NFL handoff just last week in Carolina, finished with five carries for 16 yards Sunday. He also had six receptions for 26 yards.